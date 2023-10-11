Zinedine Zidane made a return to a Juventus shirt during the centenary celebration marking 100 years of the Agnelli family’s ownership of the club.

Zidane is widely regarded as one of the greatest talents to have ever graced the Bianconeri shirt, having produced some of his finest football while at the club.

As a coach, Zidane has been repeatedly linked with a potential return to Juventus as their manager over the years. Despite the persistent rumours, the club has not made any official contact regarding his return, though the speculation continues to circulate.

For the time being, Zidane is enjoying a break from the game and had the opportunity to reflect on his return to Turin after the ceremonial match during the centenary celebration.

Zidane said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“The best thing is being here with these people, with the Juve family this is the most beautiful thing. Every now and then it’s necessary, I’m happy to be here with the Juventus players.”

Juve FC Says

Appointing Zidane to be our manager would be one of the best decisions we can make because he is a winner both as a player and a gaffer.

However, he would need several top players before he takes the job and we do not have money to make such signings now.