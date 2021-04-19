Zidane determined to beat Juventus in the race for Pogba

Real Madrid is one of the serious challengers that Juventus has in their bid to sign Paul Pogba in the summer.

The Frenchman is set to leave Manchester United when the transfer window reopens unless he signs a new deal or the club accepts him leaving for free in 2022.

He had a hugely successful four-year stint at Juventus before leaving for United in 2016.

His time in England hasn’t been the best of his career and he is set to leave the Red Devils for good.

Juve is working on getting him back to improve Andrea Pirlo’s midfield next season, but Real Madrid is presenting serious competition.

The Frenchman has admitted that he dreams of playing for Madrid before now and that could work in their favour.

Todofichajes says Zinedine Zidane has informed Los Blancos that they have to sign the World Cup winner.

The former Juve midfielder considers Pogba to be an important part of his plans for next season if he remains the manager of the Spanish side.

The report says Pogba would be available for around 60m euros considering that he has an expiring contract.

Mino Raiola isn’t an agent that Florentino Perez enjoys working with and that could play to the advantage of Juve.