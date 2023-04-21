Zidane dreams about becoming the Juventus manager

Zinedine Zidane wants the Juventus job, according to reports from France via Tuttojuve.

The former Bianconeri player is one of the finest coaches who are unattached now and could return to a bench at the end of this season.

The Black and Whites have backed Max Allegri to remain at the helm at the club beyond this term and he is doing well so far.

He could win the Europa League and the Coppa Italia at the end of this campaign, which will be a good sign of progress, but if the team loses form again, he could be sacked.

Zidane is one man Juve will consider and the report says the Frenchman will willingly take the job even if the Bianconeri does not qualify for the Champions League.

Juve FC Says

Zidane has had a short managerial career, but he is accomplished as a gaffer, considering the trophies he won at Real Madrid.

We expect him to return to management soon and it would be amazing if that would be as a Juve manager.

He was one of our players and did well on the pitch. He might replicate the success of Antonio Conte domestically and even win us the Champions League as he did three times with Los Blancos.