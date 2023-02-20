Zidane gives Juventus fans reason to dream of his return

Juventus is one of the clubs reportedly eyeing Zinedine Zidane as their next manager after the Frenchman admitted he is eager to return to management.

Zidane turned out for Juventus during his playing days and has had a very successful managerial career, even though he has only worked at Real Madrid.

The ex-midfielder is now being tipped to manage again soon and his recent social media activity made Juve fans dream.

Tutto Sport reports he was recently made an ambassador for the F1 team Alpine and shared the news with his social media followers.

In one of the snaps, Zidane was holding a Juventus shirt with his name at the back and Juve fans filled the comment section dreaming of his return to Turin.

Juve FC Says

Zidane was one of our best players when he wore white and black and his short, successful managerial career at Madrid could be a clear indication he might do well if he replaces Allegri.

For now, we must give our gaffer all the support we need so that he can help the club get back to form and end this season well.

If that does not happen, we can then think about a replacement at the end of the campaign.