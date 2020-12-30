Zidane hints that Juventus-linked stars want move

Zinedine Zidane has hinted that both Marcelo and Isco are looking to move away from Real Madrid.

The duo have been linked with the exit door in recent months, having fallen down the pecking order at the Bernabeu, and Juventus have been linked with both in recent weeks.

Fichajes claimed that the Old Lady were preparing a move for the attacking midfielder only last week, while Mercadodabola recently linked us with a move for the Brazilian.

In Zidane’s last pre-match press conference of 2020, he admitted that he had no control over whether both Marcelo or Isco wanted to quit the club, and that he wishes that he could play all the players who wanted to play.

“I count on all my players and they are Real Madrid players,” Zidane said (via TuttoSport) ahead of the clash with Elche. “Whether they want to leave or not is not something I can control, but I can say that they are very involved, they train very well. I’m sorry because they are players who want to play, it’s the bad side of being a coach. These are complicated moments.”

The former Juventus midfielder sounds resigned to losing two former key players for Real Madrid in the near future, but where they will go remains to be seen.

