Zidane: ‘No certainty in football’

Zinedine Zidane has distanced himself from a switch to Juventus but “there is never certainty that you will continue in any football role.”

The Real Madrid coach was linked with a move to the Bianconeri bench this summer but despite the reports in the Daily Mail, Zidane is adamant his immediate future lies with Los Merengues.

“I don’t know what will happen next season,” Zidane said in his pre-match press conference today, “but the important thing is to think a day at a time.

“I feel supported by the club. I know how it works here. Today I am the coach of Real Madrid, but tomorrow things can change easily.

“Juventus? No, they didn’t call me and neither did the French national side. I’m here and I’m happy. A lot of things are said outside but nobody contacted me.