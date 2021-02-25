Zidane to Juve intensifies with Real Madrid pursuing a former manager

Despite closing the gap on Atletico Madrid and beating Atalanta in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16, Zinedine Zidane’s future at Real Madrid remains uncertain.

The former Ballon d’Or winner has led Los Blancos for three straight Champions League titles between 2016 and 2018 in his first stint at the club – an unprecedented feat in the modern era.

And although his second spell saw him sealing the domestic title last season, his relationship with club president Florentino Perez is no longer a healthy one.

Therefore, the Frenchman has been repeatedly linked with a return to Turin.

Zidane has played for Juventus between 1996 and 2001 before sealing a record-breaking transfer at the time for Madrid.

According to Don Balon (via TuttoJuve), the French-Algerian could take over at Juventus next season, whilst the Spanish champions seek to reunite with their former manager.

The man in question is José Mourinho who was at the helm of the capital club between 2010 and 2013.

The Portuguese tactician has been managing in England ever since he left Madrid, and is currently in charge of Tottenham Hotspur.

Nonetheless, his stint at Spurs has recently took a turn to the worse, as the North London club is in the midst of a negative run that saw him falling in the Premier League standings.

Mourinho’s previous spell at Manchester United also ended on a bitter note, thus he would probably jump on the opportunity to return to his old post as the coach of one of the most prestigious clubs in the world.

For their part, Juventus would then be free to pursue Zidane, but it will undoubtedly depend on Andrea Pirlo’s results by the end of the season.