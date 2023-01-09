Zidane wants to coach Juventus but there is another suitor

Juventus is continuously linked with Zinedine Zidane despite making some good progress under Max Allegri in recent months.

The Bianconeri gaffer nearly lost his job earlier in the season when his team was in terrible form, but he has since turned the situation around, yet the rumours linking Zidane with his job will not go away.

The Frenchman has reportedly turned down offers from three national teams already and a report on Calciomercato reveals he will jump at the chance to become the next Juve gaffer.

However, the Old Lady must be careful not to lose their former midfielder because he is also on the radar of PSG to replace Christophe Galtier.

Juve FC Says

Zidane has not been a manager for a long time, but the Frenchman is one of the most decorated bosses on the continent.

His return to the Allianz Stadium will be romantic, considering the ex-midfielder dazzled Juve faithful when he wore back and white in his playing career.

However, Allegri has been doing amazingly well on our bench so far and we expect to continue backing him to lead the squad back to winning trophies.

If the Livorno native’s side starts struggling again, he could lose his job and Zidane will probably get his chance to work in Turin again.