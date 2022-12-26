Since the beginning of his coaching career, fans and observers have often linked Zinedine Zidane with a return to Juventus. The French legend reached the pinnacle of the sport during his time in Turin between 1996 and 2001. He went on to enjoy another memorable five years at Real Madrid before hanging his boots.

In recent weeks, many were either speculating or rather hoping to see the 50-year-old taking over at Continassa – especially with Didier Deschamps remaining at the helm of the French national team – but it seems that the reunion will have to wait a bit further.

According to L’Equipe via Calciomercato, Zidane is close to agreeing a deal that would see him taking the reins at the Brazilian national team.

The Selecao have recently parted ways with Tite following the disappointing elimination from the 2022 World Cup at the hands of Croatia in the quarter-final.

Juve FC say

Appointing Zidane at the helm would be a sensational move from Brazil, since the playmaker had delivered some of his most epic displays during his playing career against the South Americans giants – most famously the 98 World Cup final and quarter-final of the 2006 version.

As for Juventus, our best hope is that the team continues its recent revival under the guidance of Max Allegri so we wouldn’t have to endure yet another managerial change.