Several former Juventus stars have successfully transitioned into world-class managerial roles, with some even having the opportunity to manage the club itself. Notable figures like Andrea Pirlo and Antonio Conte have recently coached the Bianconeri.

With uncertainties surrounding Max Allegri’s future, as Juventus is reportedly considering ending their relationship with him at the end of the current season, several names have emerged as potential replacements.

The club’s dissatisfaction with recent performances has intensified speculation about a managerial change. If Juventus fails to recover from their current struggles, they may find themselves in need of a new coach.

Among the names circulating in the news is Zinedine Zidane, a former Bianconeri player. It has been reported that Zidane has confided in a close associate, expressing his willingness to accept an offer from Juventus if they approach him for the managerial role.

The source told Calciomercato:

“Zidane would return to Juventus on foot and would only coach the Bianconeri, the French national team or Bayern Munich. He certainly doesn’t want to go to England. He sees Bayern as Real Madrid: an institution.”

Juve FC Says

Zidane is a brilliant coach who had an outstanding spell as the manager of Real Madrid and has been waiting for the right job.

Having dominated the Champions League as the coach of Madrid, he could help us win that trophy.