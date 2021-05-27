Zidane’s future is decided and could change things at Juventus

Fabrizio Romano via Football Italia says Zinedine Zidane has decided to leave Real Madrid.

The French manager has just led them to the semifinal of the Champions League and a second-place finish in La Liga.

His future has been the subject of speculation for much of this season as it seemed all wasn’t well behind closed doors.

It has now emerged that he will leave his position as Madrid’s manager this week, according to Romano.

His departure from Los Blancos will open the door for Max Allegri to become the next Madrid manager.

But the report says Juve had been in advanced talks with their former boss over a return.

Things could change dramatically in the next few days because Juve wants to make Zidane their next manager too and Antonio Conte has become available after leaving his position as the manager of Inter Milan.

Allegri is another option for Inter Milan now that Conte is gone after the former Chelsea boss agreed that he wouldn’t manage another Serie A team this season.

Andrea Pirlo won two trophies and qualified for the Champions League, but his inexperience could see Juventus underachieve in the league next season again and this could force them to replace him.