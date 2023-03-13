Zidane’s proposed first signing as Juventus manager will raise eyebrows

Zinedine Zidane remains in the news as one of the managers Juventus could appoint to replace Max Allegri when they want to change coaches.

The Frenchman remains unattached after leaving Real Madrid and could be on a club’s bench in the new campaign.

Allegri’s future at Juventus is far from certain, even though the club is focused on other issues for now.

Many clubs on the continent are courting Zidane, but Juve is one of the biggest in the land. The Bianconeri will be attractive to him.

But the World Cup winner could spoil the move with the first player he would like to sign.

A report on Calciomercato reveals he is in love with working with Eden Hazard and would add the Real Madrid flop to his squad in Turin if he becomes the manager.

This transfer will not go down well with most people in Turin because of how terrible Hazard has been at Real Madrid.

Juve FC Says

Hazard is simply not good anymore and we will not allow Zidane to bundle him into the club.

We have had a good share of players who are often injured and cannot perform well and it makes no sense to repeat the same mistake with Hazard.

Zidane is a respected coach, but the board should veto the idea of signing Hazard because it does not make sense.