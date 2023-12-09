Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski admits that the Juventus team they faced last night was stronger than the Bianconeri side of last season.

Juve had a terrible time against top opponents last season, and Napoli blew them away when both clubs met as the Partenopei marched on to win the league.

This season, Juve has been in good shape, and Napoli has been unable to maintain their standard from the previous term.

Max Allegri’s men are looking to take the title away from Naples and showed the Partenopei last night that they mean business.

Napoli probably expected to see Juve struggle, as was the case when both clubs met last season, but the Bianconeri were superb, and Zielinski admits they were a very different team.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“Last season, they weren’t in a great period of form, but today they are solid; they score goals and do not concede. Above all, they know how to win games.”

Juve FC Says

We have improved from our poor form in the last campaign, which is evident in how we have performed so far.

The boys need to stay focused because this is a marathon and we will face more tough opponents before the season ends.