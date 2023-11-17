Piotr Zielinski has recently caught the attention of Juventus as he approaches the end of his contract with Napoli. The Polish midfielder played a crucial role in Napoli’s league victory last season and continues to be among the league’s best performers. However, with his contract set to expire at the end of the current campaign, negotiations between his representatives and Napoli regarding an extension have shown limited progress.

In response to the contract situation, Juventus has joined the race to secure Zielinski’s signature and is eager to sign him as a free agent after the season. The midfielder has addressed questions about his future, emphasising that he remains focused on playing while leaving the business aspects to his agent.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“My agent is taking care of this, negotiations are underway. I don’t rule out him renewing, but you will know in due time. Now I’m focused on giving my best with Napoli.”

Juve FC Says

Zielinski is one of the finest midfielders in the league and we can be sure he will do well on our books.

Inter Milan is also interested in a move for him, so we must work hard to secure a pre-contract agreement with him in January.