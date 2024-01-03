Piotr Zielinski is poised to become one of the most sought-after free agents in Italy this summer as he approaches the end of his contract with Napoli.

Juventus has shown a keen interest in signing him to bolster their squad once he departs Napoli. The sporting director of Juventus, Cristiano Giuntoli, who was responsible for bringing the Polish midfielder to Napoli, is expected to facilitate the move to Turin.

However, despite Giuntoli’s involvement, success in securing Zielinski is not guaranteed for Juventus, and recent reports from Tuttojuve suggest that he is likely to join Inter Milan. The report claims that Zielinski is certain not to extend his contract with Napoli, and instead, he will let it run down and subsequently make a move to Inter Milan at the end of the term, foregoing a potential move to Juventus.

Juve FC Says

Zielinski is one of the finest midfielders in Serie A, and we should do our best to add him to our group.

Inter has become a good place for players to move to recently, but if we win the league, more stars will choose to play for us instead.

We must remain in touch with his entourage and continue trying to get them to choose us in the summer.