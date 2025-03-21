Zinedine Zidane is one of the most accomplished coaches currently without a managerial position at either the club or international level. Despite not being actively involved in management at the moment, he remains one of the most highly regarded figures in football.

His coaching career has been primarily associated with Real Madrid, where he achieved remarkable success. Notably, Madrid remains the only senior club he has managed so far. However, despite the relatively brief span of his managerial career, Zidane has secured numerous major trophies. His achievements underline his tactical acumen and ability to lead top-tier teams to victory. Given his experience and success at the highest level, he would be a strong candidate for Juventus as they seek a new head coach.

Zidane is no stranger to Juventus, having played for the Bianconeri during his distinguished playing career. His time in Turin was pivotal in shaping him into one of the finest midfielders of his generation. Now, with Juventus probably in need of a new manager to replace underfire Thiago Motta, Zidane emerges as one of the most credible and qualified options available. His deep understanding of the club’s culture and expectations could make him a fitting choice to guide the team forward.

Several other names have been linked with the role, including Roberto De Zerbi and Roberto Mancini. However, as reported by Il Bianconero, Zidane is also on Juventus’ shortlist. The report indicates that certain key figures within the club’s hierarchy are eager to see him return to Turin in a managerial capacity.

If appointed, Zidane would undoubtedly be an exciting addition to the Juventus bench. However, like any manager, he would require time to implement his ideas effectively. Additionally, he may need reinforcements in the transfer market to shape the squad according to his tactical philosophy.

His proven track record, combined with his familiarity with Juventus, makes him an appealing candidate. Whether the club will be able to secure his services remains to be seen, but his appointment would certainly generate excitement among fans and football pundits alike.