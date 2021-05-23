Zinedine Zidane refuses to confirm if he is leaving Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane has refused to confirm that he is leaving Real Madrid after his team lost La Liga to Atletico Madrid on the last day of the season.

The Frenchman has been linked with a move away from the Spanish giants and Juve wants him as their next manager.

The former midfielder enjoyed his playing time with the Bianconeri and as they struggle with Andrea Pirlo at the helm, he has been linked with a return.

Pirlo is overseeing a poor campaign although he has done well in the domestic cups.

The Bianconeri go into their last league game of the season against Bologna needing a favour from other teams to make the top four.

It remains unclear if earning a top-four finish will help Pirlo keep his job, but Zidane has refused to make it easy for Juve to make him their next manager.

After watching his team lose the league title to Atleti on the final day of the season, he says he was devastated not to win the league and will speak with the club in the next few days to discuss his future.

He said in a press conference via Calciomercato: “We have to thank our fans, always behind the team, from outside, but I believe that everyone can be proud of us.

“The players gave everything, I’m very proud. We have to congratulate Atletico Madrid. In the end, what wins they deserve. They have had a great season. The most important thing is not me here.

“I just have to think to what we have done and then with time. and calmly, I will talk to the company, but not now.

“In the next few days we will meet with the management and then we will see what happens. At the moment my mood is “messed up” “