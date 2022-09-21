Zinedine Zidane to Juventus is impossible at the moment

Reports have made Zinedine Zidane one of the managers Juventus can appoint as a replacement for Max Allegri, but the Frenchman seems a long shot at the moment.

The former midfielder played for the Bianconeri, and he is one of their legendary players.

This means his return would be very romantic, but how easy would it be to replace Max Allegri with the World Cup winner?

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the former Real Madrid gaffer is an actual target for Juve.

However, the Bianconeri are likely to keep faith with the struggling Allegri.

This is because it will cost too much to sack their current manager and bring in a manager of Zidane’s class.

At the moment, the latter is more likely to become the next France manager.

Juve FC Says

Zidane proved his worth as a top coach when he managed Real Madrid, and he could end our wait to win another Champions League trophy.

However, the contract we offered Allegri is long and money-spinning. He would not walk away from the job, and the financial hit from sacking him is too much for us to bear now.

Hopefully, the team gets back to form after this international break.