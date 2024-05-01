Juventus has been following Joshua Zirkzee for much of the last few months, and the general idea is that he will be a replacement for Dusan Vlahovic.

This means the Bianconeri must offload their Serbian star before they can add the Bologna striker to their squad.

They risk losing Zirkzee if they have to sell Vlahovic before adding him to their group.

However, Juventus’ idea of signing him might be different from what has been widely reported in the media.

The Bianconeri currently field Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa in their attack, with Max Allegri favouring a 3-5-2 system.

It remains unclear whether he will remain the manager or if his replacement will continue to adopt the same strategy.

However, a report on Tuttojuve claims Juventus can field Zirkzee and Vlahovic together if they sign the Dutchman.

But they are facing serious competition for his signature, and he might join another suitor if the Bianconeri do not satisfy Bologna and him with their offer.

Juve FC Says

A front-two of Zirkzee and Vlahovic will be an impressive duo on display, but we must sign the Dutchman before dreaming.

Cristiano Giuntoli seems to like the attacker, and it will be interesting to see if he splashes the cash on his signature.