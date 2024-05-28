Joshua Zirkzee is the subject of transfer interest from Juventus and several clubs, including Arsenal.

The Dutchman has just finished one of his best seasons with Bologna, and his impressive performances have helped them qualify for the Champions League next term.

Zirkzee is prepared to spend another season at Bologna, even though his manager, Thiago Motta, has left.

Juventus would love to reunite them at the Allianz Stadium, and they are working on a move for the manager.

After securing Motta, Juve could sign Zirkzee and some other Bologna stars to please their new manager.

They have now been handed a boost in the race for the Dutch attacker, with a report on Tuttomercatoweb claiming he wants to remain in Serie A.

His preference is to continue playing in the Italian top flight, but the report adds that AC Milan is also keen to sign him.

AC Milan seems like a more serious suitor, as he is considered an ideal replacement for Olivier Giroud.

Juve FC Says

Zirkzee was clearly in better shape than most attackers in Serie A this season, so we should expect several clubs to show interest in his signature.

This means we have to work harder to win the race for his signature and it also makes speed very important in the pursuit.