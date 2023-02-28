Zoff reckons Juventus has the man to replace Szczesny

Dino Zoff has spoken about the Juventus goalkeeping situation as reports continue to link the black and whites to a new goalie.

Wojciech Szczesny remains their first choice, but he is getting older and the Bianconeri has been looking for some potential replacements.

Back home, Mattia Perin is a backup to the Poland international and does well when he is called on to play.

But the reports of Juventus’ interest in other goalies suggest they probably do not think he is good enough to replace the current first choice, but Zoff disagrees. He says via Calciomercato:

“Szczesny, should she leave, would Juve do well to take another goalkeeper? No, I wouldn’t take anyone. At home there is already a goalkeeper at the height like Perin, in the middle of his career and always impeccable the moment he is called into question. If Szczesny were to leave, I would bet on him”.

Juve FC Says

We do not have an emergency situation in goal and Perin has truly been amazing when he keeps goal for us.

He could replace Szczesny when the Pole leaves and should only worry about another backup keeper.

Perin has been patient at this club and deserves a chance to be the first choice if our current number one leaves.