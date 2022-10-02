Zoff says Juventus must avoid more criticism by beating Bologna

The legendary Italian goalkeeper Dino Zoff says Juventus is not so far away from the top of the league table, but they must beat Bologna to avoid extending the negative cloud over them.

The Bianconeri have had a bad season as they bid to do better than the last term.

They brought Max Allegri back as their manager last season following his brilliant first spell at the club.

The last campaign was poor, and they want him to change that this term, but things are not going to plan.

Although this is just the start of the season, because Juventus is the subject of the poor form, it seems they will not recover.

The club knows they will, and Zoff believes so, but he insists they must beat Bologna to bring some positivity to the Allianz Stadium.

He tells Calciomercato:

‘Juve needs to achieve a result and therefore I expect a great performance. Considering the moment, it will not be easy, but Juve must win. There is still time to score points, but it is also better to avoid new criticisms being generated.’

Juve FC Says

Beating Bologna is a must, considering the situation we find ourselves in at the moment.

However, it would not be a straightforward game, and we must be prepared to show our class in it.

It might require something extra to win because Bologna will learn from Monza and believe they can beat us.