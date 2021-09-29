Zola believes Juventus shouldn’t be ruled out of Scudetto battle

When Juventus take on Chelsea in Wednesday’s big Champions League clash, Gianfranco Zola will surely be paying close attention.

The former 56-year-old played for the Blues between 1996 and 2003, and is largely considered to be one of the greatest players in the club’s history.

The former Parma and Napoli man thrilled the Stamford Bridge with his impeccable skills before the Blues became a top European side under the ownership of Roman Abramovic.

The former supporting striker also returned for a brief managerial role in West London, acting as Maurizio Sarri’s assistant during the 2018/19 season.

Ahead of the big European encounter, Zola said that it would be wrong to rule Juventus out of the Scudetto race.

“It would be a mistake to rule Juventus out so early, as they have already shown that they can recover and win the title,” said the Chelsea legend in an interview with Il Corriere della Sera via ILBianconero.

The former West Ham and Watford manager also talked about the teams that he was most impressed with, and he’s undoubtedly thrilled to see Napoli leading the Serie A table.

“The Roma players probably still have to grow, but they are inconsistent, and in my opinion, they’re not at the level of the leading teams.

“Napoli are the team that surprised me the most, because they are giving a show of strength that goes beyond the results. They control the games, beat their opponents and do it with confidence. Spalletti is doing an exceptional job. But it will be an open race,” concluded Zola.