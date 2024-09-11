Gianfranco Zola has named the teams he thinks will challenge for the Scudetto this season as top clubs fight for the Italian top-flight title.

Inter Milan, the defending champion, is widely considered the favourite to win again, partly because they have retained most of their players.

The Nerazzurri have made good progress since Simone Inzaghi became their manager, and winning the league last season will give them the confidence to aim for another title.

Serie A has seen a change of management in several clubs, with Antonio Conte now the manager of Napoli.

Having won the title with both Juventus and Inter Milan, Zola believes Conte’s new team will be competitive. When asked who the favourites to win the title are, Zola named Inter Milan and added, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“They have kept the framework and added what was needed to strengthen the squad in view of a season full of commitments”.

Second favourite behind Inter? He said: “Napoli, when Conte is involved nothing is taken for granted”

Juve FC Says

Zola has picked two of our main rivals for the crown, and if we are serious about becoming champions, we have to work hard to win more points than Inter Milan and Napoli.