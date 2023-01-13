Zola warns Juventus about where Napoli are dangerous

Gianfranco Zola has warned Juventus about Napoli’s midfield and says the Partenopei are dangerous in that position.

Juve faces the league leaders today in arguably the biggest test the Bianconeri will face in their bid to return to the top of the standings.

Napoli has been superb in domestic and European competitions this term and most of their players are in terrific shape.

Their attackers have been scoring many goals, which should be the position that the Bianconeri fear, but Zola believes it is their midfield that will trouble Max Allegri’s men.

He said via Football Italia:

“It’s important for both clubs. A victory would mean a lot, but it wouldn’t be decisive anyway. It’s important not to lose.

“Napoli have their identity and principles, they won’t change. The midfield is one of their secrets. Keep an eye on Lobotka and Anguissa.

“They are able to build up from the back and press high up the pitch, they look like a Spanish team.”

Juve FC Says

Napoli has been in terrific form this term and it is down to most of their players doing well in their various positions.

Juve must be prepared to nullify them in every part of the pitch if they are serious about achieving success in the game.

Allegri has faced Napoli and Luciano Spalletti many times before now and we can trust the Bianconeri gaffer to devise a good plan to stop the hosts.