Austria vs Jordan | World Cup 2026 Group J | Matchday 6

Date: Tuesday, 16 June 2026

Kick-off: 21:00 local (UTC-7) | 05:00 BST (17 June)

Venue: Levi’s Stadium, San Francisco Bay Area (Santa Clara), USA

TV/Streaming (UK): ITV / BBC

What’s at Stake

Austria and Jordan meet in Group J of the 2026 World Cup, where both sides face the same daunting arithmetic: Argentina are expected to dominate the section, which means points between the remaining three teams may decide who, if anyone, accompanies the holders into the last 32. For Austria, a first World Cup appearance since 1998, defeat here could prove fatal to knockout ambitions. For Jordan, making their historic debut on the global stage, any positive result would represent a landmark moment for a nation still celebrating the very fact of being here.

Verdict

Austria are strong favourites to collect three points in their opening Group J fixture, and the 1/3 available on a home win reflects the gulf between two sides at very different levels of European and international football. The Austria win at 1/3 is a short price, but the more compelling angle is the goals market, with a tactically outmatched Jordan side likely to be put under sustained pressure by Austria’s high-tempo pressing game.

Austria vs Jordan Match Preview

Austria arrive at the 2026 World Cup carrying genuine momentum and a sense of long-overdue arrival. This is the country’s first World Cup in 28 years, and coach S. Helm has inherited a squad shaped by years of Bundesliga-heavy development and successive European Championship knockout rounds. They qualified automatically from UEFA qualification, dropping only two points across their entire qualifying campaign and conceding just four goals in eight matches. The expectation is that Austria will be organised, intense, and ruthless against a side they are heavily favoured to beat.

Jordan’s achievement in reaching this tournament cannot be overstated. They qualified from the AFC via the playoff route and arrive as genuine debutants, with no World Cup history to draw on and no established benchmark at this level. Coach J. Sellami has built a side that punches well above its weight through defensive organisation, collective discipline, and devastating counter-attacks. But this is a different challenge entirely from the AFC qualifying environment, and Austria’s quality across the pitch will test everything Jordan have built.

The game is likely to be shaped by Austria’s pressing intensity against Jordan’s deep defensive structure. If Jordan can stay compact and absorb early pressure, there is a route to a competitive scoreline. But Austria’s quality in midfield and their ability to create overloads through high full-backs make that a difficult task over 90 minutes. The more probable scenario is Austria controlling possession, finding gaps gradually, and converting one or more of the opportunities they create.

Team Form

Austria – Last 5 Results

– Tunisia (H): Won 1-0 (Friendly)

– South Korea (H): Won 1-0 (Friendly)

– Ghana (H): Won 5-1 (Friendly)

– Bosnia And Herzegovina (H): Drew 1-1 (World Cup Qualifying)

– Cyprus (A): Won 2-0 (World Cup Qualifying)

Austria’s last five outings present a picture of steady confidence ahead of the tournament. The 5-1 win over Ghana stands out for its attacking intensity, and back-to-back clean sheets against South Korea and Tunisia suggest the defensive unit is well-drilled. The draw against Bosnia And Herzegovina was competitive rather than alarming, coming against a side that pushed them throughout qualifying.

Jordan – Last 5 Results

– Colombia (N): Lost 0-2 (Friendly)

– Switzerland (A): Lost 1-4 (Friendly)

– Nigeria (N): Drew 2-2 (Friendly)

– Costa Rica (N): Drew 2-2 (Friendly)

– Morocco (N): Lost 2-3 (Arab Cup)

Jordan’s pre-tournament form makes for sobering reading. Three defeats in five, including a 4-1 loss to Switzerland and a 2-0 reverse against Colombia, raise genuine doubts about how they will cope against a side of Austria’s organisation. The draws against Nigeria and Costa Rica showed Jordan can compete in open games, but those are not the conditions S. Helm’s side will be looking to impose on Matchday 6.

Austria vs Jordan Head to Head

Austria and Jordan have never previously met in a competitive or recorded international fixture, making this a genuine first encounter with no historical head-to-head data to reference. Both sides go into this World Cup 2026 meeting with no precedent between them, adding another layer of intrigue to what is already a historically significant match for Jordan.

Team News

For Austria, the significant absentee concern centres on Marko Arnautovic, the 37-year-old record scorer with 133 caps and 47 international goals. Now at Red Star Belgrade, Arnautovic is in the final chapter of his international career and while he is expected to feature in some capacity across the tournament, his fitness and sharpness over 90 minutes will be managed carefully. David Alaba, the experienced Real Madrid centre-back with 113 caps, remains the defensive cornerstone and a key organiser at set pieces, though his minutes will also be monitored given the condensed schedule. Marcel Sabitzer and Konrad Laimer are expected to be fully available and central to Austria’s midfield engine.

Jordan carry a significant blow into this tournament. Yazan Al-Naimat, their most prolific forward during the qualifying campaign, suffered a serious knee injury and is absent. Coach Sellami acknowledged publicly that Al-Naimat “cannot be replaced,” and the burden of leading the attack falls largely on Ali Olwan and Musa Al-Taamari. Al-Taamari, the Rennes winger and the only Jordan player competing in a major European league, will be their most dangerous outlet on the counter-attack and is likely to carry extra creative responsibility in Al-Naimat’s absence.

Jordan’s squad is built predominantly around domestic-league players, with seven members of the travelling party drawn from Al-Hussein alone. The lack of top-flight European experience across the group is not a weakness in itself, given how well this collective has functioned together, but it does mean Austria’s squad depth and individual quality represent a considerable step up from most opponents Jordan have faced. Fitness across both squads is understood to be broadly good going into Matchday 6.

Predicted Lineups

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Pentz; Posch, Danso, Lienhart, Mwene; Laimer, Seiwald; Wimmer, Sabitzer, Schmid; Arnautovic (c)

Predicted XI (3-4-3 / 5-4-1): Abulaila; Nasib, Haddad (c), Al-Arab; Al-Rosan, Al-Rawabdeh, Sadeh, Abu Hashish; Al-Taamari, Olwan, Abu Zrayq

Predicted XIs based on available squad and tactical information. Starting lineups to be officially confirmed closer to kick-off.

Key Tactical Matchup

The critical battle in this fixture is Austria’s high-press system against Jordan’s counter-attacking structure. Austria’s midfield, anchored by Konrad Laimer and Nicolas Seiwald, is built to win the ball high up the pitch and generate short transition moments. Jordan’s response will be to sit deep in a compact 5-4-1 shape and look for Musa Al-Taamari to carry the ball forward on the break. Austria’s qualifying record of 22 goals scored and just four conceded in eight matches demonstrates how effectively they can sustain pressure and convert it into chances. If Jordan can force Laimer and Seiwald into covering defensive runs by threatening in behind, they have a route into the contest. That window, however, is narrow.

Best Bets

Main Pick: Austria to Win @ 1/3

Austria enter this fixture as heavy favourites and the case for backing them is straightforward. They qualified automatically from UEFA competition with a +18 goal difference across eight matches, have won five of their last six outings, and face a Jordan side that has lost three of their last five, including conceding four goals to Switzerland. The price is short, but the risk is low.

Goals: Over 2.5 Goals @ 11/10

Austria’s qualifying campaign produced 22 goals in eight matches, and their pre-tournament friendlies included a 5-1 win over Ghana. Jordan have shown a willingness to score on the counter, netting twice in draws against Nigeria and Costa Rica, but they also conceded four to Switzerland and three to Morocco. A match total in excess of three goals looks well-supported by both sides’ recent evidence.

Scorer: Musa Al-Taamari to Score Anytime

With Yazan Al-Naimat absent, Al-Taamari carries Jordan’s most significant individual threat. The Rennes winger has the technical quality to create opportunities from counter-attacks and set-piece situations, and as Jordan’s standout player in a European league, he represents the best route to a goal if Sellami’s side are to make any impression on this match.

Austria vs Jordan Bet Builder: Austria Win and Over 2.5 Goals

Combining Austria to win with over 2.5 goals in the match reflects both the likely outcome and the scoring pattern suggested by Austria’s qualifying form and Jordan’s defensive vulnerabilities. This Austria vs Jordan bet builder angle offers a stronger return than a straight match result bet while remaining well-grounded in the evidence available.

Odds Across Operators

The Austria vs Jordan betting odds below reflect the best available prices across leading operators at time of writing. Austria’s 1/3 makes them one of the clearer favourites in the group stage, with the draw at 5/1 and Jordan at 19/2 reflecting the significant gap in squad quality and tournament experience.

Austria Win – 1/3

Draw – 5/1

Jordan Win – 19/2

Over 2.5 Goals – 11/10

Under 2.5 Goals – 5/6

Best available prices from leading operators. Odds subject to change. Prices correct at time of publication.

How to Watch and How to Bet

How to Watch Austria vs Jordan

Austria vs Jordan kicks off at 05:00 BST on Wednesday, 17 June 2026, with the match being played at Levi’s Stadium in the San Francisco Bay Area. UK viewers can watch the match live on ITV or BBC, with streaming available via the respective platforms. The fixture is part of the World Cup 2026 group stage schedule, with coverage expected to begin ahead of the 05:00 BST kick-off.

How to Bet on Austria vs Jordan

To place a bet on Austria vs Jordan, follow these steps to get the best available price on your preferred market.

Compare the Austria vs Jordan odds across leading operators to identify the best price for your chosen selection. Log in to your account or register if you are a new customer. Navigate to the World Cup 2026 section within the sportsbook. Locate Group J and find the Austria vs Jordan fixture. Select your market, whether match result, goals, or a bet builder combining multiple outcomes. Enter your stake and review the potential returns before confirming. Consider splitting your stake across two markets if you are combining the Austria win with goals or a scorer. Set deposit and stake limits in your account settings to stay in control of your betting activity.

Responsible Gambling

Betting should always be an enjoyable and controlled activity. Set a budget before placing any bets and never wager more than you can afford to lose. If you feel your gambling is becoming a problem, free and confidential support is available. In the UK, contact BeGambleAware on 0808 8020 133 or visit Gamblers Anonymous. Use the responsible gambling tools available on your operator’s platform, including deposit limits, cooling-off periods, and self-exclusion options.