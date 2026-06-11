Germany vs Curaçao | Group E, Matchday 4 | Sunday 14 June 2026 | Kick-off: 18:00 BST | NRG Stadium, Houston, USA | TV: ITV / BBC

Why This Game Matters

Germany open their World Cup 2026 Group E campaign against Curaçao in Houston, and the result carries immediate weight in a group that also includes Ecuador and Cote d’Ivoire. Julian Nagelsmann’s side will view this as a must-win to settle Group E standings early and build momentum heading into tougher encounters, while Curaçao, making their historic World Cup debut, will be desperate to show that their unbeaten CONCACAF qualifying run was no fluke against the sternest possible opposition.

Our Pick

Germany are overwhelming favourites at 1/20 and should win this comfortably, but the most compelling angle is the goals market, with over 4.5 goals priced at 6/5 representing genuine interest given Germany’s scoring form and Curaçao’s limited experience at this level. With Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala and Kai Havertz all in the squad, Germany have the creative depth to punish a Curaçao side that shipped five to Australia in March 2026, making the goals line an attractive proposition at that price.

Germany vs Curaçao: Preview, Picks and Betting Odds

Germany arrive in Houston carrying the weight of two consecutive World Cup group-stage exits in 2018 and 2022. Under Nagelsmann, the squad has undergone a genuine generational shift, blending experienced leaders such as Joshua Kimmich, Manuel Neuer and Antonio Rudiger with a young creative core centred on Musiala and Wirtz. That mix gives Germany genuine attacking quality at multiple levels, and a Group E opener against debutants Curaçao is precisely the kind of fixture Nagelsmann needs to set a confident tone.

Curaçao’s story is one of the tournament’s most remarkable. A Caribbean island of roughly 150,000 people, they qualified through the CONCACAF pathway with an unbeaten record, finishing above Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and Bermuda to claim an automatic berth. Their squad is heavily rooted in Dutch club football, which gives them tactical familiarity and a level of technical competence, but facing four-time World Cup winners Germany on the opening day of the tournament is an entirely different proposition to CONCACAF qualifying.

Where this game is won or lost is in Germany’s ability to break down a disciplined Curaçao defensive block early. If Nagelsmann’s side find their rhythm in the first 20 minutes and get in front, Curaçao will be forced to open up, which plays directly into Germany’s strengths in transition and wide creative play. A slow start, however, could let Curaçao settle into the compact, counter-attacking structure that served them well in qualifying.

Recent Form and Trends

Germany last five results:

Ghana (H) – Won 2-1 (Friendly)

Switzerland (A) – Won 4-3 (Friendly)

Slovakia (H) – Won 6-0 (World Cup Qualifying)

Luxembourg (A) – Won 2-0 (World Cup Qualifying)

Northern Ireland (A) – Won 1-0 (World Cup Qualifying)

Germany have won all five of their most recent matches, the most eye-catching of which was the 6-0 dismantling of Slovakia that sealed their World Cup place. The quality of opposition varies, but the pattern of finding the net freely, particularly at home or against sides willing to commit forward, is consistent. Their qualifying campaign returned 16 goals in six games, conceding just three.

Curaçao last five results:

Australia (A) – Lost 1-5 (FIFA Series)

China PR (N) – Lost 0-2 (FIFA Series)

Jamaica (A) – Drew 0-0 (World Cup Qualifying)

Bermuda (A) – Won 7-0 (World Cup Qualifying)

Trinidad and Tobago (H) – Drew 1-1 (World Cup Qualifying)

Curaçao’s recent form tells two different stories. Within CONCACAF, they were efficient and disciplined, navigating a competitive qualifying group without a defeat. The two FIFA Series results since qualification, however, both heavy losses to Australia and China PR, suggest a significant step-change in difficulty. Their defensive structure held firm against regional opponents but was exposed badly when tested by teams with stronger attacking quality.

Injuries, Suspensions and Roster News

Germany have a broadly fit and settled squad for the tournament opener. Nagelsmann has options across all positions, with six players from Bayern Munich and four each from Borussia Dortmund and VfB Stuttgart providing a strong European club-level foundation. Florian Wirtz, now at Liverpool, and Jamal Musiala of Bayern Munich are expected to lead the attacking line, with Kai Havertz of Arsenal providing a goal threat from a more central role. Joshua Kimmich captains the side and remains the tactical anchor of Germany’s midfield structure.

Manuel Neuer is included in the squad and provides veteran goalkeeping leadership, though the No. 1 role will be confirmed closer to the tournament’s start. Jonathan Tah at Bayern Munich and Antonio Rudiger of Real Madrid form a formidable centre-back partnership. There are no confirmed suspensions ahead of the group-stage opener, and the squad depth gives Nagelsmann flexibility without forced selection decisions.

For Curaçao, the managerial situation has been turbulent. Dick Advocaat, the veteran Dutch coach who guided them through qualifying, resigned in February 2026 for family reasons. Fred Rutten briefly took charge before stepping down in May, and Advocaat has since officially returned to the post. At 78 years old, Advocaat will be the oldest manager ever to stand on a World Cup touchline. His squad is anchored by experienced figures: goalkeeper Eloy Room, veteran midfielder Leandro Bacuna and top qualifying scorer Gervane Kastaneer are all fit and expected to feature. No confirmed suspensions are reported for Curaçao ahead of Matchday 4.

Expected Lineups

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Kimmich (c), Rudiger, Tah, Raum; Pavlovic, Goretzka; Wirtz, Musiala, Sane; Havertz

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Room; Brenet, Gaari, Sambo, Floranus; Leandro Bacuna, Juninho Bacuna; Gorre, Roemeratoe, Kastaneer; Margaritha

Predicted lineups based on available squad information. Final selections to be confirmed.

Key Matchup to Watch

The duel that shapes this game is Germany’s creative midfield against Curaçao’s defensive block. Florian Wirtz, who scored seven goals in recent qualifying and friendly competition, and Jamal Musiala, who contributed six, will probe for gaps between Curaçao’s lines, while Leandro Bacuna and Juninho Bacuna are tasked with maintaining the compact shape that kept Germany’s CONCACAF counterparts at bay. Curaçao conceded just four goals across eight qualifying matches, so the structure is genuine, but the 5-1 defeat to Australia demonstrated how quickly the block disintegrates when pace and incision are applied persistently. If Wirtz and Musiala can find space in behind the midfield line, this could become a difficult evening for Dick Advocaat’s side.

Best Bets and Expert Picks

Germany to Win @ 1/20

The result is not in question. Germany have won five consecutive matches, including a 6-0 qualifying win over Slovakia, and face a World Cup debutant side that shipped five to Australia in their most recent competitive fixture. The only relevant question is margin.

Over 4.5 Goals @ 6/5

Germany scored 16 goals in six qualifying games and have multiple elite creative outlets in Wirtz, Musiala and Havertz. Curaçao were exposed badly at this level in the FIFA Series, conceding seven across their two most recent fixtures against stronger opposition. Over 4.5 goals at 6/5 reflects the gap in class.

Florian Wirtz Anytime Scorer

Wirtz was Germany’s most prolific contributor in recent qualifying and pre-tournament action, scoring seven times. Playing in a free creative role behind Havertz, he carries genuine goal threat from midfield movement and set-piece delivery. He is the standout candidate to open his World Cup account in this fixture.

Germany to Win Both Halves

Curaçao are likely to be organised early but Germany’s quality should tell in the first half. Given the attacking depth available, a strong second-half continuation is equally plausible as Curaçao tire. Germany winning both halves is a logical extension of the dominant win market and offers better value than the match result alone.

Betting Odds and Lines

Germany vs Curaçao match odds from leading operators, correct at time of publication:

Germany Win – 1/20

Draw – 19/1

Curaçao Win – 100/1

Over 4.5 Goals – 6/5

Under 4.5 Goals – 4/5

Prices sourced from the best available price across leading operators. Lines subject to change ahead of kick-off. Odds correct at time of writing.

How to Watch and Where to Bet

How to Watch

Germany vs Curaçao is available to watch live in the UK on ITV and BBC, with free streaming via ITVX. Kick-off is 18:00 BST on Sunday 14 June 2026 at NRG Stadium in Houston, USA.

How to Bet

To place a bet on Germany vs Curaçao at the World Cup 2026, follow these steps using any leading UK-licensed operator:

Visit a UK-licensed betting operator and log in or register an account. Complete any required identity verification steps. Navigate to the Football or World Cup 2026 section. Search for Germany vs Curaçao, Group E, 14 June 2026. Select your preferred market, such as match result, goals, or bet builder. Enter your stake and review the potential return before confirming. Check that your bet has been accepted and is visible in your open bets section. Watch the match live on ITV or BBC and follow your selections in real time.

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