World Cup 2026 Group A kicks off on 11 June 2026, with Mexico, South Korea, Czechia and South Africa competing across three host cities in Mexico and the United States.

Group: A

A Teams: Mexico, South Korea, Czechia, South Africa

Mexico, South Korea, Czechia, South Africa Host cities: Mexico City, Guadalajara (Zapopan), Atlanta, Monterrey (Guadalupe)

Mexico City, Guadalajara (Zapopan), Atlanta, Monterrey (Guadalupe) Matchday 1: 11 June 2026

11 June 2026 Matchday 3: 24 June 2026

24 June 2026 Qualification rule: Top two advance automatically; best third-place sides also progress

Top two advance automatically; best third-place sides also progress TV/Streaming (UK): BBC iPlayer / ITVX

Group A Breakdown

Group A at the 2026 World Cup is headlined by co-host Mexico, a side appearing at their 18th World Cup and playing in front of home support across two iconic venues. South Korea arrive as the most decorated qualifier in the group on recent form, while Czechia return to the World Cup finals for the first time since 2006 after negotiating a demanding European playoff route. South Africa complete the group, back at a World Cup for the first time since they hosted the tournament in 2010.

Mexico qualified automatically as a co-host and carry the weight of tournament expectation on home soil, just as they did in 1970 and 1986 when they reached the quarterfinals. South Korea bring genuine pedigree, having finished fourth at a World Cup on home turf in 2002, and arrive through Asian qualifying with a record of two wins and two draws in their final qualifying round, conceding just twice. Czechia and South Africa offer the most uncertainty, with contrasting styles likely to produce a competitive lower half of the group.

The World Cup 2026 Group A odds reflect Mexico’s structural advantage as hosts, but both South Korea and Czechia are capable of disrupting the expected order across what could be a tightly contested group stage.

Our Pick: Group A Winner

Mexico are the clear pick to win World Cup 2026 Group A. The co-hosts enter on an unbeaten run of five matches (three wins, two draws), benefit from playing all three group games on home soil or within Mexico, and face a draw that offers a realistic path to topping the group. At 4/5, the price is short but reflects genuine structural and sporting advantage.

South Korea at 4/1 represent the most credible threat and are worth backing to qualify from the group. Their qualifying record of two wins and two draws with a +6 goal difference shows a disciplined, hard-to-beat side, and they have previous experience of navigating past South Africa and capable European opponents at this stage.

Group A Team Profiles

Mexico

Mexico are the standout favourites in the World Cup 2026 Group A odds market, priced at 4/5 to top the group. As co-hosts, they qualified automatically and head into the tournament on a five-match unbeaten run, with three wins and two draws. Both of their previous quarterfinal appearances came on home soil, in 1970 and 1986, and the 2026 edition gives them a similar platform, with the opener against South Africa staged at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Mexico have not faced Czechia or South Africa at a World Cup previously, which removes some of the psychological weight of past results. Against South Korea, however, they hold a positive historical record, having won their previous World Cup meetings. Playing in familiar conditions with home crowd support across all three group fixtures makes Mexico the logical group-winner selection.

South Korea

South Korea arrive in Group A with a strong qualification record, going unbeaten across their final qualifying round with two wins and two draws, scoring eight and conceding just two. That defensive solidity makes them a credible second-place finisher, and at 4/1 to win the group outright, they offer reasonable value as a qualification bet within the World Cup 2026 Group A predictions framework.

It is their 12th World Cup appearance overall, and their 2002 fourth-place finish on home soil remains one of Asian football’s landmark achievements. They open against Czechia in Guadalajara before facing Mexico in Matchday 2, meaning their group fate could hinge on the direct clash with El Tri on 18 June. Their last five matches returned three wins and two defeats, suggesting a side capable of results but not entirely consistent.

Czechia

Czechia secured their World Cup 2026 place through the European playoff route, making them one of the less certain qualifiers in the group. Their final qualifying record across 10 matches read five wins, three draws and two defeats, scoring 22 and conceding 12, a functional but imperfect campaign. As a result, they arrive in Group A as third favourites at 9/2, with real questions about how they will cope against Mexico at the Estadio Azteca in the final group game.

The Czechs have not appeared at a World Cup as Czechia since 2006, though the nation’s footballing history stretches back to Czechoslovakia finishing runners-up in 1934 and 1962. All three of their Group A opponents are new World Cup opponents, so there is no historical data to lean on. Their recent form of two wins, two draws and one defeat in five matches is reasonable, and they could realistically push South Korea for second place.

South Africa

South Africa are clear outsiders in the World Cup 2026 Group A analysis, priced at 17/1 to win the group. Back at the World Cup for the first time since they hosted in 2010, when they were eliminated in the group stage on goal difference, Bafana Bafana arrive having qualified through the CAF route with a record of three wins, two draws and one defeat. Their recent form, however, tells a more difficult story: one win, one draw and three defeats in their last five matches.

South Africa face the toughest possible opening fixture, travelling to Mexico City to meet the co-hosts in front of a packed Estadio Azteca. Their only prior World Cup meeting with any of these opponents came in 2010, when they drew 1-1 with South Korea in Rustenburg. A third-place finish and best-third-place qualification is the most likely realistic outcome for this squad.

Group A Schedule and Fixtures

Matchday 1 – 11 June 2026

Mexico vs South Africa – Mexico City, 13:00 UTC-6

South Korea vs Czech Republic – Guadalajara (Zapopan), 20:00 UTC-6

Matchday 2 – 18 June 2026

Czech Republic vs South Africa – Atlanta, 12:00 UTC-4

Mexico vs South Korea – Guadalajara (Zapopan), 19:00 UTC-6

Matchday 3 – 24 June 2026

Czech Republic vs Mexico – Mexico City, 19:00 UTC-6

South Africa vs South Korea – Monterrey (Guadalupe), 19:00 UTC-6

Head-to-Head History and Trends

The historical record between these four sides at World Cups is limited, which makes predicting outcomes more difficult than in groups featuring established rivals. Mexico and South Korea have met at the finals on two occasions, with El Tri winning both, in 1998 and in 2018. South Korea and South Africa met once at a World Cup, drawing 1-1 in the 2010 group stage in Rustenburg, the tournament South Africa hosted.

Czechia have no prior World Cup meetings with any of Mexico, South Korea or South Africa in the modern era. Similarly, Mexico and South Africa have never previously met at a World Cup finals. The absence of head-to-head data across several key pairings means form and current squad quality carry more weight than historical trends in any Group A analysis.

Must-Watch Game in Group A

Mexico vs South Korea on 18 June in Guadalajara is the fixture most likely to determine which team tops Group A. Mexico’s home advantage will be tested for the first time against a genuinely competitive opponent, and South Korea’s qualifying discipline, conceding just twice in four final-round matches, will face its stiffest examination against a Mexican attack backed by a vociferous home crowd at Estadio Akron.

A South Korea win in that fixture would not only blow the group wide open but would also set up an enthralling final matchday where Czechia face Mexico in Mexico City and South Korea face South Africa in Monterrey. With all four third-place progression spots still in play across the tournament, even a defeat in the second game need not be terminal for either South Korea or Czechia, adding further drama to every result.

Best Bets and Expert Picks

The World Cup 2026 Group A best bets focus on two selections that reflect the structural realities of the draw rather than speculative upsets.

Group A Winner: Mexico – 4/5

Mexico are unbeaten in their last five matches and play all three group games on home soil or in a familiar regional setting, a structural advantage no other team in the group can match. The 4/5 price is short but reflects a genuinely strong position. The risk of a slip against South Korea on Matchday 2 is real, but form, home support and squad depth all point in the same direction.

To Qualify from Group A: South Korea – available at leading operators

South Korea’s qualifying record of two wins, two draws and zero defeats, with eight goals scored and two conceded, marks them out as the second-best side in the group on current evidence. Their World Cup experience (12 tournaments), proven ability to keep clean sheets, and a manageable final game against South Africa in Monterrey all support a top-two finish. Czechia are not without a case, but South Korea’s greater tournament pedigree and unbeaten qualifying run give them the edge.

How to Watch and Where to Bet

How to Watch

All World Cup 2026 Group A fixtures are available to UK viewers on free-to-air television and streaming. BBC iPlayer and ITVX will share coverage across the tournament, with matches broadcast live at no cost to viewers.

How to Bet

Group A outright odds are available now at all leading UK operators. To place a bet on the Group A winner or qualification markets, follow these steps.

Choose a licensed UK betting operator regulated by the Gambling Commission. Create an account or log in to your existing account. Navigate to the Football or World Cup 2026 section. Select the Outright or Group Markets category. Find Group A Winner or Group A To Qualify markets. Select your team and check the price displayed. Enter your stake and review your bet slip before confirming. Place the bet and retain a record of your selection and odds.

Responsible Gambling

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