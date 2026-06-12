Belgium vs Egypt | World Cup 2026 Group G, Matchday 5

Date: Sunday, 15 June 2026

Kick-off: 20:00 BST (12:00 local, UTC-7)

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle, USA

Stage: Group G

TV/Streaming (UK): ITV / BBC

What’s at Stake

Belgium and Egypt both open their World Cup 2026 group-stage accounts in Seattle, with Group G points immediately precious in a section that also contains Iran and New Zealand. Belgium need a fast start after their group-stage exit at Qatar 2022 and arrive as clear favourites, while Egypt are targeting a historic first round-of-16 appearance at a World Cup, making this an early match with significant implications for both nations’ knockout ambitions.

Verdict

Belgium are expected to control this fixture through Kevin De Bruyne’s creativity and Romelu Lukaku’s physicality, and a home win at 4/6 looks the most likely outcome given Belgium’s superior recent form and depth across the pitch. The Belgium vs Egypt betting odds suggest the Red Devils are value to win and for both sides to produce goals, making over 2.5 goals at evens a credible addition to any Belgium vs Egypt prediction.

Belgium vs Egypt Match Preview

Belgium enter this World Cup 2026 fixture carrying the weight of expectation after a deeply disappointing group-stage exit in Qatar. Under new manager Rudi Garcia, the Belgians overhauled their approach during qualifying, topping UEFA Group J with 29 goals scored and just 7 conceded across eight matches. The squad retains world-class experience in De Bruyne and Lukaku, but also features a new wave led by Jeremy Doku and Amadou Onana, and Garcia will be eager to show this generation can go further than their predecessors managed in 2022.

Egypt, coached by Hossam Hassan, arrive as organised and defensively disciplined opponents who are capable of causing problems on the counter-attack. Their qualifying record across the CAF section was remarkable in its defensive solidity, going unbeaten, and the presence of Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush gives them a genuine cutting edge in transition. However, facing a Belgium side with this level of European pedigree represents a significant step up from what Egypt have encountered in CAF competition.

The game is likely to hinge on whether Egypt can absorb Belgian pressure and spring Salah or Marmoush in behind on the break. If Belgium manage the game well and score early, Egypt’s route back into the match becomes narrow. Garcia’s side showed they can be leaky in open play, conceding twice to the United States in a March friendly, so Egypt will be watching for gaps in transition if Belgium’s attacking instincts leave space at the back.

Team Form

Belgium – Last 5 matches:

Mexico (N): Drew 1-1 (Friendly)

United States (A): Won 5-2 (Friendly)

Liechtenstein (H): Won 7-0 (World Cup Qualifying)

Kazakhstan (A): Drew 1-1 (World Cup Qualifying)

Wales (A): Won 4-2 (World Cup Qualifying)

Belgium’s recent form is encouraging in attack, with 18 goals scored across their last five matches. The 5-2 win over the United States carried genuine credibility as a pre-tournament statement, while the 7-0 dismantling of Liechtenstein confirmed their ability to punish limited opposition. The one note of caution is defensive: conceding twice to the United States and dropping points against both Mexico and Kazakhstan in qualifying suggests they can be exposed when opponents press high or exploit space in behind.

Egypt – Last 5 matches:

Spain (A): Drew 0-0 (Friendly)

Saudi Arabia (A): Won 4-0 (Friendly)

Nigeria (N): Drew 0-0 (AFCON 2025)

Senegal (N): Lost 0-1 (AFCON 2025)

Ivory Coast (N): Won 3-2 (AFCON 2025)

Egypt’s form profile is that of a team built on defensive structure and sharp counter-attacks rather than sustained possession dominance. The goalless draw with Spain is notable as a performance against elite European opposition, underlining that Hassan’s side are capable of being difficult to break down even at the highest level. The 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia demonstrated attacking firepower when space opens up, though their AFCON 2025 campaign, which ended in semi-final elimination by Senegal, confirmed they remain on the fringes of the very top tier of international football.

Belgium vs Egypt Head to Head

These two sides have met four times in competitive and friendly encounters, with the head-to-head record split between them. Egypt have won two of the four meetings, Belgium one, with one win for Belgium rounding out the count.

18 Nov 2022 – Egypt 2-1 Belgium (Friendly)

06 Jun 2018 – Belgium 3-0 Egypt (Friendly)

09 Feb 2005 – Egypt 4-0 Belgium (Friendly)

30 Mar 1999 – Belgium 0-1 Egypt (Friendly)

All four Belgium vs Egypt head-to-head meetings have been friendlies, so the data is limited in competitive context. The most recent meeting in November 2022 saw Egypt win 2-1, though that result pre-dates Garcia’s appointment and much of Belgium’s current squad evolution. The 3-0 Belgium win in June 2018 ahead of that World Cup showed how effectively Belgium can dominate when their full attacking unit clicks. The head-to-head record is broadly balanced across the four matches, but the current quality gap in the squads tips the predictive weight firmly toward Belgium for their Group G opener.

Team News

Belgium’s squad for the 2026 World Cup retains its most recognisable names. Thibaut Courtois is in the group and expected to start in goal, which would be a significant upgrade on what Belgium had at the last tournament. Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku are both included, with the latter confirming his place despite recent injury speculation. Jérémy Doku, Youri Tielemans and Amadou Onana are all named and available, giving Garcia a strong blend of youth and experience.

There are no confirmed suspensions ahead of this Group G opener, and the early matchday timing means no accumulated yellow cards are yet in play. Garcia is expected to field his strongest available XI from the outset, given the importance of a positive start to the group stage after the 2022 disappointment.

Egypt name Mohamed Salah in the squad and he is expected to captain the side in Seattle. Omar Marmoush’s involvement alongside Salah in the forward line gives Hossam Hassan’s side genuine pace and directness. Mohamed El Shenawy is expected to start in goal, with Mohamed Abdelmonem anchoring the centre of defence. Egypt have no new injury concerns reported ahead of this fixture, and Hassan is likely to field a compact, organised defensive shape with Salah and Marmoush given licence to exploit space on the break.

Predicted Lineups

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Castagne, Debast, Theate, De Cuyper; Onana, Tielemans; Doku, De Bruyne (c), Trossard; Lukaku

Predicted XI (4-3-3): El Shenawy; Fatouh, Abdelmonem, Hany, Rabia; Attia, Emam Ashour, Hamdy Fathy; Marmoush, Trézéguet, Salah (c)

Predicted XIs based on available squad information and tactical profiles. Squads to be confirmed.

Key Tactical Matchup

The contest between Kevin De Bruyne and Egypt’s midfield defensive block is likely to define how this game unfolds. De Bruyne, who has scored 37 goals in 119 caps for Belgium and provided the creative spark throughout their qualifying campaign, will look to operate between Egypt’s lines and find Lukaku or Doku in dangerous positions. Egypt’s likely response is to sit in a compact mid-block, funnel play wide and limit the space De Bruyne can exploit centrally. If Amadou Onana and Tielemans can control the tempo behind De Bruyne and prevent Egypt from winning the ball in midfield, Belgium should be able to carve out enough opportunities to take three points comfortably.

Best Bets

Main Pick – Belgium to Win @ 4/6

Belgium’s squad depth, qualifying record of 29 goals in eight matches, and Egypt’s limited experience against top European opposition all point to a Belgium victory. Garcia’s side were ruthless against weaker opposition in qualifying and dangerous in open play, and even against a disciplined Egypt defence, they carry enough quality to find a way through.

Goals Market – Over 2.5 Goals @ 1/1

Belgium have shown a consistent ability to score freely, including a 5-2 win over the United States and a 7-0 result against Liechtenstein. Even in a tight match, Egypt have shown attacking intent with a 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia and a 3-2 result against Ivory Coast at AFCON 2025. Evens for over 2.5 goals carries genuine appeal given both sides’ attacking inclinations.

Scorer Market – Romelu Lukaku Anytime Scorer

Lukaku remains Belgium’s focal striker and scored four goals during the World Cup 2026 qualifying campaign. With 90 international goals in 126 caps, he is the most clinical finisher on the pitch and a constant aerial threat at set pieces. Egypt’s centre-backs have not regularly faced a striker of his profile, making him a strong anytime scorer candidate.

Bet Builder – Belgium Win and Over 2.5 Goals

Combining Belgium to win with over 2.5 goals reflects the most probable game script: Belgium dominating possession, scoring two or more, and Egypt contributing at least one goal on the counter-attack or from a set piece. The Belgium vs Egypt bet builder combination offers better value than either selection in isolation and aligns with both sides’ recent form profiles.

Odds Across Operators

The best available prices for this Group G fixture are sourced from leading operators. Belgium are clear favourites, with Egypt available at a wide price for the upset.

Belgium Win – 4/6

Draw – 3/1

Egypt Win – 5/1

Over 2.5 Goals – 1/1

Under 2.5 Goals – 5/6

Prices correct at time of writing. Always check for the best available price before placing any bet.

How to Watch and How to Bet

How to Watch

Belgium vs Egypt is live in the United Kingdom on ITV and BBC, with coverage also available via streaming on ITVX and BBC iPlayer. Kick-off is at 20:00 BST on Sunday, 15 June 2026, from Lumen Field in Seattle, USA.

How to Bet

New to betting on the World Cup? Here is a straightforward guide to placing your Belgium vs Egypt picks with a licensed operator.

Choose a licensed and regulated betting operator available in your jurisdiction. Create an account and complete the identity verification process. Deposit funds using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the football or soccer section and locate Belgium vs Egypt in the World Cup 2026 Group G markets. Select your chosen outcome from the match result, goals, or scorer markets. Enter your stake in the bet slip and review the potential return. Confirm the bet and retain a record of your selection. Watch the match live on ITV or BBC and follow the action as your selections unfold.

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