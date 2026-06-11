Group K at the 2026 World Cup features Portugal, Colombia, DR Congo and Uzbekistan, playing across five North American host cities between 17 and 27 June 2026.

Teams: Portugal, Colombia, DR Congo, Uzbekistan

Portugal, Colombia, DR Congo, Uzbekistan Host Cities: Houston, Mexico City, Guadalajara, Miami, Atlanta

Houston, Mexico City, Guadalajara, Miami, Atlanta Matchday 1: 17 June 2026 (Portugal vs DR Congo, Houston; Uzbekistan vs Colombia, Mexico City)

17 June 2026 (Portugal vs DR Congo, Houston; Uzbekistan vs Colombia, Mexico City) Matchday 2: 23 June 2026 (Portugal vs Uzbekistan, Houston; Colombia vs DR Congo, Guadalajara)

23 June 2026 (Portugal vs Uzbekistan, Houston; Colombia vs DR Congo, Guadalajara) Matchday 3: 27 June 2026 (Colombia vs Portugal, Miami; DR Congo vs Uzbekistan, Atlanta)

27 June 2026 (Colombia vs Portugal, Miami; DR Congo vs Uzbekistan, Atlanta) Qualification: Top two teams plus the best-performing third-place teams advance to the round of 16

Top two teams plus the best-performing third-place teams advance to the round of 16 TV/Streaming: BBC iPlayer / ITVX

Group K Overview: World Cup 2026

Portugal arrive at the 2026 World Cup as the clear favourites to top Group K, and the World Cup group K odds reflect that status. They have qualified for every World Cup since 2002 and carry the most recognisable names in the group, led by Cristiano Ronaldo. Their qualifying record of four wins, one draw and one loss from six games, with 20 goals scored and seven conceded, underlines their attacking quality.

Colombia are the second force in this group and present a genuine threat to Portugal’s ambitions. Their best World Cup finish remains the quarter-finals at Brazil 2014, and they qualified automatically through the CONMEBOL standings. A final-day meeting with Portugal in Miami on 27 June shapes up as the group’s most consequential fixture.

DR Congo bring the surprise element. They qualified automatically through the expanded CAF competition with seven wins from nine qualifying games and make only their second World Cup appearance, their first having come as Zaire in 1974. Uzbekistan are the group’s debutants, having never previously reached the World Cup finals since gaining independence, qualifying on 5 June 2025 with a draw away to the United Arab Emirates.

World Cup 2026 Group K Verdict: Portugal to Win the Group

Portugal are the standout pick in the World Cup group K predictions. Their qualifying record is the strongest in the group, and the draw places their two trickiest fixtures on home soil in Houston before a final-day test against Colombia in Miami. At 8/13, they are odds-on favourites and the reasoning is sound: only Colombia carry realistic ambitions of pushing them close.

Group K Winner Pick: Portugal 8/13

Also to Qualify: Colombia 2/1

Group K Team Profiles

Portugal

Portugal are appearing at a World Cup for the ninth time, with previous tournaments including their famous run to third place at England 1966 under Eusebio. They have maintained a modern qualifying record that has taken them to every World Cup since 2002. Their 2026 qualifying campaign yielded 20 goals in six games, demonstrating the offensive firepower that makes them the overwhelming Group K favourites.

In their five most recent matches, Portugal have taken two wins, two draws and one loss, a sequence that shows they are not invincible but remain the group’s strongest side by a considerable margin. They open against DR Congo in Houston before facing Uzbekistan and then Colombia on Matchday 3. The draw has been kind, allowing them to manage their progression before the defining game against Colombia.

Colombia

Colombia are making their seventh World Cup appearance and carry genuine quality through their squad. The memory of the 2014 quarter-final run, when James Rodriguez inspired a memorable campaign, still defines expectations around the team. They qualified automatically through CONMEBOL after posting two wins, three draws and one loss in six qualifying games, enough to secure their place without excessive drama.

Their recent form of two wins, one draw and two losses from five games suggests a team that can beat strong opposition but is also capable of dropping points against sides on paper below them. That inconsistency is priced into their 2/1 odds to win the group. Crucially, they face Uzbekistan and DR Congo before the Portugal clash, meaning a strong opening could set up a winner-takes-all scenario in Miami.

DR Congo

DR Congo’s qualifying campaign was impressive by any measure. Seven wins from nine games, with 14 goals scored and only five conceded, delivered one of the strongest CAF qualifying records. Their recent form of three wins, one draw and one loss from five games shows that momentum has carried into the tournament build-up. They return to the World Cup finals for the first time since 1974, when they competed as Zaire.

At 26/1 to win the group, the market expects them to fall short of the top two, and that assessment is reasonable given the gulf in experience. However, their qualifying record suggests they are not here simply to make up the numbers. A positive result against Uzbekistan or a competitive showing against Portugal or Colombia could elevate their chances of progressing as one of the best third-placed teams.

Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan’s debut at the World Cup finals is a landmark moment for Central Asian football. They became the first Central Asian nation to reach the men’s World Cup, qualifying with a draw away to the United Arab Emirates on 5 June 2025. Their qualifying record of two wins and two draws from four games, with six goals scored and just two conceded, reflects an organised, defensively solid side that has not lost a qualifying fixture.

Their five most recent results confirm that pattern: two wins, three draws and no losses. The team lacks the individual quality of Portugal or Colombia but may prove difficult to break down. At 29/1, they are extreme outsiders to win Group K, with their realistic aim being a creditable exit that demonstrates they belong at this level.

Group K Fixtures Schedule

Matchday 1 – 17 June 2026

Portugal vs DR Congo, NRG Stadium, Houston, 12:00 local

Uzbekistan vs Colombia, Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, 20:00 local

Matchday 2 – 23 June 2026

Portugal vs Uzbekistan, NRG Stadium, Houston, 12:00 local

Colombia vs DR Congo, Estadio Akron, Guadalajara, 20:00 local

Matchday 3 – 27 June 2026

Colombia vs Portugal, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, 19:30 local

DR Congo vs Uzbekistan, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, 19:30 local

Head-to-Head History

Every fixture in Group K represents a first World Cup meeting between the four nations. There are no previous senior men’s internationals between any of Portugal, Colombia, DR Congo and Uzbekistan at the World Cup finals, which means the head-to-head record provides limited predictive value for the tournament context specifically.

Colombia and Portugal have met in other international competition, and those encounters inform the Matchday 3 picture to some extent. But for DR Congo and Uzbekistan, both groups are venturing into genuinely new territory at this level, making their qualifying form and recent results the most reliable indicator of how they will perform.

Key Game in Group K

Colombia vs Portugal on 27 June in Miami is the fixture most likely to decide who tops Group K. By Matchday 3, Portugal are expected to have secured their progression, but Colombia will need a result to guarantee first place rather than rely on their goal difference. A Colombia win would likely hand them top spot; a Portugal win or draw would almost certainly confirm Portugal as group winners.

The venue adds context: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami has a significant Latin American footballing atmosphere, which may give Colombia something of an edge in terms of crowd support. Portugal will need to manage the occasion rather than simply relying on quality, and that dynamic makes this one of the more interesting group-stage finales anywhere at the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup 2026 Group K Best Bets

The World Cup 2026 Group K best bets are straightforward given the quality gap between the top two and the bottom two sides in this group. Portugal’s qualifying record, with 20 goals in six games and a near-perfect win rate, makes them a difficult side to oppose as group winners even at a short price. Their draw is manageable, and they should take maximum or near-maximum points before facing Colombia on the final day.

Best Bet – Portugal to Win Group K: 8/13

Portugal’s qualifying form is the strongest in the group. Four wins from six qualifying games and 20 goals scored represent clear evidence of their attacking potency. Even accounting for the Colombia test on Matchday 3, Portugal are built to come through a group of this composition.

Each-Way Pick – Colombia to Qualify from Group K: 2/1

Colombia’s World Cup pedigree and their CONMEBOL qualifying record make them a sound pick to take one of the top-two places. Their recent form carries some inconsistency, but two wins, three draws and one loss in qualifying was enough to finish the CONMEBOL campaign comfortably. DR Congo and Uzbekistan are unlikely to prevent them from progressing.

How to Watch and How to Bet on Group K

How to Watch

All Group K fixtures are available to watch in the UK on BBC iPlayer and ITVX. Both platforms offer free-to-air streaming, with no subscription required. Coverage includes pre-match analysis and post-match reaction for all six group-stage games.

How to Bet on World Cup 2026 Group K

World Cup 2026 group K betting tips are available across all leading UK operators. To place a bet on the Group K outright market, follow these steps:

Register or log in to your chosen betting account with a licensed UK operator. Navigate to the football or World Cup 2026 section of the site. Select “Outright” or “Group Betting” markets under World Cup 2026. Find Group K and select your preferred outcome (e.g. Portugal to Win Group K). Check the best available price across leading operators before confirming your selection. Enter your stake and review your potential returns in the bet slip. Apply any eligible free bet or promotion before submitting if you have one available. Confirm the bet and retain your receipt or booking reference for your records.

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