Haiti vs Scotland | Group C, Matchday 3 | Saturday, 13 June 2026 | 21:00 local (02:00 BST, 14 June) | Gillette Stadium, Boston (Foxborough), USA

Stage: FIFA World Cup 2026, Group C

TV/Streaming (UK): ITV, BBC / iPlayer

What’s At Stake

Haiti and Scotland meet on Matchday 3 of Group C knowing that both sides face a steep challenge to progress, with Brazil and Morocco likely to dominate the top two positions. For Scotland, who return to the World Cup for the first time since 1998, even a point from this fixture could prove crucial for their third-place standing, while Haiti, back at the finals for the first time since 1974, need a result to avoid a group-stage exit and to give their historic return any lasting meaning.

Verdict

Scotland are clear favourites at 4/7 and, with the weight of their qualifying form and a more settled squad behind them, a win here is the most likely outcome. A Scotland victory backed with Both Teams To Score, available at a workable price with leading operators, captures the attacking vulnerability that both sides have shown and represents the best combination of confidence and value.

Haiti vs Scotland Match Preview

Scotland’s return to the World Cup stage after a 28-year absence is a story built on Steve Clarke’s patient, seven-year project, and this final group fixture offers the clearest route to a positive group-stage record. Haiti enter as heavy underdogs, but their World Cup 2026 qualification was no accident: Sebastien Migne’s side topped a CONCACAF third-round group containing Honduras, Costa Rica and Nicaragua and arrive carrying the weight of representing a nation returning to the biggest stage after half a century away.

Where the game is likely to be won or lost is in the transition. Scotland, when at their best, are compact defensively and dangerous on set pieces and counter-attacks, with Scott McTominay and John McGinn as the primary engines. Haiti’s threat comes through the directness of Duckens Nazon and Frantzdy Pierrot, two of the most prolific forwards in CONCACAF, and through quick wide play from Louicius Deedson and Ruben Providence. If Clarke’s side can keep shape and limit Haiti’s transitions, the quality in Scotland’s midfield should prove decisive.

The emotional backdrop is significant: Haiti play “home” matches in Curaçao due to ongoing security issues, meaning this is a squad accustomed to displacement and neutral-venue football. Scotland, by contrast, have the familiarity of a long-serving manager and a settled core. The gap in experience at this level is real, but Haiti’s attacking pairing gives them a genuine route to goal if Scotland are caught open in the closing stages.

Team Form

Haiti – Last 5 Results

Iceland (N): Drew 1-1 (Friendly)

Tunisia (N): Lost 0-1 (Friendly)

Nicaragua (N): Won 2-0 (World Cup Qualifying)

Costa Rica (N): Won 1-0 (World Cup Qualifying)

Honduras (A): Lost 0-3 (World Cup Qualifying)

Haiti’s form reflects their nature as a side capable of grinding out results against comparable opposition but susceptible to heavier defeat when quality sides impose tempo. The 3-0 loss in Honduras and a 0-1 friendly defeat to Tunisia sit alongside the encouraging 2-0 closing win over Nicaragua that clinched qualification. Their recent draw with Iceland in a March friendly confirmed they can compete against European sides, but controlling full 90-minute spells remains a challenge.

Scotland – Last 5 Results

Ivory Coast (N): Lost 0-1 (Friendly)

Japan (H): Lost 0-1 (Friendly)

Denmark (H): Won 4-2 (World Cup Qualifying)

Greece (A): Lost 2-3 (World Cup Qualifying)

Belarus (H): Won 2-1 (World Cup Qualifying)

Scotland’s qualifying form delivered the key moments: the 4-2 demolition of Denmark sealed their World Cup berth, and wins over Greece and Belarus demonstrated a side capable of performing under pressure. The March 2026 friendlies, back-to-back single-goal losses to Japan and Ivory Coast, introduced a note of caution heading into the tournament. Clarke’s side can be vulnerable when opponents press them high and deny them rhythm, which Haiti’s forwards will look to exploit.

Haiti vs Scotland Head To Head

Haiti and Scotland have no previous recorded meetings in international football. This is a first-ever encounter between the two nations, so no head-to-head history is available to draw upon for this matchup. Both squads enter the tie with no prior knowledge of facing each other competitively, meaning form, squad quality and tactical preparation will carry full weight.

Team News

Haiti head coach Sebastien Migne has a broadly fit squad available for the group finale. Captain Johny Placide, the 38-year-old goalkeeper with over 80 caps, remains a key figure as an organiser and leader at the back. Ricardo Ade, the experienced centre-back with more than 50 caps, is expected to anchor the defensive line. Jean-Ricner Bellegarde of Wolverhampton Wanderers offers a Premier League-calibre option in midfield when available and fit, and his involvement could raise Haiti’s level in tight passages of play.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke has reported some injury concerns during the build-up to the tournament, most notably the absence of Billy Gilmour, which reduces the creative and press-resistant options in midfield. Andy Robertson leads the squad as captain and is expected to start at left-back. Scott McTominay, who scored the decisive goal in the qualifying win over Denmark, and John McGinn are integral to Clarke’s setup and are expected to be fit and available. Kieran Tierney provides cover and depth at left-sided defensive positions.

There are no confirmed suspension issues for either side going into this fixture, and both squads have had sufficient preparation time in the United States. Wilson Isidor, the 25-year-old Sunderland forward who holds dual eligibility having declared for Haiti, is among the squad options for Migne in attack.

Predicted Lineups

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Placide (c); Adé, Duverne, Arcus, Paugain; Jean Jacques, Sainté; Deedson, Bellegarde, Providence; Nazon

Predicted XI – squad to be confirmed.

Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gunn; Patterson, Souttar, Hanley, Robertson (c); McGinn, McTominay, Ferguson; Christie, Adams, Shankland

Predicted XI – squad to be confirmed.

Key Tactical Matchup

The central duel is between Haiti’s attacking partnership of Duckens Nazon, who has scored 44 international goals in 78 caps, and Frantzdy Pierrot, who brings 34 goals in 51 caps, against Scotland’s central defensive pairing of John Souttar and Grant Hanley. Haiti’s forwards are at their most dangerous when games open up and they can attack at pace in transition, a pattern that played out in their qualifying wins over Costa Rica and Nicaragua. Scotland’s ability to keep their defensive shape compact, as Clarke’s setup typically demands, and to prevent Haiti from getting in behind on the counter will be the primary factor in whether a clean sheet is achievable. If Robertson and Patterson hold their lines and McGinn and McTominay screen effectively, Haiti’s forward threat is reduced significantly.

Best Bets

Main Pick: Scotland to Win @ 4/7

Scotland are the more settled, experienced side with a clear tactical identity under Clarke. Their World Cup 2026 qualifying record of 4 wins from 6 matches included victories over Denmark and Greece, and the squad depth in midfield and defence is considerably greater than Haiti’s. At 4/7 the price reflects a deserved favouritism, and the match context of both sides needing a strong result adds to Scotland’s motivation to impose themselves from the off.

Goals Market: Over 2.5 Goals @ 10/11

Haiti’s qualifying record of 15 goals for and 11 against across 8 matches points to a side involved in open, attacking games rather than tight defensive affairs. Scotland scored 13 goals in 6 qualifying matches and have midfielders in McTominay and McGinn who carry a genuine goal threat. Over 2.5 goals at close to evens represents solid value when both squads have shown they can score and concede across recent competitive fixtures.

Scorer Market: Scott McTominay to Score Anytime

McTominay scored 6 goals during Scotland’s qualifying campaign, including a penalty and decisive strikes in pressure matches. His runs from deep and his presence at set pieces make him a consistent goal threat at this level. With Haiti likely to sit compact but leave spaces in transition, McTominay’s ability to arrive late into the box gives him a strong chance of registering here.

Optional Pick: Both Teams To Score – Yes @ best available price

Haiti’s forwards, Nazon and Pierrot in particular, are proven scorers at CONCACAF level and will not be dismissed lightly even against a organised Scottish defence. Scotland’s recent friendly defeats to Japan and Ivory Coast suggest they are not fully watertight at the back. With Haiti needing a goal to stay in the tournament picture, and Scotland’s attacking intent likely to leave gaps, a goal apiece across the 90 minutes is a realistic outcome.

Odds Across Operators

Haiti vs Scotland match odds, sourced from leading operators:

Haiti — 11/2

Draw — 10/3

Scotland — 4/7

Odds correct as of publication. Subject to change. 18+ only. Please gamble responsibly.

How To Watch And How To Bet

How To Watch

Haiti vs Scotland kicks off at 21:00 local time (02:00 BST on Sunday, 14 June 2026) at Gillette Stadium in Boston (Foxborough), USA. The match will be broadcast free-to-air in the UK on both ITV and BBC, with live streaming available via BBC iPlayer for UK viewers.

How To Bet

To place a bet on this World Cup 2026 Group C fixture, follow these steps with any leading UK-licensed operator:

Visit a UK-licensed betting operator and log in or register your account. Complete any required identity verification to enable betting. Navigate to the Football or World Cup 2026 section. Search for Haiti vs Scotland under Group C, Matchday 3. Select your preferred market – match result, goals, scorer, or bet builder. Enter your stake and review the potential returns before confirming. For accumulator or acca bets, add this selection alongside other World Cup 2026 fixtures in your betslip. Submit your bet and retain your betslip reference for confirmation.

Responsible Gambling

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