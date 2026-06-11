Mexico vs South Africa | Group A, Matchday 1 | Thursday, 11 June 2026, 20:00 BST

Venue: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico

TV/Streaming (UK): ITV1 / ITVX

What’s At Stake

This Group A opener carries immediate weight for both sides. Mexico, playing on home soil before a packed Estadio Azteca, need a winning start to settle expectations and set the tone for a tournament in which they will face Korea Republic and Czechia next. South Africa, returning to the World Cup for the first time since they hosted it in 2010, know that a positive result here would be a statement of intent and could prove decisive in a competitive group where points from Matchday 1 often separate those who advance from those who don’t.

Verdict

Mexico are expected to win this opening fixture at home, with the hosts carrying the backing of a passionate Azteca crowd and clear quality advantages across the squad. At 4/9, backing Mexico to win is slim on value, but the best available price of 5/4 on under 2.5 goals suits a match between a structured home side and a defensively drilled South Africa outfit that rarely concedes in volume.

Mexico vs South Africa Match Preview

Mexico open the 2026 World Cup with the weight of a nation behind them. Under Javier Aguirre, appointed for a third spell in charge in July 2024 with Rafael Marquez alongside him as assistant, El Tri have been built around defensive solidity and quick transitions rather than free-flowing football. The 4-0 friendly win over Iceland in February 2026 offered a glimpse of what Mexico can produce when clicking, though consecutive goalless draws with Portugal and a 1-1 stalemate with Belgium in the March internationals suggest Aguirre’s side remain a work in progress heading into the tournament.

South Africa arrive as genuine underdogs but not without merit. Hugo Broos has built a compact, well-organised side over his tenure and their CAF qualifying campaign was solid, finishing with a 3W 2D 1L record and nine goals scored against just four conceded. The challenge of facing a host nation in a 100,000-capacity stadium on Matchday 1 is a different proposition entirely, but Broos’ teams are not easily opened up. The 16-year wait to return to the World Cup brings its own motivation.

The key question is whether South Africa’s structure can hold Mexico at bay long enough to threaten on the counter. Raul Jimenez remains the focal point for the hosts in attack, and if he finds space, South Africa could find themselves chasing the game early. Lyle Foster, the Burnley forward, leads the line for Bafana Bafana and will need strong support to cause Mexico any problems in their own half.

Team Form

Mexico – Last 5 Results

Belgium (N): Drew 1-1 (Friendly, March 2026)

Portugal (H): Drew 0-0 (Friendly, March 2026)

Iceland (H): Won 4-0 (Friendly, February 2026)

Bolivia (A): Won 1-0 (Friendly, January 2026)

Panama (A): Won 1-0 (Friendly, January 2026)

Mexico’s recent friendly schedule has been carefully calibrated against mid-to-high-quality opposition. The 0-0 draw with Portugal and the 1-1 against Belgium are results that neither encourage nor alarm, pointing to a side more focused on defensive organisation than building attacking momentum. The 4-0 defeat of Iceland remains the clearest evidence of what Aguirre’s forward line can produce when given room to move.

South Africa – Last 5 Results

Panama (H): Lost 1-2 (Friendly, March 2026)

Panama (H): Drew 1-1 (Friendly, March 2026)

Cameroon (N): Lost 1-2 (African Cup of Nations, January 2026)

Zimbabwe (N): Won 3-2 (African Cup of Nations, December 2025)

Egypt (N): Lost 0-1 (African Cup of Nations, December 2025)

South Africa’s recent run of results makes for difficult reading ahead of a World Cup opener. Three defeats in their last five, including back-to-back losses to Panama in the March friendlies, suggest a side still finding its footing. Their AFCON campaign produced some grit, particularly the 3-2 win over Zimbabwe, but the defeats to Cameroon and Egypt underline the gap between Bafana Bafana and stronger African opposition, let alone a home World Cup host.

Mexico vs South Africa Head to Head

These two sides have met four times, and the Mexico vs South Africa head to head record leans clearly in Mexico’s favour. Their most notable encounter came on 11 June 2010, when the sides drew 1-1 in the opening match of the World Cup in Johannesburg, a result that proved costly for South Africa who were ultimately eliminated on goal difference despite matching Mexico’s points tally. Prior to that, Mexico won 4-2 in the 2000 USA Cup and 4-0 in a 1993 friendly, though South Africa did claim a 2-1 win in the 2005 Gold Cup. Mexico hold the upper hand in three of the four meetings, and the only occasion South Africa came out on top came in a low-stakes tournament context.

Team News

Mexico head into their World Cup opener with their squad confirmed and a strong core available. Raul Jimenez leads the attack at 35 years of age with 124 caps and 45 international goals, still the focal point of Aguirre’s forward line. Santiago Gimenez, the AC Milan striker, provides a younger, complementary option at centre-forward. Edson Alvarez, capped 98 times and now at Fenerbahce, remains the key figure in midfield, with his ability to protect the defence and recycle possession fundamental to how Aguirre sets his team up. Experienced goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, 40 and at AEL Limassol, is included in the squad alongside younger options.

South Africa have named their full squad under Molefi Ntseki. Captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams of Mamelodi Sundowns is the clear first choice between the posts. In attack, Lyle Foster leads the line with Oswin Appollis and Evidence Makgopa providing support. Midfielder Teboho Mokoena, with 51 caps and nine international goals for the national side, is central to how Bafana Bafana build and press. The squad contains no players with World Cup experience, reflecting the 16-year gap since their last appearance, but the core is settled and familiar from the qualifying campaign.

Predicted Lineups

Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ochoa; Sanchez, Montes, Vasquez, Gallardo; Alvarez (c), Romo, Pineda; Alvarado, Jimenez, Huerta

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Predicted XI (4-3-3): Williams (c); Mudau, Sibisi, Okon, Modiba; Mokoena, Sithole, Mbatha; Appollis, Foster, Makgopa

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Key Tactical Matchup

The central battle is likely to be Edson Alvarez against Teboho Mokoena in the midfield zone. Alvarez, with 98 caps and seven international goals, anchors Mexico’s structure by winning the ball and distributing quickly, enabling the attacking transitions Aguirre prizes. Mokoena, who has nine goals in 51 caps, is South Africa’s equivalent engine, responsible for build-up from deep and covering the spaces in front of the back four. Whichever side wins that midfield contest will control the game’s tempo. If Alvarez dominates, Mexico will sustain pressure and create from the flanks. If Mokoena can disrupt Mexico’s rhythm, South Africa will have the platform to hit on the counter through Foster and Appollis.

Best Bets

Mexico to Win @ 4/9

Mexico’s home advantage at a sold-out Estadio Azteca, combined with superior squad depth and quality, makes them the clear pick to take three points. South Africa’s last five results include three defeats, and none of those defeats came against opposition as strong or as motivated as a host nation. Backing Mexico to win is short at 4/9 but reflects the gap between the sides accurately.

Under 2.5 Goals @ 5/4

This is the pick that carries genuine value in this fixture. Mexico have been conservative under Aguirre, posting 0-0 and 1-1 draws in their most recent friendlies against Portugal and Belgium. South Africa conceded just four goals across their six qualifying matches on their way to the World Cup. A tight, disciplined contest with one or two goals is the most likely outcome, and 5/4 on under 2.5 goals represents the best available price on the market.

Raul Jimenez to Score Anytime

Jimenez, with 45 international goals in 124 caps, is Mexico’s reference point in attack and the player most likely to open the scoring if the hosts break through South Africa’s structure. His recent form showed him as Mexico’s standout goalscorer in the lead-up cycle. With South Africa lacking World Cup experience throughout their squad, his movement and finishing in and around the area will be tested repeatedly.

Mexico to Win and Under 2.5 Goals (Bet Builder)

Combining a Mexico win with under 2.5 goals reflects the most probable match narrative: a controlled, professional home victory by a single goal rather than a rout. South Africa will stay organised and are unlikely to be swept aside, but Mexico’s quality should be enough to secure a narrow win. This bet builder combination offers better overall value than backing either leg in isolation for the Mexico vs South Africa best bets.

Odds Across Operators

Mexico are clear favourites for this Group A opener, reflecting home advantage, squad quality and South Africa’s limited World Cup experience. The draw is available at 7/2 and South Africa to cause an upset at 9/1 with leading operators.

Mexico Win – 4/9

Draw – 7/2

South Africa Win – 9/1

Over 2.5 Goals – 5/4

Under 2.5 Goals – 4/6

Odds correct as of 11 June 2026. Best available prices shown. Check leading operators for current prices.

How to Watch and How to Bet

How to Watch

Mexico vs South Africa kicks off at 20:00 BST on Thursday, 11 June 2026, and is available to watch free-to-air in the United Kingdom on ITV1 and via the ITVX streaming platform. Coverage is expected to begin before kickoff with pre-match analysis and team news.

How to Bet

New to betting on the World Cup? Here is a straightforward guide to placing your first bet on this fixture.

Choose a licensed and regulated betting operator available in your jurisdiction. Register for an account and complete identity verification as required. Make a deposit using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the football or World Cup section of the site or app. Search for Mexico vs South Africa in the Group A fixtures. Select your preferred market, such as match result, goals over/under, or a bet builder. Enter your stake and review your potential returns before confirming. Submit your bet and keep track of the match via ITV1 or ITVX.

Responsible Gambling

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