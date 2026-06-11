South Korea vs Czech Republic | Group A, Matchday 1 | Friday 12 June 2026, 02:00 BST (20:00 local, UTC-6)

Venue: Estadio Akron, Guadalajara (Zapopan), Mexico

TV/Streaming (UK): ITV / BBC

What’s At Stake

South Korea and Czech Republic meet in Group A on Matchday 1 knowing that a win here provides an immediate platform for knockout qualification. Group A also contains Mexico and South Africa, two sides with strong continental support and home-continent advantages in this tournament, so avoiding an opening defeat is close to essential for both teams. Czech Republic are returning to the World Cup after a 20-year absence, making this fixture doubly significant as a statement of intent, while South Korea carry the burden of an 11-tournament pedigree and the expectation that surrounds Son Heung-min’s likely final World Cup appearance.

Verdict

Czech Republic look the more complete unit heading into this fixture, with competitive qualification form, a structured game model, and a potent set-piece threat built around Patrik Schick and Tomas Soucek. A draw is the most defensible outcome given how closely matched the outright odds are, with the best available price of 9/4 on the draw offering genuine appeal at a fixture that has all the hallmarks of a tight, low-scoring Group A opener.

South Korea vs Czech Republic Match Preview

South Korea open their World Cup 2026 campaign at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, a fixture that pits an experienced AFC outfit against a Czech Republic side making their first World Cup appearance since 2006. Manager Myung-Bo Hong has moulded a pragmatic, defensively organised side built on a mid-block structure and rapid transitions, with Son Heung-min the catalyst from the front. The Koreans qualified automatically from the AFC route, sealing top spot with a 4-0 home win over Kuwait, but their March 2026 warm-ups exposed real vulnerabilities against physically imposing European and African opposition.

Czech Republic arrive as the underdog in the market at 15/8 but their qualification journey was anything but straightforward, finishing as runners-up in UEFA qualifying Group L before beating Republic of Ireland and Denmark on penalties to win their play-off path. Coached by I. Hasek, they deploy a disciplined, set-piece-heavy approach that plays directly to their physical strengths, particularly the aerial presence of Schick and the box-to-box power of Soucek. The 20-year wait to return to this stage gives the squad a clear motivational edge.

The game is likely to be decided in the margins. South Korea will look to use Son’s movement and Lee Kang-in’s creativity to unpick a compact Czech defensive structure, while Czech Republic will seek to impose themselves physically, win second balls, and threaten from dead-ball situations. Both sides have defensive questions against elite opposition, and a cagey, contested affair seems most probable in what is effectively a must-not-lose fixture for both.

Team Form

South Korea — Last 5 Results:

– Austria (A): Lost 0-1 (Friendly)

– Ivory Coast (N): Lost 0-4 (Friendly)

– Ghana (H): Won 1-0 (Friendly)

– Bolivia (H): Won 2-0 (Friendly)

– Paraguay (H): Won 2-0 (Friendly)

South Korea’s form is a study in contrasts. Three consecutive home wins over lower-ranked opposition look solid on paper, but the 4-0 thrashing by Ivory Coast and a 1-0 defeat away to Austria in the final March warm-ups reveal serious structural weaknesses against organised, physical European and African sides. Those are precisely the qualities Czech Republic possess, which makes Hong’s defensive preparations a genuine concern heading into Matchday 1.

Czech Republic — Last 5 Results:

– Denmark (H): Drew 2-2 (FIFA World Cup Qualification play-off final, qualified on penalties)

– Republic of Ireland (H): Drew 2-2 (FIFA World Cup Qualification play-off, qualified on penalties)

– Gibraltar (H): Won 6-0 (FIFA World Cup Qualification)

– San Marino (H): Won 1-0 (Friendly)

– Faroe Islands (A): Lost 1-2 (FIFA World Cup Qualification)

Czech Republic’s recent form is built around competitive resilience rather than convincing performances. Back-to-back penalty shootout wins against Republic of Ireland and Denmark to seal World Cup qualification demonstrate genuine mental strength, and the 6-0 victory over Gibraltar underlines their attacking fluency against limited opposition. The October loss to Faroe Islands is a blemish, but the overall competitive record across the full qualifying campaign (5W 3D 2L) reflects a side capable of grinding out results when it matters most.

South Korea vs Czech Republic Head to Head

These sides have met just four times, with South Korea holding the better of a limited head-to-head record. Their most recent encounter came in June 2016, when South Korea won 2-1 in Prague in a friendly. The previous meeting in August 2001 was a comprehensive 5-0 Czech win in Prague, while a 1998 friendly in Seoul ended 2-2. The earliest match in the record, a 1989 Korea Cup encounter, finished 0-0 (played against Czechoslovakia). The small sample size makes the head-to-head inconclusive as a predictive tool, though South Korea’s 2016 away win offers a degree of reassurance for Korean supporters.

Team News

South Korea have a settled core available for selection. Son Heung-min captains the side and is fit after his move to Los Angeles FC, and Kim Min-jae is expected to anchor the central defence as the standout individual at the back. Hwang Hee-chan and Lee Kang-in provide the creative and running threat from midfield and the flanks, with Hwang In-beom expected to play a disciplined screening role. There are no confirmed absences from the announced squad, though the heavy defeat against Ivory Coast in March raised questions about the team’s defensive shape against physically powerful opponents.

Czech Republic name a 26-man squad headlined by Patrik Schick (Bayer Leverkusen), Tomas Soucek (West Ham United) and Adam Hlozek (TSG Hoffenheim), the latter returning from a long-term injury to make the group. Schick is the primary attacking focal point with 26 international goals from 53 caps, and Soucek’s physical presence in central midfield remains a cornerstone of the team’s structure. Pavel Sulc (Lyon) and Lukas Provod provide technical support, while the domestic-based contingent from Slavia Prague, who contribute 10 players to the squad, gives the group strong collective cohesion. Goalkeeper Matej Kovar (PSV Eindhoven) is expected to start in goal ahead of Slavia’s Jindrich Stanek.

Predicted Lineups

South Korea Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Kim Seung-gyu; Seol Young-woo, Kim Min-jae, Lee Tae-seok, Kim Moon-hwan; Hwang In-beom, Paik Seung-ho; Lee Kang-in, Lee Jae-sung, Hwang Hee-chan; Son Heung-min (c)

Czech Republic Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Matej Kovar; Vladimír Coufal, David Zima, Robin Hranac, David Jurasek; Tomas Soucek, Michal Sadilek; Pavel Sulc, Adam Hlozek, Lukas Provod; Patrik Schick

Predicted XIs based on available squad data; lineups to be confirmed.

Key Tactical Matchup

The central duel between Kim Min-jae and Patrik Schick will likely shape the outcome of this fixture. Kim (79 caps, 4 goals) is one of Asia’s elite central defenders, comfortable on the ball and aggressive in the air, but Schick (53 caps, 26 international goals) has the movement and finishing quality to punish any lapses in concentration. Czech Republic’s game model channels deliveries toward Schick from wide areas and set pieces, precisely the type of service that tested South Korea’s aerial defence in recent friendlies. If Schick can find pockets between the lines or win aerial duels, Czech Republic’s direct threat becomes the most dangerous attacking weapon on the pitch.

Best Bets

Main Pick: Draw @ 9/4

The 9/4 draw price reflects the genuine competitive balance between these two sides. South Korea enter as marginal favourites at 7/4 but their 0-4 defeat to Ivory Coast and 0-1 loss to Austria in March 2026 suggest they are vulnerable against physical European opposition. Czech Republic’s qualification run produced five wins but also two losses and three draws, pointing to a side that rarely convinces but rarely collapses. An opening-day group game between two defensively minded outfits with something to lose has draw written all over it, and 9/4 is fair value.

Goals Market: Under 2.5 Goals @ 4/6

South Korea kept three clean sheets in their last five results and conceded just two goals across their four qualifying matches. Czech Republic’s qualifying campaign produced an average of fewer than two goals per game in their tighter fixtures, and their play-off wins over Republic of Ireland and Denmark both finished 2-2 after extra time. With both sides likely to be cautious in a Matchday 1 fixture of this significance, Under 2.5 Goals at 4/6 looks the most reliable single-market play on the card.

Scorer Pick: Patrik Schick anytime scorer

Schick recorded 26 international goals in 53 caps for Czech Republic and finished as their top scorer across qualifying with six goals. His combination of aerial ability, movement in the box, and penalty-area instinct makes him the most likely player to break the deadlock if Czech Republic do find a way through. The price available with leading operators reflects his clear status as the Czech Republic’s primary attacking outlet and is worth backing at the best available price.

Optional: Both Teams To Score – No

South Korea’s two most recent results in competitive and friendly matches against quality opposition ended 0-1 and 0-4, meaning they struggled to score while also conceding. Czech Republic conceded just twice in their four play-off matches (across both legs of two ties). Both defences are organised, both attacks can be muted, and the BTTS No option deserves consideration as a complement to the Under 2.5 selection.

Odds Across Operators

The odds below reflect the best available prices across the market for the main match result market for South Korea vs Czech Republic.

Outcome Best Price South Korea Win 7/4 Draw 9/4 Czech Republic Win 15/8

Czech Republic are only marginally available at a longer price than South Korea in what is a closely priced match result market. The draw at 9/4 represents the best return of the three options relative to the genuine probability of the result given both teams’ form profiles.

How to Watch and How to Bet

How to Watch

South Korea vs Czech Republic kicks off at 02:00 BST on Friday 12 June 2026 and is available to watch free-to-air in the United Kingdom on ITV and BBC. Coverage will also be available via ITVX on desktop and mobile devices for those who prefer to stream. The match takes place at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara (Zapopan), Mexico, which is one of the three host stadiums in the Guadalajara metropolitan area for the 2026 World Cup.

How to Bet

To place a bet on South Korea vs Czech Republic ahead of Matchday 1, follow these steps:

Choose a licensed UK betting operator offering World Cup 2026 markets. Create or log in to your account and complete any required identity verification. Navigate to the Football or World Cup 2026 section and locate the South Korea vs Czech Republic fixture. Browse the available markets including match result, goals, both teams to score, and anytime scorer. Select your preferred pick and add it to your betslip. Enter your stake and review the potential return before confirming. For an accumulator, add selections from other World Cup fixtures to your betslip before placing. Check the terms of any welcome offer or existing promotion that may apply to your bet before submitting.

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