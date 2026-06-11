Group C at the 2026 World Cup features Brazil, Morocco, Scotland and Haiti, with matches played across five American cities between 13 and 24 June 2026.

Teams: Brazil, Morocco, Scotland, Haiti

Brazil, Morocco, Scotland, Haiti Host cities: East Rutherford, Foxborough, Philadelphia, Miami, Atlanta

East Rutherford, Foxborough, Philadelphia, Miami, Atlanta Group stage dates: 13 June to 24 June 2026

13 June to 24 June 2026 Qualification: Top two qualify automatically; best third-place sides also advance

Top two qualify automatically; best third-place sides also advance TV/Streaming (UK): BBC iPlayer / ITVX

Group C Overview

Brazil enter the 2026 World Cup as the heavy favourites to top Group C, and on paper their pedigree is unmatched. The five-time world champions are appearing at their 23rd consecutive World Cup, having never missed a finals since the inaugural tournament in 1930, and their group opponents represent a manageable, if not entirely straightforward, challenge.

Morocco arrive as the most credible threat after their extraordinary run to the semi-finals at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where they became the first African and Arab nation to reach that stage. The Atlas Lions bring genuine knockout-round quality and will not be content simply to reach the last 16. Scotland, meanwhile, are appearing at a World Cup for the ninth time and will look to finally break their long-standing record of never advancing beyond the group stage. Haiti make a historic return after more than five decades away, appearing in only their second World Cup finals.

World Cup Group C odds reflect Brazil’s status clearly, but Morocco’s recent form and qualifying dominance make the group far from a foregone conclusion, particularly when the two sides meet directly on Matchday 3.

Verdict: Brazil to Win Group C

Brazil at 2/5 to win Group C is the headline pick. Despite a qualifying campaign that produced only three wins from six matches, Brazil’s squad depth, tournament pedigree and the presence of elite-level players throughout the side make them the logical selection to finish top. Morocco are genuine contenders at 7/2 but face Brazil in their opening fixture, and even a draw in that game would likely leave them scrambling for points against Scotland.

Group C Team Profiles

Brazil

Brazil qualified automatically from CONMEBOL and arrive in the United States as record five-time world champions, having won the tournament in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002. Their qualifying record of three wins, one draw and two defeats from six matches, with seven goals scored and six conceded, was uncharacteristically modest for a side of their stature, but Brazil’s ceiling as a tournament team is significantly higher than those numbers suggest.

Their group schedule is manageable. The clash with Morocco in East Rutherford on 13 June is the defining fixture of the group, and Brazil follow that with Haiti in Philadelphia before a final-day meeting with Scotland in Miami. Winning that Morocco contest would almost certainly seal top spot. Their last five matches returned two wins, one draw and two defeats, a sequence that will have given the coaching staff cause for reflection but is unlikely to define how they perform in a tournament environment.

Brazil are the class of this group, and their unbroken World Cup record, combined with the level of talent available throughout the squad, justifies their favouritism despite the qualifying inconsistencies.

Morocco

Morocco’s 2026 qualifying campaign was among the most dominant of any nation across all confederations. The Atlas Lions won all five of their CAF qualifying matches, scoring 12 goals and conceding just one, posting a goal difference of plus 11. That form reflects a side operating with genuine confidence and tactical organisation under a settled coaching structure.

Their recent form across the last five matches reads three wins and two draws without a defeat, making them the best-performing team in Group C over that period. The 2022 semi-final run gave Morocco the experience of navigating high-pressure knockout football, and that experience filters into how this squad approaches a World Cup environment. Their fixture list opens with the biggest game in the group immediately: Brazil in East Rutherford. The result of that match could define whether Morocco top the group or are forced to chase points against Scotland.

At 7/2, Morocco represent a credible alternative to Brazil and are comfortably the second-best side in the group. Their qualifying record alone, compared to Brazil’s inconsistency in CONMEBOL, suggests the gap in form between these two sides is narrower than the odds imply.

Scotland

Scotland qualified for the 2026 World Cup via the playoff route and are appearing at the finals for the ninth time in their history, having previously featured in 1954, 1958, 1974, 1978, 1982, 1986, 1990 and 1998. They have never progressed beyond the group stage, and Group C represents another steep challenge given the quality of Brazil and Morocco.

Scotland’s qualifying group record was solid: four wins, one draw and one loss from six matches, with 13 goals scored and seven conceded. However, their last five competitive matches returned only two wins against three defeats, raising questions about their readiness to compete at the highest level. They open against Haiti in Foxborough before facing Morocco and then Brazil in the final group game in Miami. Scotland’s realistic target is to accumulate enough points from their matches against Haiti and possibly Morocco to secure a top-two or best third-place finish.

Haiti

Haiti are returning to the World Cup for only the second time in their history, having last appeared at the 1974 tournament in West Germany. That debut campaign ended with three group-stage defeats, though Emmanuel Sanon’s goals against Italy and Argentina remain memorable moments from that era. Reaching 2026 through CONCACAF qualifying represents a significant achievement for Haitian football.

Their qualifying record of four wins, two draws and two defeats from eight matches, with 15 goals scored and 11 conceded, shows an attack capable of scoring but a defence that can be breached. Their last five matches produced two wins, one draw and two defeats. At 109/1 to win the group, Haiti’s realistic ambition is to make an impression and potentially collect points against Scotland rather than challenge the group’s top two.

Group C Fixtures Schedule

Matchday 3 – 13 June 2026

Brazil vs Morocco – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford – 18:00 UTC-4

Haiti vs Scotland – Gillette Stadium, Foxborough – 21:00 UTC-4

Matchday 9 – 19 June 2026

Scotland vs Morocco – Gillette Stadium, Foxborough – 18:00 UTC-4

Brazil vs Haiti – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia – 20:30 UTC-4

Matchday 14 – 24 June 2026

Morocco vs Haiti – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta – 18:00 UTC-4

Scotland vs Brazil – Hard Rock Stadium, Miami – 18:00 UTC-4

Head-to-Head History

Brazil and Scotland have met three times at World Cup finals. The sides drew 0-0 at the 1974 tournament in West Germany, before Brazil won 4-1 at the 1982 finals in Spain and 1-0 at the 1990 tournament in Italy. The head-to-head record is firmly in Brazil’s favour and reinforces their status as clear favourites for the Matchday 14 fixture in Miami.

Brazil defeated Morocco 3-0 in the 1998 group stage in France, a result that further underlines their historical dominance over Atlas Lions in World Cup competition. Morocco and Scotland also met at that same tournament, with Morocco winning 3-0 in Saint-Etienne. Haiti have not previously faced any of their three Group C opponents at a World Cup finals, meaning all three of their 2026 group fixtures will be historic first meetings on the biggest stage.

Key Game in Group C

Brazil vs Morocco on 13 June in East Rutherford is the fixture most likely to determine who finishes top of the group. Both sides open the tournament against each other, meaning the winner will effectively hold the group in their hands heading into the remaining fixtures. A Brazil victory would put them on course for a comfortable group-stage exit; a Morocco win or even a draw would keep the group wide open and hand the Atlas Lions genuine momentum.

Morocco’s unbeaten qualifying record, combined with their run to the 2022 semi-finals, means this is not a game Brazil can approach without due respect. The 2022 tournament proved Morocco are capable of defeating and eliminating sides far more fancied than them, and their recent form of three wins and two draws without a defeat makes them a credible threat to cause a first-day upset in East Rutherford.

Best Bets for World Cup 2026 Group C

Group C Winner: Brazil – 2/5

Brazil’s status as five-time world champions, combined with their automatic CONMEBOL qualification and the relative weakness of their remaining group opponents, makes them the selection to top Group C. Even accounting for their modest qualifying form, the squad depth available to Brazil at a major tournament is unmatched in this group. Their fixtures against Haiti and Scotland on Matchdays 9 and 14 should yield comfortable wins.

To Also Qualify: Morocco – best available price

Morocco are the clearest second-place contenders in Group C. Their perfect qualifying record of five wins from five with 12 goals scored and one conceded is the strongest qualifying return of any team in the group. Scotland’s last-five form of two wins and three defeats, combined with the difficulty of their fixtures, makes it hard to see them overcoming Morocco for second place. A Morocco side that reached the 2022 semi-finals and has not lost in recent competitive action is well equipped to advance from this group regardless of how the Brazil fixture goes.

How to Watch and How to Bet on World Cup 2026 Group C

How to Watch

All Group C matches at the 2026 World Cup will be available to UK viewers on BBC iPlayer and ITVX, with free-to-air coverage across all six group-stage fixtures.

How to Bet

Finding the best available price on Group C outright markets is straightforward with a few simple steps.

Compare odds across multiple leading operators to find the best available price on your selection. Check whether an operator is offering enhanced odds or early-tournament promotions on Group C markets. Decide whether you want to back a group winner outright or look at qualification markets (top two finish) for better value. Consider staking a smaller amount across two selections – for example, Brazil to win the group and Morocco to qualify – rather than concentrating on a single outright. Check whether the operator offers each-way terms on tournament markets, as some do price top-two finishes. Review team news before placing, particularly ahead of Matchday 3 when the Brazil vs Morocco opener could reset the market significantly. Set a budget before you bet and stick to it across all Group C fixtures. Use responsible gambling tools, including deposit limits and session reminders, available on all licensed UK operators.

Responsible Gambling

Betting should always be approached as entertainment, not a source of income. If you are concerned about your gambling or the gambling of someone you know, free and confidential support is available. Contact the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 (free, 24 hours), or visit Gamblers Anonymous UK for peer support. The GamStop self-exclusion scheme allows you to restrict your access to all UK-licensed gambling sites at no cost.