Netherlands vs Japan | Group F, Matchday 4 | Sunday 14 June 2026

Kick-off: 21:00 BST (15:00 local) | Venue: AT&T Stadium, Dallas (Arlington), USA

Stage: FIFA World Cup 2026, Group F | TV/Streaming (UK): ITV / ITVX

Why This Game Matters

Netherlands and Japan meet in Group F at the FIFA World Cup 2026, with both nations among the more experienced sides in the section alongside Sweden and Tunisia. A win here would give either team a strong grip on qualification for the knockout rounds, while a defeat early in the group stage would immediately increase pressure heading into the remaining fixtures. For the Netherlands, this represents another chance to build World Cup momentum after their quarter-final exit in 2022; for Japan, it is a statement opportunity against a recognised European power, having already beaten Germany, Spain, Brazil and England in the past four years.

Our Pick

Netherlands are expected to edge a competitive Group F opener against Japan, with Ronald Koeman’s side holding a clear class advantage despite their injury disruptions. Netherlands to win at 11/10 represents fair value against a Japan side capable of a shock but unlikely to absorb 90 minutes of Dutch attacking pressure.

Netherlands vs Japan: Preview, Picks & Betting Odds

Netherlands enter this fixture as the higher-ranked, more expensively assembled side, with a squad drawn predominantly from Europe’s top clubs and a qualifying record of six wins and two draws from eight games, scoring 27 and conceding just four. Ronald Koeman’s 4-3-3 system, built around the Van Dijk-anchored defence and the De Jong-Gravenberch midfield axis, gives Netherlands a structural solidity that has troubled most opponents in the European qualifying cycle. The match odds reflect that standing: Netherlands are available at 11/10 to win, with Japan and the draw both priced at 11/4.

Japan, however, are no side to dismiss. Ranked 18th by FIFA, Hajime Moriyasu’s team arrive on five consecutive victories, including a landmark 1-0 win over England at Wembley in March 2026. Their 3-4-2-1 pressing structure has repeatedly punished complacent opposition, and with Takefusa Kubo, Ritsu Doan and Daichi Kamada behind a clinical striker in Ayase Ueda, they carry genuine attacking threat on the counter. The Netherlands vs Japan odds suggest a close contest, and that assessment is defensible.

Where the game is likely won or lost is in the transition phase. Netherlands will seek to control possession and build through De Jong and Ryan Gravenberch; Japan will look to press high, force errors and exploit the space left by Netherlands’ attacking full-backs. If Koeman’s injury-thinned midfield can manage Japan’s press, the Dutch attacking quality should ultimately prove decisive. If Japan disrupt that rhythm early, a draw or upset becomes credible.

Recent Form & Trends

Netherlands last five results:

Ecuador (H): Drew 1-1 (Friendly)

Norway (H): Won 2-1 (Friendly)

Lithuania (H): Won 4-0 (World Cup Qualifying)

Poland (A): Drew 1-1 (World Cup Qualifying)

Finland (H): Won 4-0 (World Cup Qualifying)

Netherlands’ form is largely positive, with four wins and two draws in their last six outings, but the Poland draw stands out. Against a side of genuine competitive quality, Netherlands could only manage a 1-1 in Warsaw, suggesting that against organised, pressing opposition they are not flawless. The victories over Lithuania and Finland, both comfortable, came against sides well below World Cup level.

Japan last five results:

England (A): Won 1-0 (Friendly)

Scotland (A): Won 1-0 (Friendly)

Bolivia (H): Won 3-0 (Kirin Cup)

Ghana (H): Won 2-0 (Kirin Cup)

Brazil (H): Won 3-2 (Kirin Cup)

Japan’s form heading into this World Cup is as strong as the country has ever posted before a tournament. Five consecutive wins, including victories over Brazil and England, carry genuine weight. That said, the Brazil win came in a competitive Kirin Cup fixture, and England were fielding a rotated squad. The quality of preparation is commendable, but tournament football, particularly against Netherlands’ defensive structure, will be a different test.

Netherlands vs Japan History & H2H Trends

These two nations have met three times in total. The most significant meeting came at the 2010 FIFA World Cup, when Netherlands won 1-0 in Durban during the group stage on their way to the final. A friendly in November 2013 ended 2-2, and an earlier friendly in September 2009 saw Netherlands win 3-0. Netherlands hold the advantage across all three Netherlands vs Japan head to head meetings, winning two and drawing one, with Japan yet to record a victory over the Dutch.

The 2010 result carries the most relevance: Netherlands were the superior side and controlled the match despite Japan’s organisation. The head to head record supports Netherlands’ current favourites’ status, though Japan are a considerably stronger outfit now than the 2010 vintage.

Injuries, Suspensions & Roster News

Netherlands arrive with significant injury concerns. Xavi Simons suffered an ACL injury in April and misses the entire tournament, a serious blow given his impact at international level. Jerdy Schouten is also absent with the same injury. Matthijs de Ligt has not regained full fitness after a back problem and his involvement remains uncertain. Memphis Depay suffered a serious hamstring injury late in his club season at Corinthians and arrives carrying that fitness concern, raising questions over whether he can sustain a starting role. Tijjani Reijnders and Nathan Ake both had limited club minutes in the final weeks of their respective seasons.

Denzel Dumfries was sidelined for four months during the season but appears to have recovered and is expected to feature. The depth of the Netherlands squad softens the blow of individual absences to a degree, with Micky van de Ven apparently securing a starting berth just before the tournament, and Donyell Malen arriving in exceptional club form from Roma.

Japan face their own notable absentees. Kaoru Mitoma, who scored the decisive goal in Japan’s 1-0 win over England, suffered a hamstring injury that has ruled him out of the World Cup entirely. Takumi Minamino is also unavailable. Wataru Endo is only recently returned from foot surgery, which creates uncertainty over his availability and sharpness. Takehiro Tomiyasu is expected to compete for his place in the squad but may not be guaranteed a starting role. Despite those losses, Japan’s squad depth is the strongest it has been.

Expected Lineups

Predicted XI (4-3-3): Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van de Ven, Van Dijk (c), Ake; Gravenberch, De Jong, Reijnders; Malen, Depay, Gakpo

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Zion Suzuki; Itakura, Ito, Tomiyasu; Sugawara, Endo, Sano, Nagatomo; Kubo, Doan; Ueda (c)

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Key Matchup to Watch

The contest between Frenkie de Jong and Japan’s pressing midfield unit, anchored by Kaishu Sano with Daichi Kamada and Ritsu Doan ahead of him, is the tactical hinge of this fixture. De Jong’s ability to receive under pressure, turn, and distribute quickly is central to how Netherlands build from deep in Koeman’s 4-3-3. Japan’s pressing structure is explicitly designed to target the ball-playing midfielder, forcing errors high up the pitch and triggering rapid counters through Takefusa Kubo. If De Jong, backed by Ryan Gravenberch at Liverpool this season, can control the tempo and relieve pressure from Netherlands’ defence, Koeman’s side will likely prevail. If Japan’s press denies him time and space, the match becomes considerably more open and unpredictable.

Best Bets & Expert Picks

Main Pick: Netherlands to Win @ 11/10

Netherlands possess the superior squad depth, an unbeaten qualifying record of six wins and two draws, and the structural experience of a side that reached the 2022 quarter-finals. Despite their injury issues, they carry more individual quality at key positions and are expected to control enough of this match to secure three points. At 11/10, this is a reasonable price against a Japan side that has beaten high-quality opposition but has yet to prove it at this stage of a World Cup.

Goals Market: Over 2.5 Goals @ 10/11

Both sides carry genuine attacking threat, and neither is likely to set up purely defensively in a group-stage opener. Netherlands scored in all eight qualifying matches, amassing 27 goals in that run, while Japan have scored in five consecutive fixtures including a 3-2 win over Brazil and a 3-0 win over Bolivia. The over 2.5 goals line at 10/11 reflects the balance in the market and appears reasonable given both sides’ recent scoring output.

Scorer Market: Cody Gakpo to Score Anytime

Gakpo is one of Netherlands’ most consistent goal threats, operating from the left in Koeman’s 4-3-3 and cutting inside to threaten goal. He is among the leading contributors in Netherlands’ attacking line and benefits from a central role in the team’s structure. His goal threat from open play and his ability to operate between the lines make him the most likely Dutch scorer in this match.

Bet Builder: Netherlands Win and Over 2.5 Goals

Combining the Netherlands win with over 2.5 goals in a bet builder reflects the likely shape of the match: Dutch territorial dominance, Japan pressing and creating chances of their own, and a final score in the range of 2-0 or 2-1. Netherlands won 4-0 on two occasions and 3-2 in qualifying; Japan scored three against Brazil. A multi-goal Netherlands win is the most probable scenario.

Betting Odds & Lines

Current best available prices for Netherlands vs Japan at leading operators.

Netherlands Win – 11/10

Draw – 11/4

Japan Win – 11/4

Over 2.5 Goals – 10/11

Under 2.5 Goals – 10/11

Odds correct at time of publication. Best available prices from leading operators. Subject to change.

How to Watch & Where to Bet

How to Watch

Netherlands vs Japan is broadcast live in the United Kingdom on ITV and ITVX, with free-to-air coverage available to all UK viewers. Kick-off is at 21:00 BST on Sunday 14 June 2026 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas (Arlington), USA.

How to Bet

New to betting on the FIFA World Cup 2026? Follow these steps to place your first wager responsibly.

Choose a licensed and regulated operator available in your jurisdiction. Create an account and complete identity verification as required. Make a deposit using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the FIFA World Cup 2026 or international football section. Search for Netherlands vs Japan and select the match. Browse available markets: match result, goals, scorer, and bet builder options. Select your picks, review the odds, and enter your stake. Confirm your bet and keep a record of your selections and stake.

Responsible Gambling

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