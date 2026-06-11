Key Group D Information

Teams: USA, Türkiye, Paraguay, Australia

Host Cities: Los Angeles (Inglewood), Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco Bay Area (Santa Clara)

Qualification: Top two teams advance automatically; best four third-place finishers also progress

TV/Streaming (UK): BBC iPlayer / ITVX

Group Stage Dates: 12 June 2026 to 25 June 2026

Group D Overview

Group D at the 2026 World Cup is one of the tournament’s most intriguing pools, pairing hosts USA with a resurgent Türkiye side, South American returners Paraguay, and a resilient Australia outfit. The World Cup 2026 Group D odds reflect a tight race at the top, with USA and Türkiye separated by a sliver at most leading operators.

USA enter as co-hosts making their 12th World Cup appearance, backed by home-crowd advantage across Los Angeles and Seattle. Their best historical finishes remain the semi-finals in 1930 and the quarter-finals in 2002, but the scale of this tournament and the backing of partisan American crowds could propel them deep. Türkiye return to the World Cup for the first time since their famous third-place finish in 2002, bringing with them the momentum of a strong European qualifying campaign.

Paraguay are back at a World Cup for the first time since 2014 after missing the 2018 and 2022 editions, while Australia qualified through a perfect AFC fourth-round campaign, winning all four matches and scoring ten goals in the process. On paper, the top two places are USA and Türkiye’s to lose, but the depth here makes World Cup 2026 Group D analysis more nuanced than the odds alone suggest.

Verdict: Group D Winner Pick

Türkiye at 15/8 represent the standout value in the Group D outright market. Their last-five form reads an impressive 4W 1D 0L, and their European qualifying record of 6W 1D 1L across eight matches demonstrates consistent competitive quality. USA are marginal favourites at 7/4, but the edge in current form belongs to the Turkish side heading into the tournament.

USA’s home advantage is real and should not be dismissed, particularly with their group fixtures spread across Los Angeles and Seattle. However, Türkiye’s momentum since returning to the international stage after a 24-year World Cup absence gives them a credible case as the group’s best-prepared outfit. The 15/8 available on Türkiye to win Group D offers the better return given their current trajectory.

Group D Team Profiles

USA

USA enter the 2026 World Cup with the luxury of automatic qualification as one of three co-hosts, sparing them the rigours of CONCACAF qualification. Their recent form of 3W 0D 2L across their last five matches is solid without being spectacular, and the absence of a qualifying campaign means their competitive edge going into matchday one carries some uncertainty.

Home advantage is a genuine factor: USA play both of their opening group fixtures in front of American crowds, first against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, then Australia at Lumen Field in Seattle, before concluding against Türkiye back in Los Angeles. The 1930 semi-final and 2002 quarter-final remain their benchmark performances at a World Cup, and recapturing anything close to that form on home soil is the ambition driving this squad.

Türkiye

Türkiye’s World Cup return is arguably the most compelling storyline in Group D. Absent from the finals since their third-place finish in 2002, they arrive in North America with the best recent form in the group: four wins and a draw from their last five internationals. Their UEFA qualifying campaign, which ended with a play-off victory, yielded a record of 6W 1D 1L from eight matches with a goal difference of plus seven.

All three of their Group D fixtures are new historical matchups at World Cup level; Türkiye have never faced USA, Paraguay, or Australia at a World Cup finals. That novelty cuts both ways, but on current evidence their squad is well-organised and capable of dictating games. At 15/8, they carry the best case for World Cup 2026 Group D betting tips.

Paraguay

Paraguay return to the World Cup after missing the 2018 and 2022 editions, making their ninth finals appearance. Their 2026 qualifying record through the CONMEBOL round-robin reads 3W 2D 1L across six matches, with six goals scored and only three conceded. It was a disciplined campaign, but their last-five form of 2W 0D 3L heading into the tournament raises questions about consistency.

Their best World Cup finish was a quarter-final appearance in 2010, and they will be targeting at least the knockout rounds again here. Group D is demanding, but Paraguay are capable of causing problems, particularly against Australia in the final group game. At 9/2 to win the group, the odds feel accurate rather than generous given their current form.

Australia

Australia qualified in the most emphatic fashion possible through the AFC pathway, winning all four matches in the fourth round with ten goals scored and just two conceded. That record places them among the cleanest qualifiers in the Asian confederation. However, their last-five form of 2W 0D 3L tells a different story about their reliability against stronger opposition.

This is Australia’s sixth World Cup appearance, with their best finishes coming in the round of 16 in 2006 and 2022. At 9/1 to win Group D, they are the longest-priced team in the pool. Progression to the round of 16 is a realistic ambition, but topping this group would require both USA and Türkiye to seriously underperform.

Group D Fixtures Schedule

12 June 2026 – Matchday 2

United States vs Paraguay – Los Angeles (Inglewood), 18:00 UTC-7

13 June 2026 – Matchday 3

Australia vs Türkiye – Vancouver, 21:00 UTC-7

19 June 2026 – Matchday 9

United States vs Australia – Seattle, 12:00 UTC-7

Türkiye vs Paraguay – San Francisco Bay Area (Santa Clara), 20:00 UTC-7

25 June 2026 – Matchday 15

Paraguay vs Australia – San Francisco Bay Area (Santa Clara), 19:00 UTC-7

Türkiye vs United States – Los Angeles (Inglewood), 19:00 UTC-7

Head-To-Head History

All four teams in Group D are meeting each other at a World Cup finals for the first time. Türkiye have no prior finals history against USA, Paraguay, or Australia, and neither do Australia against any of their Group D opponents at this stage of the competition. This is genuinely uncharted territory for all four nations when it comes to World Cup encounters.

USA and Paraguay have met twice previously at World Cups, in 1950 and in 2010, both at the group stage. Each nation has one win from those meetings. Beyond that, the absence of any established head-to-head record at World Cup level means the group opener between Australia and Türkiye in Vancouver and the headliner between Türkiye and USA in Los Angeles carry added intrigue as first-time meetings on the biggest stage.

Key Game In Group D

The final matchday clash between Türkiye and United States in Los Angeles has the makings of a group decider. Both teams are expected to enter that fixture having secured at least one win apiece, meaning this game is likely to determine who finishes top and who goes through as runners-up. The stakes are high: first place in Group D will almost certainly produce a more favourable knockout-round draw.

Türkiye’s closing form suggests they will not be intimidated by the occasion, and USA’s home atmosphere at SoFi Stadium will be ferocious. Both teams will also have one eye on who they might face in the round of 16. This is the match that defines the World Cup 2026 Group D narrative, and it is the one to watch for those following the betting markets throughout the group stage.

Best Bets

World Cup 2026 Group D Best Bets

Main Pick: Türkiye to Win Group D – 15/8

Four wins from their last five, a qualifying record of 6W 1D 1L, and the best momentum of any team in this pool. The best available price of 15/8 edges ahead of USA’s 7/4 for outright value. Türkiye’s World Cup return looks purposeful, and their closing group fixture against USA is a winnable match for a side playing with confidence.

Each-Way Pick: USA to Also Qualify – 7/4 (to win group)

USA are not a team to oppose outright in this context. Home advantage across two group venues, a 3W 2L last-five record, and the structural benefit of automatic qualification make them a strong second-place minimum. At 7/4 to win the group they are also reasonable if Türkiye disappoint in the opener against Australia. Including USA alongside Türkiye covers the most likely top-two outcome in Group D.

How To Watch And How To Bet

How To Watch

All World Cup 2026 Group D fixtures are available to watch in the UK on BBC iPlayer and ITVX, with free-to-air coverage across both platforms for every match in the group stage.

How To Bet

Group D outright markets are available now at leading operators. Here is how to place a bet on the Group D winner market.

Visit a licensed UK betting operator and create or log in to your account. Navigate to the Football or World Cup 2026 section. Select “Outright Markets” or “Group Betting” from the tournament menu. Find “Group D Winner” in the list of available markets. Select your chosen team: USA (7/4), Türkiye (15/8), Paraguay (9/2), or Australia (9/1). Enter your stake in the bet slip. Review the potential returns shown before confirming. Submit your bet and retain your confirmation for reference.

Responsible Gambling

Betting should always be treated as entertainment, not as a source of income. Set a budget before placing any bets and never stake more than you can afford to lose. If you are concerned about your gambling or that of someone you know, free confidential support is available from the National Problem Gambling Helpline on 1-800-522-4700, Gamblers Anonymous at gamblers anonymous.org, and the National Council on Problem Gambling at ncpgambling.org. Please gamble responsibly.