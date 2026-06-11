Canada vs Bosnia & Herzegovina | Group B, Matchday 2 | Friday, 12 June 2026, 20:00 BST | BMO Field, Toronto | Watch live: ITV / BBC

What’s At Stake

Canada enter Matchday 2 of Group B on home soil knowing that a positive result would put them in a strong position to reach the knockout rounds for the first time in their history. Bosnia & Herzegovina, returning to the World Cup for just the second time as an independent nation after a twelve-year absence, need points early to avoid an early exit from a group that also contains Switzerland and Qatar.

Verdict

Canada are the clear favourites on home soil and carry the superior individual quality, with Jonathan David and Tajon Buchanan capable of deciding this game in the final third. Canada to win at 5/6 represents fair value for a side hosting a World Cup fixture in front of a passionate Toronto crowd with a settled, European-tested spine.

Canada vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Match Preview

Canada face Bosnia & Herzegovina on Friday evening at BMO Field in Toronto in what amounts to a pivotal early-group test for a side carrying genuine knockout ambitions for the first time. Jesse Marsch’s side have spent two years building towards this tournament, and the home advantage, crowd noise, and depth of individual talent should make them difficult opponents on a big occasion. The narrative weight of this golden generation finally performing at a home World Cup is substantial.

Bosnia & Herzegovina arrive with a clear tactical identity and the mentality to grind results out of difficult situations. Sergej Barbarez’s side beat Wales and then Italy on penalties to reach this tournament, showing a resilience in tight, low-scoring matches that will test Canada’s patience. They are not here to concede space and play open football, and Marsch’s high press will need to be disciplined to break down a well-drilled mid-block.

The key battleground is likely to be Canada’s ability to create quality chances against a defensively organised Bosnian unit. Canada’s recent form has included too many goalless draws against mid-level opposition, which is a concern when facing a side that is comfortable taking a point. The presence of Jonathan David and Buchanan gives Canada a genuine cutting edge, but the hosts will need more than neat possession to win this game.

Team Form

Canada — last five matches

Tunisia (H): Drew 0-0 (Friendly)

Iceland (H): Drew 2-2 (Friendly)

Venezuela (N): Won 2-0 (Friendly)

Ecuador (H): Drew 0-0 (Friendly)

Colombia (N): Drew 0-0 (Friendly)

Canada’s recent warm-up results are a mixed picture. All five matches have been friendlies, and while the win over Venezuela and the draw with Iceland show attacking intent on occasion, the pattern of goalless draws against Ecuador and Colombia points to a side that can struggle to break down organised defences. The quality of opposition in those friendlies is reasonable, and Marsch’s pressing system is still clearly a work in progress in front of goal.

Bosnia & Herzegovina — last five matches

Italy (H): Drew 1-1 (World Cup Qualifying)

Wales (A): Drew 1-1 (World Cup Qualifying)

Austria (A): Drew 1-1 (World Cup Qualifying)

Romania (H): Won 3-1 (World Cup Qualifying)

Malta (A): Won 4-1 (Friendly)

Bosnia & Herzegovina’s form is notably stronger in competitive context. All four of their World Cup qualifying results in the final phase came against UEFA opposition, including draws against Italy and Austria and a commanding 3-1 win over Romania. The wins on penalties against Wales and Italy in the play-offs reinforced a side that holds its shape under pressure. Four consecutive competitive draws and wins without defeat shows consistency, even if the 1-1 scorelines suggest they do not dominate possession.

Canada vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Head to Head

Canada and Bosnia & Herzegovina have never met in an international fixture. This is a first competitive encounter between the two nations, and there is no head-to-head history to draw meaningful conclusions from at any level. The absence of prior meetings makes form, tactical approach, and individual quality the primary basis for assessment.

Team News

The major fitness concern for Canada is Alphonso Davies. The Bayern Munich left-back, widely regarded as the most important player in the squad, has been managing a hamstring issue and is expected to miss this opener against Bosnia & Herzegovina. His absence is significant: Davies’s pace down the left and ability to stretch defences in transitions is a core component of how Marsch’s side functions at its best. Canada will be a more cautious side without him.

Jonathan David, now with Juventus, is fit and expected to lead the line. David is Canada’s primary goal threat and has been in sharp recent form for club and country. Stephen Eustaquio, Tajon Buchanan, and Ismail Kone are all expected to be available. Richie Laryea, with 75 caps, is likely to fill in at right-back or cover the left flank in Davies’s absence.

Bosnia & Herzegovina have no major injuries flagged ahead of the match. Edin Dzeko, at 40, remains the reference point up front despite his age and Schalke 04 club situation. Ermedin Demirovic of VfB Stuttgart and the experienced Sead Kolassinac of Atalanta are expected to start. Amar Dedic at right-back is one of the most dynamic players in the squad and a key attacking outlet for Barbarez’s side. Benjamin Tahirovic and Amir Hadziahmetovic are expected to provide the midfield engine room.

Predicted Lineups

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Crepeau; Laryea, Cornelius, Bombito, de Fougerolles; Eustaquio, Kone; Buchanan, Osorio, Shaffelburg; J. David

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Vasilj; Dedic, Katic, Hadzikadunic, Kolassinac; Hadziahmetovic, Tahirovic; Bajraktarevic, Gigovic, Demirovic; Dzeko

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Key Tactical Matchup

The central contest is likely to be between Canada’s wide attackers and Bosnia & Herzegovina’s defensive block. With Davies absent, Buchanan at right wing and the left flank covering become Canada’s primary outlets for carrying the ball into dangerous areas. Bosnia’s 4-2-3-1 sits compact and is designed to deny central access, funnelling wide play into crossing situations where Kolassinac and Katic have clear aerial advantages. Canada’s best route to goal will likely be through quick combination play between Eustaquio, David, and Buchanan in the half-spaces, rather than direct wide delivery. If Bosnia’s double pivot of Hadziahmetovic and Tahirovic can control the central lane, Canada may find sustained pressure difficult to generate.

Best Bets

Main Pick: Canada to Win @ 5/6

Canada’s home advantage, individual quality across the forward line, and superior squad depth make them the logical selection here. Bosnia & Herzegovina are well-organised but lack the attacking resources to trouble Canada over ninety minutes, particularly without Davies’s pace in behind to contend with on the other side. A narrow home win is the most likely outcome.

Goals: Under 2.5 Goals @ 4/6

Bosnia & Herzegovina have drawn 1-1 in three consecutive competitive qualifying matches and concede sparingly when organised. Canada’s recent form includes three goalless friendly draws. The available price of 4/6 for under 2.5 goals reflects a genuine read: a low-scoring, tight contest is the most plausible scenario, with a 1-0 or 2-1 outcome the most likely results if Canada win as expected.

Scorer Market: Jonathan David Anytime Scorer

David is Canada’s all-time leading scorer with 39 international goals in 77 caps and is the main attacking focal point in Marsch’s 4-2-3-1. He has been Canada’s most reliable scorer in recent matches and faces a Bosnia & Herzegovina side that, while organised, does not have the elite defensive personnel to nullify a striker of his quality. He represents the standout option in the scorer markets for this fixture.

Bet Builder: Canada to Win + Under 2.5 Goals

Combining Canada to win with under 2.5 goals reflects the most coherent narrative of this match. Bosnia & Herzegovina have shown throughout qualifying that they stay compact and make games tight; Canada have the quality to edge them but are unlikely to run up a big score with Davies absent and against a Barbarez side built on defensive resilience. This combination offers a logical framework for a 1-0 or 2-0 home win.

Canada vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Odds

The best available prices across leading operators for this Group B fixture are as follows.

Canada Win — 5/6

Draw — 11/4

Bosnia & Herzegovina Win — 4/1

Over 2.5 Goals — 5/4

Under 2.5 Goals — 4/6

Prices sourced from leading operators and correct at time of publication. Always check for the best available price before placing.

How to Watch + How to Bet

How to Watch Canada vs Bosnia & Herzegovina

Canada vs Bosnia & Herzegovina kicks off at 20:00 BST on Friday, 12 June 2026 at BMO Field in Toronto. The match is available to watch live in the United Kingdom on ITV and BBC, with streaming available via ITVX and BBC iPlayer respectively. Viewers in Ireland can watch on RTE or Virgin Media.

How to Bet on Canada vs Bosnia & Herzegovina

For those looking to place a bet on this World Cup Group B fixture, the following steps cover the process from start to placing a wager.

Visit a licensed and regulated betting operator available in your jurisdiction. Log in to an existing account or register a new account. Complete any required identity verification steps. Deposit funds using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Football or World Cup 2026 section of the sportsbook. Locate Canada vs Bosnia & Herzegovina under Group B, Matchday 2. Select your chosen market, review the odds, and enter your stake. Confirm your bet slip and retain a record of your selection.

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