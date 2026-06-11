Qatar vs Switzerland | Group B, Matchday 3 | Saturday 13 June 2026 | Kick-off 20:00 (local) | Levi’s Stadium, San Francisco Bay Area (Santa Clara), USA | Watch live: ITV / BBC (UK)

What’s at Stake

By Matchday 3 in Group B, Switzerland will almost certainly arrive in Santa Clara with their qualification status already defined, whether confirmed or still requiring a point. Qatar, meanwhile, need a result to have any chance of progressing from a group that also features Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina. A defeat would end their second World Cup campaign at the group stage, repeating the disappointment of 2022 and heaping further pressure on Julen Lopetegui’s side to justify their place among the 48-nation field.

Verdict

Switzerland are overwhelming favourites at 2/9 and the price is hard to argue with against a Qatar side whose recent form reads as one win in five competitive matches. Switzerland to win and under 2.5 goals at 5/4 appeals as a measured play, reflecting the Swiss tendency to grind out controlled victories without necessarily cutting loose.

Qatar vs Switzerland Match Preview

Qatar face Switzerland on 13 June 2026 in their final Group B fixture, and the contrast in pedigree could scarcely be greater. Switzerland qualified automatically from UEFA qualifying with four wins, two draws and no defeats, conceding just twice across six matches. Qatar scraped through via the AFC intercontinental playoff, having lost twice and conceded eight in their qualifying group, before a difficult run that included early elimination from the 2025 Arab Cup.

Lopetegui has attempted to impose a structured 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 on a squad whose club-level experience is almost entirely domestic. The system relies on Akram Afif to provide creativity from the left half-space and Almoez Ali to lead the line, but the injury-time, high-tempo pressing that Switzerland are comfortable applying has caused Qatar visible problems in recent months. Defeats to Uzbekistan and Tunisia both followed a similar pattern, with Qatar’s defensive transitions breaking down under sustained pressure.

Switzerland, guided by Murat Yakin, have the tactical flexibility and personnel depth to manage this game at their own tempo. Manuel Akanji marshals a back line that kept clean sheets in five of their six qualifying matches, and the midfield axis of Granit Xhaka and Remo Freuler has the experience to stifle Qatar’s build-up before it reaches Afif. Barring a significant upset, this fixture favours the Swiss from first whistle to last.

Team Form

Qatar – Last Five Results

Tunisia (H): Lost 0-3 (Arab Cup)

Syria (H): Drew 1-1 (Arab Cup)

Palestine (H): Lost 0-1 (Arab Cup)

Zimbabwe (H): Lost 1-2 (Friendly)

United Arab Emirates (H): Won 2-1 (World Cup Qualifying)

Qatar’s run of form is deeply concerning for a side entering a World Cup group stage. Their sole competitive win across the last five fixtures came against the UAE in October 2025, and they have since failed to score in three of four matches, including a 3-0 Arab Cup defeat to Tunisia. The goals-against column has been an open door for opponents willing to press high and play direct.

Switzerland – Last Five Results

Norway (A): Drew 0-0 (Friendly)

Germany (H): Lost 3-4 (Friendly)

Kosovo (A): Drew 1-1 (World Cup Qualifying)

Sweden (H): Won 4-1 (World Cup Qualifying)

Slovenia (A): Drew 0-0 (World Cup Qualifying)

Switzerland’s qualifying record of four wins, two draws and zero defeats, with 14 goals scored and just two conceded, speaks to a side that has been both efficient and defensively sound against UEFA competition. The 3-4 friendly loss to Germany and the draw in Norway were managed experiments in squad rotation rather than indicators of fragility, with Yakin openly using those fixtures to give fringe players minutes ahead of the tournament.

Qatar vs Switzerland Head to Head

Qatar and Switzerland have met just once in recorded history, a friendly in November 2018 in which Qatar won 1-0 away in Switzerland. That result is the only data point in this head-to-head record and carries limited weight given the time elapsed and the very different contexts. There is no meaningful pattern to draw from a single friendly meeting when assessing Qatar vs Switzerland betting odds for a competitive World Cup group stage fixture.

Team News

Qatar’s squad is anchored by the experienced core that has served the national side for several years, with Akram Afif, Almoez Ali and Hassan Al-Haydos all available and expected to feature. Lopetegui will likely continue to lean on veterans Karim Boudiaf and Abdulaziz Hatem as his midfield pivot, though the age profile of that pairing, both in their mid-thirties, raises questions about endurance across a compressed schedule. Homam Ahmed provides an important outlet at left back from his loan base in Spain.

There are no confirmed suspensions from the squad data available ahead of this fixture. The bigger concern for Qatar is cumulative fatigue and confidence, given the recent run of poor results. Younger squad members such as Jassem Gaber and Al-Hashmi Al-Hussain may see minutes if the game is settled early, but Lopetegui will need his senior players to deliver when it matters most.

Switzerland name a strong and fully fit squad for this tournament. Gregor Kobel is expected to start in goal after establishing himself as first choice ahead of Yvon Mvogo. Ricardo Rodriguez provides experienced cover at left back, while Silvan Widmer offers attacking threat from the right. In the final third, Breel Embolo leads the attack and Dan Ndoye’s direct running from the right wing remains one of Switzerland’s most dangerous attacking outlets. Zeki Amdouni and Noah Okafor provide further depth in forward areas.

Predicted Lineups

Qatar Predicted XI (4-3-3): Barsham; Al-Brake, Khoukhi, Lucas Mendes, Homam Ahmed; Boudiaf, Hatem, Madibo; Al-Haydos (c), Almoez Ali, Afif

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Switzerland Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Kobel; Widmer, Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez; Freuler, Xhaka (c); Ndoye, Aebischer, Vargas; Embolo

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Key Tactical Matchup

The central contest that will shape this fixture is Akram Afif operating in the left half-space against Switzerland’s right-sided defensive structure of Silvan Widmer and Manuel Akanji. Afif, with 125 caps and 39 international goals, is Qatar’s primary creative outlet and the player most likely to unlock a disciplined defensive block. However, Akanji’s pace and composure from his role at Inter Milan make him well-equipped to handle direct attackers, and Switzerland’s qualifying record of just two goals conceded in six matches points to a defence that is disciplined rather than open. If Akanji and Widmer can limit Afif’s touches in dangerous areas, Qatar’s other routes to goal are considerably narrower.

Best Bets

Switzerland to Win @ 2/9

The gulf in recent form and squad quality is significant. Switzerland’s qualifying record of four wins and zero defeats, combined with Qatar conceding eight goals in six qualifying matches and losing three of their last four competitive fixtures, points clearly to a Swiss victory. At 2/9 this is a short price, but the logic is sound for inclusion in an accumulator rather than as a standalone bet.

Under 2.5 Goals @ 5/4

Switzerland have shown a tendency to control games without necessarily running up large scorelines, keeping clean sheets in the majority of their qualifying fixtures. Qatar’s attack has been subdued in recent months, failing to score in three of their last four matches. Under 2.5 goals at 5/4 represents a considered play on a tight, low-scoring contest.

Breel Embolo to Score Anytime

Embolo has been Switzerland’s most consistent attacking threat across this cycle, scoring six goals in recent international fixtures. As the focal point of Yakin’s attack against a Qatar defence that has been breached regularly, Embolo is the logical pick for an anytime scorer selection. Check leading operators for the best available price.

Qatar vs Switzerland Acca Tip: Switzerland Win and Under 2.5 Goals

For those building a Qatar vs Switzerland acca, combining Switzerland to win with under 2.5 goals suits the expected pattern of this fixture. Switzerland are likely to take control without needing to dominate the scoreline, making this a compact bet builder option for the group stage.

Odds Across Operators

The table below reflects the best available prices for the main Qatar vs Switzerland betting odds from leading operators at the time of writing.

Outcome Best Price Qatar Win 16/1 Draw 6/1 Switzerland Win 2/9 Over 2.5 Goals 4/6 Under 2.5 Goals 5/4

How to Watch and How to Bet

How to Watch

Qatar vs Switzerland is broadcast live in the UK on ITV and BBC, with streaming available via ITVX. Kick-off at Levi’s Stadium in the San Francisco Bay Area (Santa Clara) is at 20:00 local time on Saturday 13 June 2026. Viewers in Ireland can watch on RTE or Virgin Media, while Australian audiences can follow the action on SBS or Optus Sport.

How to Bet

Follow these steps to place your Qatar vs Switzerland prediction with a leading operator:

Open an account with a licensed, regulated betting operator available in your jurisdiction. Complete identity verification as required by the operator. Navigate to the Football or World Cup 2026 section. Search for Qatar vs Switzerland under Group B, Matchday 3. Select your preferred market, such as match result, goals, or first goalscorer. Enter your stake in the bet slip and review the potential returns. Add further selections if building an accumulator or bet builder. Confirm your bet and retain your receipt for reference.

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