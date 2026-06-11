Brazil vs Morocco | World Cup 2026 Group C | Matchday 3

Date: Saturday, 13 June 2026

Kick-off: 23:00 BST

Venue: MetLife Stadium, New York/New Jersey (East Rutherford), USA

Stage: Group C, Matchday 3

TV/Streaming: ITV / BBC

What’s at Stake

Brazil and Morocco meet on Matchday 3 of Group C, with both sides knowing a result here could seal progression or decide seeding heading into the knockout rounds. Brazil, as one of the pre-tournament favourites priced at 19/2 to lift the trophy, will want to arrive in the last 16 on the front foot; Morocco, who reached the semi-finals in 2022 and are available at 50/1 to go all the way, will be equally aware that a positive result against one of the sport’s giants would announce them as genuine threats once again.

Verdict

Brazil are expected to edge this one, with Vinicius Junior and Raphinha carrying enough quality to unlock a Morocco side navigating significant disruption off the pitch. A Brazil win at 4/6 with leading operators represents fair value given their attacking depth and the uncertainty surrounding Morocco’s new coaching setup.

Brazil vs Morocco Match Preview

Brazil arrive at MetLife Stadium under Carlo Ancelotti, appointed in May 2025 and already extended through the 2030 World Cup. Ancelotti has brought a more structured, pragmatic identity to a side that has historically been judged on its entertainment value as much as its results. With Vinicius Junior leading the attack and Raphinha supplying width and set-piece threat, Brazil have genuine match-winners in this squad, even if the road to New Jersey has included some bumps, notably a 4-1 thrashing by Argentina in qualifying.

Morocco, meanwhile, face this fixture carrying considerable baggage. Manager Walid Regragui left his post in March 2026, and replacement Mohamed Ouahbi steps into senior international management at a World Cup having previously worked exclusively with youth sides, including Morocco’s Under-20s who won the 2025 Youth World Cup. The squad retains quality, particularly in wide and defensive areas, but the administrative turbulence and the unresolved AFCON final controversy cast a shadow over their preparations.

Tactically, this shapes up as a contest between Brazil’s individual brilliance and Morocco’s collective defensive discipline. Regragui’s Morocco were famed for their low-block resilience in Qatar; whether Ouahbi can replicate that organisation in his first senior tournament is the central question. Brazil will carry the attacking burden, and if Ancelotti’s side can apply sustained pressure, the gaps should eventually appear.

Team Form

Brazil’s last five:

– Croatia (N): Won 3-1

– France (N): Lost 1-2

– Tunisia (N): Drew 1-1

– Senegal (N): Won 2-0

– Japan (A): Lost 2-3

Brazil’s recent results are mixed. The 3-1 win over Croatia and 2-0 victory against Senegal show the side can be clinical when functioning properly, but the defeat to France and a loss to Japan in the Kirin Cup expose vulnerabilities, particularly on the break. Ancelotti’s side conceded against every opponent in their last five matches, which will concern a defence that needs to find cohesion quickly.

Morocco’s last five:

– Paraguay (N): Won 2-1

– Ecuador (N): Drew 1-1

– Senegal (H): Won 3-0

– Nigeria (H): Drew 0-0

– Cameroon (H): Won 2-0

Morocco’s African Cup of Nations campaign showed their defensive solidity remains intact, conceding just once in three AFCON group-stage matches. Their March friendlies were more tentative, though the 2-1 win over Paraguay showed a cutting edge when the opportunity arose. The quality of opposition rises sharply at a World Cup, and facing Brazil is a different proposition entirely from the sides they have seen recently.

Brazil vs Morocco Head to Head

Brazil and Morocco have met three times in total, with the most recent encounter delivering a notable upset. Morocco beat Brazil 2-1 in a March 2023 friendly, ending a run of Brazilian wins in the fixture. Brazil’s most significant victory came at the 1998 World Cup, a commanding 3-0 group-stage win that underlined the gap between the sides at that time. Brazil also won 2-0 in a 1997 friendly, meaning the head-to-head record reads two wins for Brazil and one for Morocco, with no draws.

The 2023 result is the most relevant data point from a psychological standpoint, demonstrating Morocco’s ability to compete against elite opposition. That said, a World Cup group match carries entirely different stakes and Brazil will be significantly better prepared for the threat Morocco pose on the counter-attack.

Team News

Brazil have a largely fit squad available, with Neymar’s return to the fold the major talking point. The Santos forward, carrying 128 caps and 79 international goals, has been included despite fitness concerns that have dogged him in recent seasons. Alisson is expected to start in goal, with Marquinhos providing experience and leadership at centre-back. Bruno Guimares will be key in midfield, while Vinicius Junior and Raphinha are the standout attacking threats. Ancelotti is working through decisions at full-back, with Danilo Luiz and Alex Sandro among the senior options.

Morocco are without wide attacker Abde Ezzalzouli, who suffered a knee ligament injury in a pre-tournament warm-up and is expected to miss the entire tournament. His absence is a significant blow, given his contribution across all competitions this season. Nayef Aguerd, who anchors the Morocco defence alongside Achraf Hakimi on the right, arrives carrying a fitness concern having not played since March. Centre-forward Youssef En-Nesyri, who scored against Portugal at Qatar 2022, did not make the squad. These absences limit Morocco’s attacking options and add to the uncertainty around Ouahbi’s preparation.

Hakimi is fit and expected to captain the side, and Brahim Diaz arrives at the World Cup with something to prove following his penalty miss in the AFCON final. Sofyan Amrabat and Azzedine Ounahi are likely to screen the defence in midfield, while young Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, 18, is among the emerging options after switching allegiance from France.

Predicted Lineups

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Danilo Luiz, Marquinhos (c), Gabriel Magalhaes, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Bruno Guimares; Raphinha, Lucas Paqueta, Vinicius Junior; Neymar

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi (c), Nayef Aguerd, Noussair Mazraoui, Youssef Belammari; Sofyan Amrabat, Azzedine Ounahi; Brahim Diaz, Neil El Aynaoui, Bilal El Khannouss; Ayoub El Kaabi

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Key Tactical Matchup

The duel between Vinicius Junior and Morocco’s right-sided defensive block will define this game. Vinicius, who has scored 9 international goals from 49 caps, is at his most dangerous when given space in behind a retreating defence, and Morocco’s likely deployment of a compact 4-2-3-1 will aim to contain exactly that threat. However, Morocco have lost their most effective wide outlet in Ezzalzouli, meaning Ouahbi’s side will struggle to pin Brazil back on the counter. If Hakimi commits forward as expected, the space behind him becomes a target for Vinicius and Raphinha to exploit in transition, and Brazil have the pace to punish any overcommitment on Morocco’s part.

Best Bets

Brazil Win @ 4/6

The Brazil win is the most straightforward read here. Ancelotti has a squad packed with elite attacking talent, a reliable goalkeeper in Alisson, and the motivation of a nation that has not won a World Cup since 2002. Morocco are undermined by a coaching change, key injuries, and limited preparation time under a first-time senior manager. Brazil’s qualifying record of 3 wins, 1 draw, and 2 losses from 6 games is not flawless, but the quality in this squad comfortably exceeds anything Morocco can field in attack.

Under 2.5 Goals @ 4/5

Morocco conceded just one goal across their five World Cup qualifying matches, with a goal difference of plus 11 from 5 games built largely on clean sheets and defensive structure. Brazil have shown leaky tendencies in recent friendlies, but Ancelotti’s setup prioritises control. Expect a tight match where Brazil edge it 1-0 or 2-0 rather than a free-scoring affair. Under 2.5 goals at 4/5 reflects that balance.

Raphinha Anytime Scorer

Raphinha has been Brazil’s most consistent goal threat in recent matches, scoring 5 times in recent games including 3 penalties. He takes set pieces, operates centrally, and has the composure to finish against defensively organised sides. With Morocco likely to sit deep and concede dead-ball situations, Raphinha is the pick in the scorer markets at best available prices.

Brazil to Win and Under 2.5 Goals (Bet Builder)

Combining a narrow Brazil win with under 2.5 goals in-game suits Morocco’s defensive profile and Brazil’s expected patient approach. A 1-0 correct score is a realistic outcome given Morocco’s discipline at the back and Brazil’s tendency to control rather than overwhelm. This combination suits a bet builder approach and offers a more attractive return than the straight match winner alone.

Odds Across Operators

The table below reflects the best available prices for Brazil vs Morocco from leading operators at the time of writing.

Brazil Win – 4/6

Draw – 3/1

Morocco Win – 5/1

Brazil are clear favourites, reflecting their superior squad depth and the disruption Morocco face heading into the tournament. The 5/1 available on a Morocco win represents a notable price for a side that reached the semi-finals in 2022, though the coaching change and injury concerns justify the gap.

How to Watch and How to Bet

How to Watch

Brazil vs Morocco kicks off at 23:00 BST on Saturday, 13 June 2026 and will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom on ITV and BBC, with streaming available via ITVX and BBC iPlayer respectively. No subscription is required for either service in the UK.

How to Bet

To place a wager on Brazil vs Morocco through a licensed UK operator, follow these steps:

1. Choose a licensed UK betting operator regulated by the Gambling Commission.

2. Create an account or log in if you already hold one.

3. Complete any identity verification steps required before depositing.

4. Navigate to the Football or World Cup 2026 section of the sportsbook.

5. Search for Brazil vs Morocco under Group C, Matchday 3.

6. Select your preferred market, match winner, goals, or bet builder.

7. Enter your stake and review the potential returns before confirming.

8. Submit your bet and check your account for confirmation of the wager.

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