Group L: Key Information

Teams: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama

Host Cities: Dallas (Arlington), Toronto, Boston (Foxborough), New York/New Jersey (East Rutherford), Philadelphia

Qualification: Top two teams qualify automatically; best third-place finishers may also advance

TV/Streaming: BBC iPlayer / ITVX

Matchday 1 (17 June 2026):

England vs Croatia — Dallas (Arlington), 15:00 UTC-5

Ghana vs Panama — Toronto, 19:00 UTC-4

Matchday 2 (23 June 2026):

England vs Ghana — Boston (Foxborough), 16:00 UTC-4

Panama vs Croatia — Toronto, 19:00 UTC-4

Matchday 3 (27 June 2026):

Croatia vs Ghana — Philadelphia, 17:00 UTC-4

Panama vs England — New York/New Jersey (East Rutherford), 17:00 UTC-4

World Cup 2026 Group L Overview

Group L at the 2026 World Cup brings together one heavyweight, a proven European finalist, a dangerous African side, and a CONCACAF qualifier making only their second appearance at the tournament. England, Croatia, Ghana and Panama will contest six matches across Dallas, Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia and East Rutherford between 17 and 27 June.

England arrive as the runaway favourites having won all eight of their European qualifying matches without conceding a single goal, an exceptional record that underlines both their depth and their defensive organisation. Croatia, runners-up in 2018, qualified comfortably through their UEFA group and will look to the experience of their ageing but still dangerous squad to progress. Ghana, quarter-finalists in 2010, qualified by winning their CAF group and bring pace and attacking intent, while Panama are making just their second World Cup appearance after topping the CONCACAF third-round table.

On paper this is one of the clearer groups in the tournament, with England and Croatia the strong favourites to advance. The contest for second place, however, could be tighter than the odds suggest, with Croatia needing to navigate tricky ties against Panama and Ghana before what may prove a decisive group-stage encounter against England on the opening matchday.

World Cup 2026 Group L Verdict

Group Winner Pick: England — 4/9

England’s qualifying record makes the case for them immediately. Eight played, eight won, 22 goals scored, none conceded. That kind of defensive solidity and attacking output does not happen by accident. At 4/9 the price is short, but this is one of the most straightforward group-winner assessments in the tournament. Croatia are a capable second-placed finisher at 10/3, and backing them to qualify alongside England represents solid value given their qualifying form of seven wins and one draw from eight matches.

The first fixture between England and Croatia on 17 June could set the tone for the entire group. A win there for England effectively ends the group race; a Croatia win would significantly complicate matters, though England’s overall quality should still see them through.

Group L Team Profiles

England

England are World Cup winners, having lifted the trophy in 1966, and they head into the 2026 tournament off the back of their best qualifying campaign in recent memory. Eight wins from eight, 22 goals scored, and a clean sheet in every game across the UEFA qualifying group: the numbers speak plainly. Their recent five-game form reads three wins, one draw and one defeat, suggesting they are not entirely without vulnerability, but in the context of a group containing Croatia, Ghana and Panama they are clear class apart.

England have genuine match-winners throughout the squad, with quality in every line. Their defensive organisation during qualifying was exceptional, and unless injuries disrupt the starting unit there is very little to suggest they will drop points against Ghana or Panama. The tie against Croatia is the one fixture that requires genuine attention.

Croatia

Croatia are making their seventh World Cup appearance and their stock remains high after reaching the 2018 final and the 2022 third-place play-off. They qualified for 2026 by winning their UEFA group, posting seven wins and one draw from eight matches, scoring 26 goals and conceding only four. Their recent five-game form is four wins and one defeat, suggesting the squad retains enough quality to perform at tournament level.

Croatia’s challenge is familiar: a squad that has leaned heavily on a core generation of players is ageing, and this may represent the last major tournament for several of that group. The tactical structure remains disciplined, and their qualifying record demonstrates they can still dominate European opposition. They are best suited to securing second place in Group L rather than pushing England hard for top spot, though the Dallas fixture on opening day gives them an immediate chance to alter the narrative.

Ghana

Ghana have appeared at five World Cups, with the 2010 quarter-final run in South Africa their finest hour. They qualified for 2026 by winning their CAF group, an impressive campaign that produced five wins and one draw from six matches, 16 goals scored and only one conceded. That qualifying record represents a significant contrast to their recent five-game form, which reads one win and four defeats, a run that raises genuine questions about their readiness for tournament football.

Ghana have the talent to cause problems on the counter-attack, particularly against sides who commit players forward. At 15/1 to win the group they are a very long shot, and with Croatia as their likely rival for third place, progression would require either Ghana to improve dramatically on recent form or Croatia to endure a poor tournament. Neither scenario is impossible, but both require conditions that currently look unlikely.

Panama

Panama are at their second World Cup, having made their debut in 2018 where they exited in the group stage. They qualified by topping the CONCACAF third-round group, posting five wins and three draws from eight matches, scoring 14 and conceding four. Their recent five-game form of two wins, two draws and one defeat is modest but respectable given the opposition they routinely face in CONCACAF competition.

At 35/1 to win the group, Panama are clear outsiders. Their realistic ambition is likely to collect points against Ghana and to ensure they are competitive in both ties. A passage through to the round of 16 would represent a historic achievement. Against England and Croatia at this level, however, they will need to be at their very best simply to keep scorelines respectable.

Group L Fixtures Schedule

17 June 2026 — Matchday 1

England vs Croatia — Dallas (Arlington), kick-off 15:00 UTC-5

Ghana vs Panama — Toronto, kick-off 19:00 UTC-4

23 June 2026 — Matchday 2

England vs Ghana — Boston (Foxborough), kick-off 16:00 UTC-4

Panama vs Croatia — Toronto, kick-off 19:00 UTC-4

27 June 2026 — Matchday 3

Croatia vs Ghana — Philadelphia, kick-off 17:00 UTC-4

Panama vs England — New York/New Jersey (East Rutherford), kick-off 17:00 UTC-4

Head-to-Head History

The most relevant prior meeting among this quartet at the World Cup is England’s 6-1 victory over Panama in the 2018 group stage in Russia, a result that illustrates the gulf in class between those two sides at tournament level. Panama were competitive in patches but were ultimately overwhelmed, and there is little in the current evidence to suggest the gap has closed materially since then.

England and Croatia have also met at major tournaments on several occasions, most memorably in the 2018 World Cup semi-final in Moscow, when Croatia came from behind to win 2-1 and end England’s best World Cup run in decades. That result will not be lost on the England squad or management as they prepare for the Group L opener in Dallas. Croatia demonstrated on that occasion that they have the resilience and quality to defeat England when the conditions are right, which makes 17 June the most significant fixture in the group by some distance.

Ghana and England have not met at a World Cup, and Panama have not faced either Croatia or Ghana at tournament level. The historical record therefore reinforces what the odds already suggest: this group is likely to be settled between England and Croatia, with Ghana and Panama contesting the remaining positions.

Key Game in Group L

England vs Croatia on 17 June in Dallas is the fixture that could define the shape of the entire group. If England win, they move to within touching distance of qualification before matchday two, and Croatia must recover against Panama before the final-day encounter becomes meaningful again. A Croatia win, by contrast, would immediately throw the group open, with England needing to respond against Ghana four days later.

Croatia’s qualifying form of seven wins and one draw from eight suggests a team that is still capable of imposing itself at this level, and their 2018 semi-final defeat of England provides the psychological context to suggest they will not be overawed. England, meanwhile, arrive with the kind of clean-sheet record across eight qualifiers that signals genuine defensive solidity. The Dallas match is the one to watch.

World Cup 2026 Group L Best Bets

Best Bet: England to win Group L — 4/9

Eight wins from eight in qualifying, 22 goals scored, and not a single goal conceded: England’s route to the 2026 World Cup was as emphatic as any in the European section. The price is short but the case is straightforward. Ghana and Panama are not equipped to challenge for top spot, and while Croatia represent the only credible threat, England’s overall quality across the squad makes them strong favourites to finish first.

Each-Way Pick: Croatia to qualify from Group L (top two) — 10/3

Croatia’s qualifying record of seven wins and one draw from eight, with 26 goals scored and only four conceded, confirms they remain a well-organised and dangerous side. Their most recent five-game run produced four wins and one defeat. With Ghana’s form reading one win from their last five, and Panama’s limitations at this level well documented, Croatia should have enough to secure second place. The 10/3 available for the group winner market represents the most accessible entry point into backing Croatia to advance.

How to Watch and How to Bet on World Cup 2026 Group L

How to Watch

All Group L fixtures will be available to watch in the UK on BBC iPlayer and ITVX, with coverage shared across the two broadcasters throughout the tournament.

How to Bet

Follow these steps to place a World Cup Group L bet with a licensed UK operator:

Visit a licensed and regulated UK betting operator. Create an account or log in if you already have one. Complete any required identity verification steps. Navigate to the football or World Cup 2026 section. Select the Group L winner or group qualification market. Find your chosen selection and click to add it to your bet slip. Enter your stake and review the potential return before confirming. Submit your bet and keep a record of your selection and odds.

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Odds correct at time of publication and subject to change. Please gamble responsibly.