Match: Sweden vs Tunisia | Date: Sunday, 14 June 2026 | Kick-off: 02:00 BST (20:00 local, UTC-6) | Venue: Estadio BBVA, Monterrey (Guadalupe), Mexico | Stage: Group F, Matchday 4 | TV: ITV / ITVX (UK)

What’s At Stake

Sweden and Tunisia meet in a Group F clash where points could prove decisive for both sides’ progression ambitions. Sweden secured qualification through a Nations League play-off route, meaning they arrive with something to prove against a Tunisia side that went through CAF qualifying unbeaten and without conceding a single goal. A strong result here, depending on how other Group F fixtures between the Netherlands and Japan develop, could define whether either side advances to the knockout stage for the first time in their recent World Cup histories.

Verdict

Sweden are expected to take this one, with Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak offering a forward line capable of unlocking Tunisia’s otherwise well-organised defensive block. Sweden to win at 10/11 represents a workable price given the attacking firepower at Graham Potter’s disposal, and over 2 goals at 4/6 looks the value angle in a game where both sides need the points.

Sweden vs Tunisia Match Preview

Sweden arrive at this World Cup as the tournament’s more unlikely qualifiers on paper, having finished bottom of UEFA qualifying Group B before leveraging their Nations League standing to earn a play-off berth. Back-to-back knockout wins over Ukraine (3-1) and Poland (3-2) in March 2026 restored some confidence, and Graham Potter’s appointment as head coach has brought a clear tactical framework around the squad’s considerable attacking talent.

Tunisia, by contrast, qualified with considerable authority through CAF, winning all six matches in their final qualifying round without conceding. Their defensive record in qualifying was immaculate, but warm-up form since AFCON 2025 has been notably weaker. Defeats to Austria (1-0) and Belgium (5-0) in pre-tournament friendlies raise genuine questions about how Sabri Lamouchi’s side will cope with the step up in quality at a World Cup finals.

The game is likely decided by whether Sweden can break down a compact Tunisian defensive shape in the Mexican heat. Potter’s system, which typically operates in a 3-4-2-1 or 3-5-2 with wing-backs pushed high, is well-suited to probing a deep block. Tunisia will look to stay organised, be dangerous on the counter, and use set pieces as a primary route to goal. Sweden enter as justified favourites.

Team Form

Sweden – Last 5:

Poland (H): Won 3-2

Ukraine (N): Won 3-1

Slovenia (H): Drew 1-1

Switzerland (A): Lost 1-4

Kosovo (H): Lost 0-1

Sweden’s recent trajectory is sharply split. Three successive defeats and a draw in UEFA qualifying were followed by commanding play-off victories over Ukraine and Poland. The 3-1 friendly loss to Norway and the 2-2 draw with Greece in final preparations suggest some inconsistency persists, but the play-off performances showed Sweden are capable of matching higher-calibre European opposition when the stakes are highest.

Tunisia – Last 5:

Canada (A): Drew 0-0

Haiti (N): Won 1-0

Mali (N): Drew 1-1

Tanzania (N): Drew 1-1

Nigeria (N): Lost 2-3

Tunisia’s form since AFCON 2025 has been unconvincing. They edged Haiti 1-0 and drew with Canada, but the 5-0 friendly defeat to Belgium in their final pre-tournament preparation game is a concern. The AFCON group stage exit after a narrow loss to Nigeria also points to vulnerability against more technically proficient opponents. Their outstanding qualifying record came against considerably weaker CAF opposition.

Sweden vs Tunisia Head to Head

The two sides have met four times, all in friendlies. Sweden hold a slight edge in the historical record, and no meeting has produced more than one goal difference in the result.

12 Feb 2003 – Tunisia vs Sweden: 1-0 (Friendly)

10 Feb 1999 – Tunisia vs Sweden: 0-1 (Friendly)

22 Apr 1992 – Tunisia vs Sweden: 0-1 (Friendly)

28 Feb 1976 – Tunisia vs Sweden: 1-1 (Friendly)

All four meetings have been relatively tight affairs. Sweden have won two of the four encounters, with Tunisia taking one win and one draw. None of these games were competitive fixtures, so the head-to-head record offers only modest evidence. What the history does suggest is that these matches tend to be close, low-scoring contests when the sides meet.

Team News

Sweden have named a fully-fit looking 26-man squad for the World Cup. Graham Potter has both Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres available, giving him a formidable forward line. Isak, now at Liverpool, endured an injury-disrupted club campaign but has been in strong recent international scoring form. Gyokeres, who joined Arsenal and scored decisive play-off goals including the late winner against Poland, is fully fit and in form. Anthony Elanga of Newcastle United provides attacking width and pace off the bench or from the start.

Victor Lindelof (Aston Villa) leads the defensive unit, bringing Champions League-level club experience into a backline that is otherwise relatively light on tournament pedigree. In midfield, Mattias Svanberg and Jesper Karlstrom are the likely anchors, with 20-year-old Lucas Bergvall of Tottenham Hotspur potentially in the mix as a more dynamic option in the engine room.

Tunisia head coach Sabri Lamouchi, appointed in January 2026 following the AFCON 2025 exit, has Ellyes Skhiri (Eintracht Frankfurt) and Hannibal Mejbri (Burnley) available in midfield. Anis Ben Slimane (Norwich City) has returned to the squad after injury problems in 2025, broadening Lamouchi’s options. Montassar Talbi anchors the back three from Lorient. There are no flagged injuries to key players at time of writing, though the squad has a largely untested top-level tournament dynamic under the new head coach.

Predicted Lineups

Sweden Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Johansson; Lindelof, Hien, Lagerbielke; Gudmundsson, Svanberg, Karlstrom, Ekdal; Isak, Elanga; Gyokeres

Tunisia Predicted XI (3-5-2): Dahmen; Talbi, Bronn, Ben Ouanes; Valery, Skhiri, Mejbri, Ben Slimane, Abdi; Achouri, Saad

Predicted XI: squads to be confirmed.

Key Tactical Matchup

The central duel that shapes this match is Ellyes Skhiri screening Tunisia’s back three against the movement of Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak. Skhiri, with over 80 caps and a ball-winning role at Eintracht Frankfurt, will be tasked with disrupting Sweden’s central build-up and limiting the service into the two forwards. However, Potter’s 3-4-2-1 shape is designed to overload central zones using wing-backs, the two attacking midfielders, and a dropping forward runner. If Skhiri is pulled wide or drawn into pressing duels, the space behind him becomes available for Isak’s characteristic dropping runs between the lines. Sweden’s 13 qualifying goals across the campaign, including three each against Ukraine and Poland in the play-offs, underline their capacity to find the net through this central axis.

Best Bets

Main Pick: Sweden to Win @ 10/11

Sweden’s attacking depth through Gyokeres and Isak gives them a clear advantage over a Tunisian side that looked badly exposed in recent warm-up defeats. Potter’s system is built for exactly this kind of game against a compact, structured opponent. At 10/11 with leading operators, Sweden to win is a solid main pick here.

Goals Market: Over 2 Goals @ 4/6

Both sides have attacking players capable of scoring, and Sweden’s play-off wins produced five goals across two legs. Tunisia shipped three against Nigeria at AFCON and conceded five to Belgium in a friendly, suggesting their defensive record in qualifying may flatter them. Over 2 goals in the match looks the best value in the goals market at 4/6.

Scorer Market: Viktor Gyokeres to Score Anytime

Gyokeres scored decisive goals in the play-offs, including the winner against Poland, and leads Sweden’s attacking line as the focal forward. He is the most likely individual to find the net from either side and represents the standout option in the scorer market.

Bet Builder: Sweden Win + Over 2 Goals

Combining Sweden to win with over 2 goals in a single bet builder or accumulator reflects the most probable game narrative: a Sweden side with genuine attacking class against a Tunisia team whose defensive organisation has been questioned by recent results. This Sweden vs Tunisia accumulator combination offers a way to boost the return on what is the clearest angle in this fixture.

Odds Across Operators

Below are the best available Sweden vs Tunisia betting odds from leading operators at the time of writing.

Sweden Win – 10/11

Draw – 5/2

Tunisia Win – 7/2

Sweden’s 10/11 price reflects their status as clear favourites. Tunisia at 7/2 and the draw at 5/2 round out the match-winner market. Always check the best available price with your preferred operator before placing.

How to Watch and How to Bet

How to Watch

Sweden vs Tunisia kicks off on Sunday, 14 June 2026 at 02:00 BST (20:00 local time in Monterrey). In the United Kingdom, the match is live on ITV and available to stream free via ITVX. Coverage will include pre-match build-up, live commentary, and post-match analysis.

How to Bet

If you want to get a wager on before kick-off, here is a straightforward process to follow.

Compare the best available Sweden vs Tunisia betting odds across leading operators before committing. Choose a licensed and regulated sportsbook operating in your jurisdiction. Register or log in to your account and complete any required identity verification. Navigate to the World Cup 2026 section and locate the Sweden vs Tunisia match. Select your chosen market (match result, goals, scorer, or bet builder). Enter your stake and review the potential return before confirming. For bet builder or accumulator options, add each selection to your bet slip and combine as required. Place your bet and keep track of the match live on ITV or ITVX from 02:00 BST on 14 June 2026.

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