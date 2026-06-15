Czech Republic vs South Africa | Group A, Matchday 8 | Thursday 18 June 2026 | Kick-off: 17:00 BST | Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, USA | TV: BBC / iPlayer

Group A standings (after Matchday 7): Mexico 3pts | South Korea 3pts | Czech Republic 0pts | South Africa 0pts

What’s At Stake

Both sides arrive in Atlanta with zero points from their opening Group A fixtures, making this a contest with serious elimination implications. Czech Republic fell 2-1 to South Korea on Matchday 7, while South Africa were beaten 2-0 by Mexico. A defeat for either team here makes progression from the group almost impossible, so three points in Atlanta are effectively non-negotiable for both sides.

Verdict

Czech Republic are expected to edge this must-win encounter, carrying the greater technical quality across the squad despite their Matchday 7 defeat to South Korea. A Czech Republic win at 4/5 looks the most straightforward route in, with the best price on offer at leading operators providing reasonable value given the gulf in top-level experience between the two squads.

Czech Republic vs South Africa Match Preview

Czech Republic ended a lengthy absence from men’s World Cup football by reaching this tournament through the UEFA playoffs, and under manager I. Hasek they will want a positive response after conceding twice to South Korea. Patrik Schick, with 26 international goals in 53 caps, is the focal point of a forward line that also includes Adam Hlozek and Pavel Sulc, and Czechia’s attacking depth should give them plenty of options against a South African defence that has already been breached twice at this tournament.

South Africa qualified automatically from CAF competition under manager M. Ntseki and come into this match needing to show more attacking intent after a goalless performance against Mexico. Lyle Foster, with 10 international goals in 26 caps, is the danger man, and midfield conductor Teboho Mokoena carries 9 international goals in 51 caps, making Bafana Bafana more than just a defensive proposition. That said, they have not scored at this World Cup and their task is complicated by facing a Czech side whose playoff run demonstrated resilience under pressure.

The game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is likely to be open and direct from the outset, with both teams knowing that a draw does not serve either side well. Czech Republic’s blend of Bundesliga and Premier League-based players should give them the quality edge in midfield, where Tomas Soucek’s 17 international goals in 90 caps and his physical presence will be central to everything I. Hasek’s side attempts.

Team Form

Czech Republic – last five:

South Korea (N): Lost 1-2 (World Cup)

Guatemala (N): Won 5-1 (Friendly)

Kosovo (H): Won 2-1 (Friendly)

Denmark (H): Drew 2-2 (World Cup qualifying)

Republic Of Ireland (H): Drew 2-2 (World Cup qualifying)

The Czech Republic’s warm-up form was encouraging, with a 5-1 win over Guatemala and a 2-1 home win against Kosovo providing momentum. Their qualifying campaign of 5W 3D 2L included draws against Denmark and the Republic of Ireland, two nations with genuine international pedigree. The 2-1 defeat to South Korea at the World Cup was their first competitive loss in Atlanta, and their squad clearly has the quality to deliver better.

South Africa – last five:

Mexico (A): Lost 0-2 (World Cup)

Jamaica (N): Won 1-0 (Friendly)

Nicaragua (H): Drew 0-0 (Friendly)

Panama (H): Lost 1-2 (Friendly)

Panama (H): Drew 1-1 (Friendly)

South Africa’s form heading into this tournament was inconsistent, with back-to-back results against Panama producing a draw and a defeat, and a goalless friendly against Nicaragua offering little confidence. The 2-0 loss to Mexico extended a recent pattern of struggling to create against organised opposition. Their best result in the current World Cup cycle remains a 3-0 qualifying win over Rwanda, and replicating that kind of performance in Atlanta is the challenge facing M. Ntseki’s squad.

Czech Republic vs South Africa Head To Head

These two nations have met just once in recorded history, drawing 2-2 in the 1997 Confederations Cup when South Africa were the hosts. That single meeting offers limited predictive value for a high-stakes World Cup Group A encounter nearly three decades later, and both squads are entirely different in personnel. The encounter in Atlanta represents just the second competitive meeting between the two nations.

Team News

Czech Republic’s squad for this World Cup features a heavy domestic backbone, with 10 players from Slavia Prague and three each from Sparta Prague and TSG Hoffenheim. Ladislav Krejci, who scored in the opening defeat to South Korea, captains the side from a left-back or left midfield role and has been one of their more consistent performers. Goalkeeper Matej Kovar of PSV Eindhoven provides a solid presence between the posts, while the experienced Vladimír Darida of Hradec Králové adds depth in midfield.

South Africa’s squad is built around players from Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, with eight representatives from each club. Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, with 62 caps for Bafana Bafana, provides experience at the back, and Themba Zwane, the most-capped attacking midfielder in the squad with 53 caps and 12 international goals, adds craft in the final third. Lyle Foster of Burnley is the highest-profile name in attack, and his ability to hold up play and bring others into the game will be critical if South Africa are to register their first goal of the tournament.

No specific injury or suspension details are available from either camp ahead of this fixture, and both sides are expected to field their strongest available elevens given the elimination context of the match.

Czech Republic vs South Africa Predicted Lineups

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Kovar; Coufal, Zima, Hranac, Krejci (c); Soucek, Sadílek; Sulc, Hlozek, Provod; Schick

Predicted XI (4-4-2): Williams; Mudau, Sibisi, Mbokazi, Modiba; Appollis, Mokoena, Mbatha, Zwane; Foster, Makgopa

Predicted lineups based on available squad information. Official starting XIs to be confirmed ahead of kick-off.

Key Tactical Matchup

The battle between Tomas Soucek and Teboho Mokoena in the engine room shapes this contest more than any other duel. Soucek carries 17 international goals in 90 caps for Czech Republic and operates as a box-to-box midfielder with a commanding physical presence and an eye for goal. Mokoena, with 9 international goals in 51 caps for South Africa, is equally important to Bafana Bafana’s build-up and is the chief carrier of their creative intent. If Czech Republic win that central battle and allow Soucek to drive forward, South Africa’s defensive structure will be under sustained pressure. Should Mokoena find pockets of space, South Africa’s transition game becomes considerably more threatening.

Best Bets

Czech Republic Win @ 4/5

Czech Republic carry the stronger individual quality across all areas of the pitch and have a genuine World Cup-level striker in Patrik Schick, whose 26 international goals give them a cutting edge South Africa cannot match. Both sides desperately need the three points, but I. Hasek’s squad have the technical resources to control long stretches of this game. The 4/5 available on a Czech Republic win is a fair reflection of that advantage.

Under 2.5 Goals @ 4/5

South Africa were held scoreless against Mexico and have managed only two goals in their last four competitive matches. Czech Republic’s qualifying campaign produced 22 goals in 10 matches, but they were held to a 2-2 draw by both Denmark and the Republic of Ireland in their final qualifiers. With both sides prioritising defensive solidity in an elimination match, under 2.5 goals at 4/5 reflects the likely caution on show in Atlanta.

Patrik Schick to Score Anytime

Schick’s 26 international goals in 53 caps make him the most reliable goalscoring threat on the pitch. Czech Republic will need goals and Schick is their focal point, with the supporting runs of Hlozek and Sulc creating the kind of space a striker of his calibre is built to exploit. Leading operators are pricing him as one of the tournament’s more likely scorers in this fixture.

Czech Republic to Win and Under 2.5 Goals

A combination of a narrow Czech Republic win in a low-scoring contest reflects the most likely match pattern. South Africa’s blank against Mexico and their reluctance to overcommit forward suggests this will not be a free-scoring affair, and a controlled 1-0 or 2-0 Czech win captures the expected shape of a high-pressure elimination game.

Czech Republic vs South Africa Odds

The best available prices on the three match outcomes for this Group A fixture are listed below.

Czech Republic Win – 4/5

Draw – 11/4

South Africa Win – 4/1

Over 2.5 Goals – 6/5

Under 2.5 Goals – 4/5

Odds sourced from leading operators and correct at time of publication. Always check for the best available price before placing.

How To Watch And How To Bet

How To Watch

Czech Republic vs South Africa kicks off at 17:00 BST on Thursday 18 June 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta. The match is live in the UK on BBC and available to stream free of charge via BBC iPlayer. No subscription is required for UK viewers.

How To Bet

Placing a bet on Czech Republic vs South Africa is straightforward with any UK-licensed operator. Follow these steps to get started:

Log in to your account or register with a licensed UK sportsbook. Complete any identity verification steps required. Navigate to the FIFA World Cup 2026 section. Find the Czech Republic vs South Africa match under Group A. Select your market, such as match result, goals, or a bet builder option. Enter your stake and review the potential return. Confirm your bet and retain your bet slip reference. Watch the match live on BBC / iPlayer and enjoy the game responsibly.

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