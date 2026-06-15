Fixture: Canada vs Qatar | Date: Thursday, 18 June 2026 | Kick-off: 23:00 BST | Venue: BC Place, Vancouver | Stage: FIFA World Cup 2026, Group B, Matchday 8 | TV: ITV / BBC (UK)

What’s At Stake

All four teams in Group B sit level on one point after their opening games, so Canada vs Qatar is, in effect, a must-win fixture for both sides. A Canada victory would put Jesse Marsch’s side in a strong position to reach the last 32 for the first time, while Qatar, managed by Julen Lopetegui, know that a draw or defeat leaves them with minimal margin for error heading into their final group game against Bosnia And Herzegovina. A first World Cup win for either nation is on offer here, and the group standings mean neither side can afford to play it safe.

Verdict

Canada are heavy favourites on home soil and their attacking depth, led by Jonathan David and Alphonso Davies, gives them clear quality over a Qatar side that has yet to score at this tournament. A Canada win at 3/10 reflects the genuine gap between these squads, and backing the hosts to win and for over 2.5 goals offers better value for those wanting more upside from the pre-match pricing.

Canada vs Qatar Match Preview

Canada arrive at BC Place in Vancouver having claimed their first-ever World Cup point, drawing 1-1 with Bosnia And Herzegovina in Toronto on 12 June 2026, with Cyle Larin getting on the scoresheet. Playing their home World Cup opener in front of a partisan crowd, they now face a side ranked well below them in the betting, and the opportunity to record what would be a historic first World Cup victory on Canadian soil.

Qatar drew 1-1 with Switzerland in their opener and will take heart from avoiding defeat against a European side with genuine tournament pedigree. However, Lopetegui’s squad is built almost entirely from players in the Qatar Stars League, with the exception of Homam Ahmed at Cultural Leonesa, and the step up in physicality and pace from a Canada side featuring Alphonso Davies at Bayern Munich and Jonathan David at Juventus will be considerable.

The match setting amplifies the pressure on Qatar. BC Place has a capacity of around 54,500 for the World Cup, and the atmosphere generated behind Canada will make this a hostile environment for a side with limited experience at major international tournaments away from home. Canada’s wide threat through Davies and Tajon Buchanan, combined with David’s finishing quality, gives them multiple ways to find the net against a defence that conceded eight goals in six Asian qualifying matches.

Team Form

Canada – Last 5:

Bosnia And Herzegovina (H): Drew 1-1 (World Cup)

Republic Of Ireland (H): Drew 1-1 (Friendly)

Uzbekistan (H): Won 2-0 (Friendly)

Tunisia (H): Drew 0-0 (Friendly)

Iceland (H): Drew 2-2 (Friendly)

Canada’s recent form shows a team that creates chances and scores goals but struggles to maintain clean sheets. Four draws from their last five competitive and friendly matches, including the 1-1 against Bosnia And Herzegovina, suggests Marsch’s side can be breached. That said, the quality of opposition in those fixtures, Republic Of Ireland and Bosnia And Herzegovina among them, represents a meaningful level of challenge.

Qatar – Last 5:

Switzerland (N): Drew 1-1 (World Cup)

El Salvador (N): Drew 0-0 (Friendly)

Republic Of Ireland (A): Lost 0-1 (Friendly)

Tunisia (H): Lost 0-3 (Arab Cup)

Syria (H): Drew 1-1 (Arab Cup)

Qatar’s form is patchy at best. The 0-3 defeat to Tunisia in the Arab Cup is a concern, and the goalless draw with El Salvador in their final pre-tournament friendly did little to inspire confidence. The 1-1 with Switzerland in the opening group game showed resilience, but Lopetegui’s side have won just three of their last nine competitive fixtures across all competitions.

Canada vs Qatar Head To Head

Canada and Qatar have met only once at senior level, a friendly in September 2022 which Canada won 2-0. With just one meeting on record, there is little head-to-head data to draw meaningful conclusions from, though the result from that encounter aligns with what the current betting odds suggest: Canada are the stronger side when these two nations meet. Both teams are in only their second World Cup, and for both this fixture represents an opportunity to improve on group-stage exits in 2022.

Team News

Canada head into this fixture with a settled squad and no significant injury concerns reported ahead of Matchday 8. Jesse Marsch has the full range of his attacking options available, with Jonathan David, Alphonso Davies, Tajon Buchanan, and Cyle Larin all fit and competing for starting roles. The 1-1 draw against Bosnia And Herzegovina gave Marsch useful data on what works and what needs tightening, particularly defensively, with the hosts having conceded in each of their last four matches across all competitions.

For Qatar, Julen Lopetegui will be assessing his options after a draw in the opener. Akram Afif, with 125 caps and 39 international goals, is Qatar’s primary attacking threat, while Almoez Ali leads the line with 55 goals from 115 caps. The spine of this Qatar squad carries considerable experience domestically, but the majority of players are based in the Qatar Stars League, which creates questions around their readiness for the intensity of a World Cup knockout-or-bust fixture at a packed BC Place.

Predicted Lineups

Canada Predicted XI (4-3-3): St. Clair; Johnston, Cornelius, Bombito, Davies; Eustaquio, Kone, Osorio; Buchanan, David, Larin

Qatar Predicted XI (4-3-3): Barsham; Pedro Miguel, Khoukhi, Gaber, Al-Brake; Madibo, Boudiaf, Hatem; Afif, Almoez Ali, Al-Haydos

Predicted XIs — squads to be confirmed.

Key Tactical Matchup

The central battle that shapes this game is Jonathan David against Qatar’s central defensive partnership of Boualem Khoukhi and Jassem Gaber. David, who plays for Juventus and has 39 goals from 77 caps, brings elite movement in behind and the ability to punish any high defensive line. Khoukhi, at 35 years old with 116 caps, is experienced but no longer the quickest, and Gaber at 24 is still developing at this level. Canada’s plan will likely involve using Alphonso Davies’ pace wide left to stretch Qatar’s defence, creating space for David to exploit centrally — a combination that poses a genuine problem for Lopetegui’s back four.

Best Bets

Canada vs Qatar betting tips and best bets for this Group B encounter at BC Place.

Main Pick: Canada to Win @ 3/10

Canada are the stronger side in every area, playing at home in Vancouver in front of a sold-out BC Place crowd. They have an attacking lineup with Premier League, Serie A, and Bundesliga quality running through it, and face a Qatar defence that conceded eight goals in six Asian qualifying matches. At 3/10 it is a short price, but the result is among the more predictable in the group stage.

Goals Market: Over 2.5 Goals @ 4/5

Neither side has kept a clean sheet across their last five matches combined. Canada have scored in four of their last five, and Qatar conceded three to Tunisia in the Arab Cup. With both teams needing a positive result, an open, attacking game is likely, making over 2.5 goals at 4/5 the value selection in the totals market.

Scorer Market: Jonathan David to Score Anytime

David has 39 goals from 77 international caps for Canada and has been among the most consistent goal scorers in international football over recent qualifying cycles. He scored at the 2022 World Cup and enters this fixture against a Qatar defence that has shown defensive vulnerabilities. He is the most likely Canadian to trouble Meshaal Barsham in the Qatar goal.

Bet Builder / Acca Add: Canada to Win and Over 2.5 Goals

Combining Canada to win with over 2.5 goals in the same market offers a more rewarding return than the outright match-result price alone. Canada’s attacking intent and Qatar’s defensive record in recent competitive fixtures makes this a logical Canada vs Qatar best bet for those building an accumulator or a bet builder selection around Matchday 8 of Group B.

Odds Across Operators

The best available prices for Canada vs Qatar at leading operators are listed below.

Canada Win — 3/10

Draw — 5/1

Qatar Win — 12/1

Over 2.5 Goals — 4/5

Under 2.5 Goals — 11/10

Canada are available at 3/10 with leading operators, with the draw at 5/1 and Qatar at 12/1. The totals market has over 2.5 goals at 4/5 and under 2.5 goals at 11/10. Always compare prices across operators before placing a bet to ensure the best available price.

How To Watch And How To Bet

How To Watch

Canada vs Qatar kicks off at 23:00 BST on Thursday, 18 June 2026, and is broadcast live in the UK on ITV and BBC. Coverage will also be available on ITVX. In Canada, the match is shown on CTV, TSN, and RDS, and viewers in Ireland can watch on RTE and Virgin Media.

How To Bet

To place a bet on Canada vs Qatar for the World Cup 2026 Group B match, follow these steps:

Navigate to your chosen licensed betting operator. Create an account or log in if you are an existing customer. Complete any required identity verification steps. Deposit funds using your preferred payment method. Search for “Canada vs Qatar” or browse to the FIFA World Cup 2026 section. Select your preferred market — match result, goals, scorer, or bet builder. Enter your stake and review the potential return before confirming. Submit your bet and keep a record of your selection.

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