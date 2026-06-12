Iran vs New Zealand | Group G, Matchday 5 | Tuesday, 16 June 2026 | Kick-off: 01:00 BST

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles (Inglewood), USA

TV/Streaming (UK): ITV, BBC

Group G context: An early Group G encounter that could have significant bearing on qualification from one of the tournament’s more open sections.

What’s At Stake

Both Iran and New Zealand will be acutely aware that an opening Group G victory could prove decisive when qualification is resolved on Matchday 3. Iran, making their sixth World Cup appearance, have never progressed beyond the group stage and will see this fixture as the most winnable of their three games. New Zealand return to the tournament for the first time since 2010 and know that a positive result here gives them a platform to chase a historic knockout qualification, having gone unbeaten at South Africa 2010 without winning a single match.

Verdict

Iran are expected to take the three points in a competitive but controlled performance, with Mehdi Taremi the likeliest match-winner against a New Zealand side making their first World Cup appearance in 16 years. Iran to win at 5/6 represents fair value given their superior international pedigree and Taremi’s record as a match-winner at this level.

Iran vs New Zealand Match Preview

Iran arrive in Los Angeles carrying considerable experience by Group G standards, with six World Cup appearances to their name and a squad built around a settled defensive structure and the clinical finishing of Taremi. Under Amir Ghalenoei, they operate in a pragmatic 4-4-2 or 4-2-3-1 shape that prioritises defensive organisation and quick transitions, and that approach has served them adequately through a qualifying campaign that yielded seven goals from four matches across the AFC route.

New Zealand qualified via the OFC confederation, overwhelming regional opposition with a 10-0 aggregate from their two knockout-round matches against Fiji and New Caledonia. That record, while impressive within context, tells only part of the story: in the build-up to the tournament, manager Darren Bazeley’s side were beaten by Finland and Ecuador and lost to Colombia, exposing clear limitations against higher-ranked opposition. The 4-1 win over Chile and the draw with Norway offer some encouragement, but inconsistency remains a concern.

The game is likely to be decided by whether New Zealand can frustrate Iran defensively and make use of Chris Wood’s aerial threat on the counter, or whether Taremi and Alireza Jahanbakhsh can unpick a compact mid-block before the match becomes stretched. Iran’s greater tournament experience and the quality of their attacking options make them the more credible side, but New Zealand’s fitness and organisation should ensure this is not a comfortable afternoon for the Asian side.

Team Form

Iran – Last 5 Results:

Costa Rica (N): Won 5-0 (Friendly)

Nigeria (N): Lost 1-2 (Friendly)

Uzbekistan (N): Drew 0-0 (Al Ain International Cup)

Cape Verde (N): Drew 0-0 (Al Ain International Cup)

Tanzania (N): Won 2-0 (Friendly)

Iran’s recent run is a study in contrasts. The 5-0 demolition of Costa Rica in March 2026 was eye-catching, but the back-to-back goalless draws against Uzbekistan and Cape Verde in November, along with a defeat to Nigeria, suggest Ghalenoei’s side can be blunt when faced with organised resistance. The domestic league suspension since March 2026 means several squad members have had limited competitive football heading into the tournament, which is a genuine concern for sharpness and rhythm.

New Zealand – Last 5 Results:

Chile (H): Won 4-1 (FIFA Series)

Finland (H): Lost 0-2 (FIFA Series)

Ecuador (N): Lost 0-2 (Friendly)

Colombia (N): Lost 1-2 (Friendly)

Norway (A): Drew 1-1 (Friendly)

New Zealand’s form heading into the tournament is mixed. The 4-1 result against Chile was genuinely impressive and should not be overlooked, but consecutive defeats to Finland, Ecuador and Colombia reflect the gap that exists between the All Whites and established footballing nations. Their best performances have tended to come when playing with a clear structure and when Wood is fit and leading the line with purpose.

Iran vs New Zealand Head to Head

Iran and New Zealand have met just twice in their history, with both fixtures being friendlies of limited modern relevance. Iran won 3-0 when the sides met in October 2003, while the first encounter, played in August 1973, ended 0-0. The historical record provides minimal analytical value given the time elapsed and the non-competitive nature of both fixtures, but it does confirm Iran’s sole win in the only meaningful recent meeting.

Team News

Iran’s most significant squad story ahead of the tournament is the absence of Sardar Azmoun, who was omitted from the squad following political controversy after posting a photograph with the ruler of Dubai during a period of tension between Iran and the UAE. That loss removes one of their more recognisable attacking options and raises questions about squad depth and cohesion. Mehdi Taremi, now at Olympiacos, remains the undisputed focal point of the attack and is fit and selected. Alireza Beiranvand is expected to start in goal, bringing 86 international caps of experience to the position.

A broader concern for Iran is the fitness and sharpness of domestically based players, given that the Iranian league was suspended in March 2026. Defenders including Ehsan Hajsafi, Milad Mohammadi and Shojae Khalilzadeh have not played club football for several months and may arrive into the tournament short of match practice. Jahanbakhsh and Saeid Ezatolahi, both based abroad, are expected to bring better conditioning into the starting lineup.

For New Zealand, Chris Wood’s fitness is the headline item. The Nottingham Forest striker, who has 45 international goals from 90 caps, returned from a knee injury that disrupted his club season and is expected to be available to start. His aerial presence and leadership in attack are central to Bazeley’s plans. Liberato Cacace at left-back and Michael Boxall in central defence are key organisational figures. There are no reported suspensions for either side heading into Matchday 1.

Iran vs New Zealand Lineups

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Beiranvand; Rezaeian, Kanaanizadegan, Hajsafi (c), Mohammadi; Ezatolahi, Cheshmi; Ghayedi, Mohebi, Jahanbakhsh; Taremi

Predicted XI (4-3-3): Crocombe; Smith, Boxall, Pijnaker, Cacace; Bell, Stamenic, Just; Garbett, Wood (c), Old

Predicted lineups based on available squad information. Starting XIs to be confirmed closer to kick-off.

Key Tactical Matchup

The central duel of this fixture is likely to be New Zealand’s back line against the movement of Taremi in and around the penalty area. Bazeley’s defence has shown it can be well-organised and physical, with Boxall and Nando Pijnaker providing aerial coverage, but Taremi’s intelligent positional play and ability to link midfield and attack cause problems that go beyond simple aerial duels. Iran will look to use Jahanbakhsh and Mohebi in the wider areas to create the crossing angles that Taremi feeds off, while New Zealand’s response will depend on whether Bell and Stamenic can screen effectively to prevent Iran from building the momentum they need in central areas.

Best Bets

Iran to Win @ 5/6

Iran carry clear advantages in experience, squad depth and attacking quality. New Zealand’s recent defeats to Finland, Ecuador and Colombia demonstrate vulnerability against organised international opposition, and Iran’s home-continent experience in tournaments should count. Ghalenoei’s side are expected to control large portions of this match and create enough to see it out. 5/6 is a workable price for what looks like the most likely single result.

Over 2 Goals @ 4/5

Iran scored five against Costa Rica in March 2026, and the totals line is set at 2. New Zealand’s attacking intent, illustrated by that 4-1 win over Chile, adds to the likelihood of goals at both ends. A match between two sides that have shown both attacking ambition and defensive frailties points towards a match clearing the two-goal threshold, and over 2 goals at 4/5 reflects the probability well.

Mehdi Taremi to Score Anytime

Taremi has been Iran’s primary attacking outlet across qualifying and in recent friendlies, and with 60 international goals from 105 caps he carries consistent threat at this level. He is expected to lead Iran’s attack and will benefit from service through Jahanbakhsh and the wider midfielders. He is the logical first scorer option in Iran’s lineup and the most likely individual to settle the match.

Iran to Win and Over 2 Goals (Bet Builder)

Combining Iran to win with over 2 goals in the match reflects the most likely narrative of this fixture: Iran controlling the match, scoring at least twice, and New Zealand finding a way to contribute offensively. The 5-0 friendly win over Costa Rica and the 3-0 qualifying win over North Korea show the upside when Iran click, and New Zealand’s attack carries enough quality through Wood and Just to keep the total moving even if they fall behind.

Iran vs New Zealand Betting Odds

Current best available prices from leading operators for the full-time result market:

Iran Win: 5/6

Draw: 5/2

New Zealand Win: 7/2

Over 2 Goals: 4/5

Under 2 Goals: 6/5

How to Watch and How to Bet

How to Watch

Iran vs New Zealand kicks off at 01:00 BST on Tuesday, 16 June 2026, from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles (Inglewood). UK viewers can watch live on ITV or BBC, with streaming available via ITVX and BBC iPlayer respectively. Coverage is expected to begin ahead of the 01:00 BST start time.

How to Bet

For those looking to place a bet on Iran vs New Zealand, here is how to get on before kick-off.

1. Choose a licensed UK operator regulated by the Gambling Commission.

2. Register and verify your account if you have not already done so.

3. Log in and navigate to the FIFA World Cup 2026 section.

4. Find the Iran vs New Zealand fixture under Group G, Matchday 1.

5. Select your preferred market, full-time result, goals, or bet builder.

6. Enter your stake and review the potential returns before confirming.

7. Use the bet builder feature to combine picks such as Iran to win and over 2 goals in the same match.

8. Set a deposit limit before placing your first bet if you have not already done so.

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