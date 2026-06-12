Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay | Group H, Matchday 5 | FIFA World Cup 2026

Date: Sunday, 15 June 2026

Kick-off: 11:00 PM BST

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, USA

TV/Streaming: ITV / ITVX (UK)

What’s At Stake

Saudi Arabia and Uruguay meet in Group H on Matchday 5, with both sides knowing that three points could be decisive in securing a knockout-round berth. Uruguay, the two-time World Cup winners, enter as strong favourites and will be targeting a victory to put pressure on the group’s leading sides. Saudi Arabia, appearing at their seventh World Cup, are the considerable underdogs but will know a positive result could transform their tournament picture entirely.

Verdict

Uruguay are expected to control this fixture through their superior midfield quality and Marcelo Bielsa’s high-intensity pressing structure. Uruguay to win at 4/9 is the headline pick, and while the price is short, the gap in squad depth and recent competitive pedigree makes the South Americans a credible selection.

Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay Match Preview

Saudi Arabia arrive at Hard Rock Stadium off the back of a difficult run of pre-tournament results, including a 4-0 friendly defeat to Egypt and a 2-1 loss to Serbia. Their World Cup qualifying campaign told a more encouraging story, with a 3W 2D 1L record in the AFC route including a 2-0 away win over Bahrain and a crucial 3-2 home victory over Indonesia. They are well-organised, physically committed, and led by Salem Al-Dawsari, their captain and most influential attacking threat.

Uruguay qualified automatically through CONMEBOL, finishing fourth in the South American table. They sealed their place with a 3-0 home win over Peru in September 2025 and bring a squad packed with established European-club players. Federico Valverde at Real Madrid, Manuel Ugarte at Manchester United, and Darwin Nunez provide the foundation for a team managed by Marcelo Bielsa, who has instilled a high-pressing, vertical style since taking charge in May 2023.

The game is likely to be decided in midfield. Saudi Arabia’s double pivot must cope with Valverde’s driving runs and Ugarte’s ability to win and recycle possession, while Al-Dawsari on the left will look to isolate Uruguay’s right-side defenders. Uruguay’s defensive quality, particularly Ronald Araújo at the back and Jose Giménez as the senior leader, should contain the Saudi attack, but set pieces and transitions represent genuine windows for Renard’s side.

Team Form

Saudi Arabia – Last 5 Results

Serbia (A): Lost 2-1

Egypt (H): Lost 0-4

Jordan (N): Lost 0-1 (Arab Cup)

Palestine (N): Won 2-1 (Arab Cup)

Morocco (N): Lost 0-1 (Arab Cup)

Saudi Arabia’s form heading into the tournament has been unconvincing, with four losses in their last five matches. The 4-0 defeat to Egypt stands out as particularly concerning and suggests defensive vulnerabilities that Uruguay will look to expose. Their qualifying record was more resilient, but these pre-tournament results will temper expectations.

Uruguay – Last 5 Results

Algeria (N): Drew 0-0 (Friendly)

England (A): Drew 1-1 (Friendly)

United States (A): Lost 1-5 (Friendly)

Mexico (A): Drew 0-0 (Friendly)

Uzbekistan (N): Won 2-1 (Friendly)

Uruguay’s recent form is mixed rather than convincing, with the 5-1 friendly defeat to the United States in November 2025 a stark result against a host nation. The draws with Algeria and England show they can be difficult to beat but also highlight a side that has at times struggled to convert pressure into goals. Bielsa will demand improvement when the competitive stakes are real.

Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay Head To Head

These sides have met three times in total. Their only World Cup clash came at Russia 2018, when Uruguay won 1-0 in the group stage. A friendly in October 2014 ended 1-1, while an earlier friendly in March 2002 saw Saudi Arabia win 3-2. Uruguay hold the edge in competitive meetings, and their 2018 World Cup victory is the most relevant reference point heading into this fixture.

Team News

Saudi Arabia are managed heading into this tournament by Georgios Donis, who took charge in April 2026 following Herve Renard’s departure. The squad is drawn heavily from the Saudi Pro League, with Al-Hilal providing seven players and Al-Nassr six. Salem Al-Dawsari, the captain with 109 caps, leads the attack, supported by Firas Al-Buraikan and Saleh Al-Shehri. Mohamed Kanno anchors the midfield alongside a double pivot that includes Nasser Al-Dawsari and other domestic-league regulars. No major injury concerns have been flagged publicly, though the coaching change adds an element of uncertainty over tactical continuity.

Uruguay enter under Marcelo Bielsa with a largely fit and experienced group. Darwin Nunez leads the attack and carries 13 international goals in 38 caps. Federico Valverde and Manuel Ugarte form the midfield spine, with Rodrigo Bentancur providing additional depth. In defence, Ronald Araújo of Barcelona brings pace and aerial quality, while Jose Giménez remains the experienced captain figure. Giorgian de Arrascaeta adds creativity in the number 10 areas. The squad depth across all positions makes Uruguay well-equipped for the pressures of the group stage.

Predicted Lineups

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mohammed Al-Owais; Saud Abdulhamid, Hassan Al-Tambakti, Ali Lajami, Nawaf Boushal; Mohamed Kanno, Nasser Al-Dawsari; Musab Al-Juwayr, Salem Al-Dawsari (c), Ayman Yahya; Firas Al-Buraikan

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Rochet; Guillermo Varela, Ronald Araújo, Jose Giménez (c), Mathias Olivera; Federico Valverde, Manuel Ugarte, Nicolas de la Cruz; Facundo Pellistri, Darwin Nunez, Giorgian de Arrascaeta

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Key Tactical Matchup

The contest between Federico Valverde and Saudi Arabia’s midfield double pivot is where this match is likely to be settled. Valverde, who has nine goals in 73 caps for Uruguay, operates as a dynamic right-sided runner capable of arriving late into the penalty area and driving through defensive lines. Saudi Arabia’s pivot of Mohamed Kanno and Nasser Al-Dawsari will need to track his movement aggressively or risk leaving the defensive unit exposed. If Uruguay can establish Valverde’s forward runs as a recurring threat, Salem Al-Dawsari’s license to push forward becomes harder to sustain, forcing Saudi Arabia into a more reactive shape than Donis will want.

Best Bets

Main Pick: Uruguay to Win @ 4/9

Uruguay’s squad quality, tactical structure under Bielsa, and superior European-club depth make them clear favourites here. Saudi Arabia’s recent form, including four defeats in their last five matches, reinforces the gap in class. The price is tight but supported by the evidence.

Goals Market: Over 2.5 Goals @ 1/1

Saudi Arabia’s qualifying campaign produced seven goals for and four against across six games, and their pre-tournament friendly results have seen open scorelines. Uruguay carry attacking threat through Nunez, Valverde, and De Arrascaeta, and are set up to press high and create multiple openings. Even money for three or more goals looks fair given both sides’ attacking instincts.

Scorer Market: Darwin Nunez to Score Anytime

Nunez has 13 goals in 38 caps for Uruguay and is the central attacking reference in Bielsa’s 4-3-3. Saudi Arabia’s defence, while organised, has conceded in the majority of recent fixtures and will face sustained pressure from Uruguay’s forward line. Nunez’s movement and physicality are a persistent threat at set pieces and in open play.

Bet Builder: Uruguay to Win and Over 2.5 Goals

Combining Uruguay’s win probability with a high-scoring game reflects the likely flow of this fixture. Saudi Arabia will attack when given space and have shown they can score, but also concede, creating the conditions for an open game with Uruguay controlling the final outcome.

Odds Across Operators

The following prices reflect the best available odds at the time of writing. Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay betting odds across the main outcomes are listed below.

Saudi Arabia Win – 7/1

Draw – 7/2

Uruguay Win – 4/9

Uruguay are clear favourites with leading operators. Saudi Arabia at 7/1 represents the long-shot view, while the draw at 7/2 is a realistic outcome given Uruguay’s tendency to draw in recent friendlies. The away win at 4/9 is the shortest price across the main market and reflects the bookmaking consensus.

How to Watch and How to Bet

How to Watch Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay

Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay is live on ITV and available to stream on ITVX in the United Kingdom. Kick-off is at 11:00 PM BST on Sunday, 15 June 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, USA. Coverage is free-to-air for UK viewers.

How to Bet on Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay

UK bettors can access all the main markets through leading operators. To place a bet on this World Cup 2026 Group H fixture, follow these steps.

Create or log in to your account with a licensed UK operator. Search for “Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay” or browse to the FIFA World Cup 2026 section. Select your preferred market, such as match result, total goals, or first goalscorer. Enter your stake in the bet slip. Check the odds are at the best available price before confirming. Review any enhanced odds or price boost offers that may apply to this fixture. Confirm your bet and receive your booking reference. Check results after the final whistle and any settlement timeframes that apply.

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