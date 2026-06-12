Spain vs Cape Verde | Group H, Matchday 5 | World Cup 2026

Date: Sunday, 15 June 2026

Kick-off: 17:00 BST (12:00 local, UTC-4)

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, USA

Stage: FIFA World Cup 2026, Group H

TV/Streaming (UK): ITV / ITVX

What’s At Stake

Spain open their 2026 World Cup campaign in Group H against Cape Verde, a side making their World Cup debut. Luis de la Fuente’s reigning European champions will be looking to hit the ground running and build early momentum towards the knockout rounds, while Cape Verde arrive as rank outsiders with everything to play for and nothing to lose on the biggest stage their football has ever reached.

Verdict

Spain are overwhelming favourites to win this World Cup 2026 Group H opener and that status is fully justified, with De la Fuente’s side ranked number one in the world and operating in a different tier to a Cape Verde outfit making their tournament debut. Spain to win and over 3.5 goals offers the most compelling angle at the best available prices, with a side that scored 21 goals in six World Cup qualifiers unlikely to show restraint against opponents at this level.

Spain vs Cape Verde Match Preview

Spain arrive in Atlanta as one of the tournament’s leading contenders, carrying the confidence of Euro 2024 winners who also claimed men’s Olympic gold in Paris. Their qualifying campaign was relentless: five wins and one draw from six games, 21 goals scored, just two conceded, including a 6-0 dismantling of Turkey away from home. De la Fuente has built a cohesive squad blending experienced heads like Rodri and Mikel Oyarzabal with emerging talents in Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams, and Spain’s current form points firmly towards a commanding group-stage performance.

Cape Verde’s arrival at the World Cup is one of the most remarkable stories of this cycle. The Blue Sharks, under coach Rui Aguas, topped CAF’s qualifying group ahead of Cameroon and Angola, winning five of six games with a goal difference of +8. Their qualifying record showed organisation, resilience and a clear tactical identity under Aguas, but this is an entirely different challenge: facing the world’s top-ranked side with a squad drawn largely from lower-tier European leagues and several veterans approaching the end of their international careers.

The game is likely to be decided by Spain’s ability to break down a compact 4-2-3-1 defensive structure. Cape Verde will sit deep, look to frustrate and threaten on the counter, with captain Ryan Mendes and the livelier Dailon Livramento as their primary outlets. If Spain’s wide players find their rhythm early, the margin could be significant.

Team Form

Spain – Last 5

Egypt (H): Drew 0-0 (Friendly)

Serbia (H): Won 3-0 (Friendly)

Turkey (H): Drew 2-2 (World Cup Qualifying)

Georgia (A): Won 4-0 (World Cup Qualifying)

Bulgaria (H): Won 4-0 (World Cup Qualifying)

Spain’s recent form reflects a side that is dominant against competitive opposition while occasionally drawing against well-organised defensive teams in lower-stakes games. Their qualifying wins over Georgia and Bulgaria were emphatic, and the 6-0 away victory against Turkey earlier in the cycle further underlines their attacking quality. The 2-2 draw with Turkey at home is the only blemish in an otherwise outstanding qualifying record.

Cape Verde – Last 5

Finland (N): Drew 1-1 (FIFA Series)

Chile (N): Lost 2-4 (FIFA Series)

Egypt (N): Drew 1-1 (Al Ain International Cup)

Iran (N): Drew 0-0 (Al Ain International Cup)

Eswatini (H): Won 3-0 (World Cup Qualifying)

Cape Verde’s pre-tournament preparations have delivered mixed results, with a 4-2 loss to Chile the most telling data point. Their warm-up schedule was deliberately designed to expose them to higher-quality opponents, but the results suggest they will struggle to impose themselves against a Spain side operating at a considerably higher level. The draws with Egypt and Iran show defensive solidity, yet those results came in neutral, low-intensity friendlies rather than genuine competitive pressure.

Spain vs Cape Verde Head To Head

Spain and Cape Verde have never previously met in any competitive or international fixture, making this their first-ever encounter. There is no historical head-to-head record to draw on, which removes any element of upset form or rivalry from the equation. The entire context of this match is built on current quality and tournament dynamics rather than any prior meeting between the two nations.

Team News

Spain head into their opening fixture with a strong and settled squad. Rodri leads the group as captain and is expected to start in his customary holding midfield role, with Pedri, Gavi, Fabian Ruiz and Mikel Merino all competing for places in the engine room alongside him. Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams are expected to provide width in De la Fuente’s preferred 4-3-3, with Mikel Oyarzabal or Ferran Torres likely to lead the line. Unai Simon is the established first-choice goalkeeper. Marc Cucurella and Pedro Porro should fill the full-back positions, with Pau Cubarsí and Aymeric Laporte the expected centre-back pairing.

Cape Verde will likely set up in their familiar 4-2-3-1 under Rui Aguas. Vozinha, the veteran goalkeeper with 86 caps, is expected to start in goal despite his age. Logan Costa of Villarreal anchors the back line alongside Roberto Lopes and experienced left-back Stopira, who at 38 remains a senior presence. Jamiro Monteiro and Deroy Duarte are the likely double pivot, with Garry Rodrigues and Jovane Cabral offering width behind Ryan Mendes as the target forward. Dailon Livramento, who scored key goals in qualifying, provides a dynamic alternative option in attack.

Cape Verde have no notable injury concerns reported ahead of the tournament, though the fitness of some of their older players through a compressed schedule remains a question mark across the group stage.

Spain vs Cape Verde Predicted Lineups

Predicted XI (4-3-3): Simon; Porro, Cubarsí, Laporte, Cucurella; Zubimendi, Pedri, Merino; Yamal, Oyarzabal, Williams (c: Rodri from bench or Oyarzabal)

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Vozinha; Moreira, Costa, Lopes, Stopira; Deroy Duarte, Monteiro; Rodrigues, Jamiro, Cabral; Mendes (c: Mendes)

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Key Tactical Matchup

The central battle is Spain’s wide attackers against Cape Verde’s full-backs and defensive block. Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams are direct, pace-based threats who consistently demand 1v1 decisions from opposing defenders in wide areas. Steven Moreira at right-back for Cape Verde and the ageing Stopira at left-back face Spain’s most potent weapons on either flank. Spain scored 21 goals in six qualifying games, averaging well over three goals per match, and if Cape Verde’s wide defence is breached early, the game could open up significantly. Aguas will ask his double pivot to cover aggressively and funnel play inside, but the sheer quality gap in the wide zones is likely to prove decisive before the hour mark.

Best Bets

Main Pick: Spain to Win @ 1/10

Spain’s World Cup qualifying campaign produced 21 goals in six games, a record that reflects both their attacking firepower and the confidence De la Fuente’s side carry into this tournament. Against a Cape Verde team making their World Cup debut and reliant on veterans into their mid-to-late thirties in key positions, a Spain win is the only logical outcome. The price is prohibitive for a straight win, which makes the goals markets more attractive for value.

Goals Market: Over 3.5 Goals @ 10/11

Spain’s qualifying record saw them score four or more goals in four of their six matches, with the single draw against Turkey at home the only game in which they failed to score at least twice. Cape Verde’s pre-tournament 4-2 loss to Chile also showed vulnerability in open play. Over 3.5 goals is available at just under evens and represents the sharpest value in this fixture given the gulf in class between these sides.

Scorer Market: Mikel Oyarzabal Anytime Scorer

Oyarzabal has been Spain’s most reliable source of goals in the recent qualifying cycle, leading their recent scorers chart. As an intelligent penalty-box presence likely to operate centrally or in a fluid front three, he is well positioned to convert in a match where Spain are expected to dominate possession and create multiple chances inside the box. Check leading operators for the best available price on Oyarzabal to score at any point.

Bet Builder: Spain Win + Over 3.5 Goals

Combining a Spain win with over 3.5 goals in the same bet builder enhances the return without materially increasing the risk given Spain’s scoring rate in competitive football. Both outcomes are strongly supported by the same evidence: an attack built around Yamal, Williams, Oyarzabal and Merino against a Cape Verde defensive unit that has never faced World Cup-level intensity. This Spain vs Cape Verde accumulator option is the pick of the builder markets for this fixture.

Spain vs Cape Verde Odds

The Spain vs Cape Verde betting odds are heavily weighted in Spain’s favour across all markets, with fractional prices reflecting one of the most lopsided matchups of the group stage.

Spain Win – 1/10

Draw – 11/1

Cape Verde Win – 31/1

Over 3.5 Goals – 10/11

Under 3.5 Goals – 1/1

Odds sourced from leading operators. Best available prices correct at time of publication and subject to change.

How To Watch + How To Bet

How To Watch Spain vs Cape Verde

Spain vs Cape Verde kicks off at 17:00 BST on Sunday, 15 June 2026, live and free-to-air in the United Kingdom on ITV and ITVX. The match takes place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, USA, and is part of FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H. UK viewers can stream for free via the ITVX app or website without a subscription.

How To Bet On Spain vs Cape Verde

To place a bet on this World Cup 2026 Group H fixture, follow these steps with any regulated UK operator:

Register or log in to your account with a licensed UK betting operator. Navigate to the Football or World Cup 2026 section. Search for Spain vs Cape Verde under Group H, Matchday 1 (15 June 2026). Select your preferred market: match result, over/under goals, anytime scorer, or bet builder. Enter your stake and review the potential return before confirming. For bet builders, add each selection to your bet builder slip and combine before submitting. Check the best available price across multiple operators before placing to ensure you get the best return. Gamble responsibly and only stake what you can afford to lose.

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