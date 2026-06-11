Uzbekistan make their historic debut at the 2026 FIFA World Cup ranked 43rd in the outright winner market, priced at 2000/1 with leading operators. For a nation appearing at the World Cup for the first time, that price reflects reality rather than any underestimation: Group K contains Portugal, Colombia, and DR Congo, and simply progressing from the group stage would represent a landmark achievement. The best available price of 1500/1 underlines just how steeply the market discounts their chances of lifting the trophy in July.

Best Pick: Uzbekistan To Win Group K (29/1)

Confidence: 1/5

Best Odds: 29/1

Reason: A debutant side facing Portugal and Colombia has a near-zero realistic chance of winning the group, but 29/1 represents the most accessible price point for backers who want exposure to Uzbekistan World Cup betting without the extreme long odds of the outright winner market.

Uzbekistan’s World Cup History

Uzbekistan arrive at the 2026 FIFA World Cup having never previously qualified for the tournament. This is not just a first appearance but a genuinely historic moment: they are the first Central Asian nation to reach the World Cup, and the breakthrough ends decades of near-misses in Asian qualifying cycles.

Before this breakthrough, Uzbekistan failed to qualify in every cycle from 2006 through to 2022. The country has produced competitive sides at the Asian level for years, but converting that into a World Cup berth consistently proved beyond them until qualification was finally secured with a 0-0 draw away to the United Arab Emirates in June 2025.

The table below covers the last six World Cup cycles, reflecting a history of non-qualification that makes the 2026 achievement all the more significant for Uzbekistan World Cup 2026 predictions.

Year Stage Reached Manager Top Scorer 2026 Group Stage (debut) Fabio Cannavaro TBC 2022 Did Not Qualify – – 2018 Did Not Qualify – – 2014 Did Not Qualify – – 2010 Did Not Qualify – – 2006 Did Not Qualify – –

Current Uzbekistan Squad and Manager Analysis

Fabio Cannavaro’s Likely Uzbekistan Shape

Fabio Cannavaro, the former Italy World Cup-winning captain, was appointed Uzbekistan head coach in late 2025 after qualification had already been secured. His background as an elite centre-back shapes an expectation of an organised, defensively disciplined side. Cannavaro brings experience from club management in China, Saudi Arabia, Croatia, and Italy, and the key tactical question heading into Group K is whether he can build enough structure to contain Portugal and Colombia while giving Uzbekistan’s attacking talents room to threaten on the counter.

General coverage describes this Uzbekistan side as hard-working and compact, attributes that suit a team facing opponents of significantly higher ranking at their first World Cup. With a squad largely built from domestic and regional leagues beyond a handful of Europe-based players, Cannavaro’s organisational instincts are likely to define how competitive Uzbekistan are across their three group fixtures.

Key Players to Watch

Eldor Shomurodov (Forward, Istanbul Basaksehir) – The national team captain and leading forward with 92 caps and 44 international goals. Shomurodov is the focal point of Uzbekistan’s attack and their primary threat in the final third.

Abdukodir Khusanov (Defender, Manchester City) – At 22, Khusanov is one of the highest-profile players in the squad. His pace and physicality at centre-back or right-back will be central to Uzbekistan’s defensive shape against elite forwards.

Abbosbek Fayzullaev (Midfielder, Istanbul Basaksehir) – The 22-year-old is the squad’s top scorer in the qualifying campaign with four goals and brings technical quality in the final third. He represents the emerging generation around Shomurodov.

Jaloliddin Masharipov (Midfielder, Esteghlal) – An experienced figure with 74 caps and 12 international goals, Masharipov offers creativity and continuity from earlier qualifying campaigns.

Otabek Shukurov (Midfielder, Baniyas) – One of the squad’s most capped players at 84 appearances, Shukurov provides experience and composure in midfield for what will be an intense group stage.

Injury and Selection Watch

No specific injury concerns are confirmed in currently available information ahead of the tournament. The squad of 26 has been announced and covers all positions, with depth provided across the midfield in particular. Cannavaro’s selection calls will centre on whether to deploy a more cautious structure against Portugal and Colombia or to give Fayzullaev licence to push forward alongside Shomurodov.

The main selection question is how Cannavaro uses his experienced players, such as the 35-year-old defender Farrukh Sayfiev (46 caps) and goalkeeper Utkir Yusupov (35, 40 caps), against the tournament’s pace. The presence of 18-year-old defender Bekhruz Karimov in the squad suggests Cannavaro is also looking at future potential within a transitional, historic group.

Uzbekistan’s Route to the Final

Uzbekistan face Portugal, Colombia, and DR Congo in Group K, with their fixtures running from 17 to 27 June 2026. The opening match against Colombia in Mexico City on 17 June is the most critical: a result against Colombia would offer a realistic path to the next round, since Portugal are broadly expected to top the group. DR Congo on 27 June in Atlanta represents the final opportunity, and a win there combined with other results could theoretically open a route through.

Realistically, advancing from Group K would require points against either Colombia or DR Congo, both sides ranked considerably above Uzbekistan at the global level. Should they reach the Round of 32 – the expanded format’s first knockout stage – they would almost certainly face a top-two finisher from another group, likely a side from Europe or South America. Reaching the Round of 16 from that point would constitute an extraordinary result for a debutant.

Given this context, the stage-of-elimination market provides far better value for Uzbekistan World Cup 2026 betting than the outright winner price. A wager on Uzbekistan exiting at the group stage offers a realistic, evidence-based assessment of their chances, while any market that prices their progress beyond the Round of 32 is priced generously enough to carry interest as a speculative pick rather than a grounded one.

Uzbekistan World Cup Betting Markets Explained

Several markets are relevant when assessing Uzbekistan World Cup odds. The outright winner market sits at 2000/1, making it a lottery-style position rather than a considered betting angle. Alternative markets offer more logical entry points for backers with genuine interest in Uzbekistan’s journey.

Outright Winner (2000/1): Uzbekistan are priced as heavy outsiders at 43rd in the market. Purely speculative at this price; no realistic path to the trophy exists given Group K opponents.

To Win Group K (29/1): Requires outperforming Portugal and Colombia. Only realistic if results align perfectly. Priced as a long-shot rather than a genuine market pick.

To Reach the Round of 16: The more logical speculative market for Uzbekistan. A positive result against Colombia or DR Congo could open this door, making it a reasonable price to examine with leading operators.

Stage of Elimination (Group Stage exit): The highest-probability outcome given the group composition. Available at most operators as part of stage-of-elimination markets.

Top Uzbekistan Goalscorer – Eldor Shomurodov (999/1): As captain and lead forward with 44 international goals, Shomurodov is the obvious pick within the squad if backing a Uzbekistan scorer market. The price reflects the broader improbability of scoring at the tournament rather than any doubt over his role.

Uzbekistan to Qualify from Group K: A more measured proposition than the outright. Check leading operators for availability as the tournament approaches, since pre-tournament group qualification markets often offer better value than in-play prices once results begin.

Best Uzbekistan World Cup Bets

Main Pick: Uzbekistan To Reach Round of 16 (check leading operators for current price)

Uzbekistan’s qualifying record of 2 wins, 2 draws, and 0 losses – scoring 6 and conceding 2 – shows an organised side capable of grinding out results against competitive opposition. Their match against DR Congo on 27 June is the most realistic route to a point or three, and a draw with Colombia is not beyond them given their recent form, which includes a goalless draw against Venezuela and a 2-0 win over Egypt. This is the market where Uzbekistan World Cup 2026 best bets sit, offering a tangible outcome to target rather than a speculative punt at the outright price.

Lower-Risk Pick: Stage of Elimination – Group Stage (available at leading operators)

For a more conservative approach to Uzbekistan World Cup 2026 betting tips, backing them to exit at the group stage reflects the most probable outcome given a group containing Portugal and Colombia. This is not a negative assessment of the side but an honest reading of the draw. The 29/1 group winner price suggests the market shares this view, and an exit in the group stage would still mark a successful debut for a nation competing at the World Cup for the first time.

Best Uzbekistan World Cup Odds by Sportsbook

The best available prices across leading operators at the time of writing are shown below. Uzbekistan world cup odds are subject to movement as the tournament progresses and team news emerges.

Outright Winner – Best price: 2000/1

To Win Group K – Best price: 29/1

Top Uzbekistan Goalscorer (Eldor Shomurodov) – Best price: 999/1

Odds are subject to change, and some markets may not be available at every operator.

How to Watch and Bet on the 2026 World Cup

All three of Uzbekistan’s group stage fixtures will be shown free-to-air in the United Kingdom on ITV and BBC. The match against Colombia (17 June, Mexico City) and the fixture versus Portugal (23 June, Houston) are available via BBC iPlayer and ITVX, with the DR Congo match (27 June, Atlanta) completing the group stage schedule. No subscription is required to watch Uzbekistan’s World Cup debut for viewers in the UK.

For those tracking Uzbekistan World Cup betting, futures markets for outright winner, group winner, and stage of elimination are already live with leading operators and prices will shorten or lengthen as the group stage unfolds. Pre-tournament prices are typically more generous than in-play options, particularly on markets such as qualifying from the group, where a strong opening result against Colombia could significantly alter available prices. Monitoring team news in the days ahead of 17 June is advisable, particularly around the fitness of Shomurodov and Khusanov.

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