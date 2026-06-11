Group I at the 2026 World Cup features France, Norway, Senegal and Iraq, with group matches spread across East Rutherford, Foxborough, Philadelphia and Toronto between 16 and 26 June 2026.

Teams: France, Norway, Senegal, Iraq

France, Norway, Senegal, Iraq Host cities: New York/New Jersey (East Rutherford), Boston (Foxborough), Philadelphia, Toronto

New York/New Jersey (East Rutherford), Boston (Foxborough), Philadelphia, Toronto Matchday 6: 16 June 2026 (France vs Senegal, Iraq vs Norway)

16 June 2026 (France vs Senegal, Iraq vs Norway) Matchday 12: 22 June 2026 (France vs Iraq, Norway vs Senegal)

22 June 2026 (France vs Iraq, Norway vs Senegal) Matchday 16: 26 June 2026 (Norway vs France, Senegal vs Iraq)

26 June 2026 (Norway vs France, Senegal vs Iraq) Qualification: Top two teams progress automatically; the four best third-placed finishers across all groups also advance

Top two teams progress automatically; the four best third-placed finishers across all groups also advance TV/Streaming (UK): BBC iPlayer / ITVX

World Cup 2026 Group I: Overview

Group I is headlined by France, two-time World Cup winners and one of the competition’s most decorated nations, who arrive having won their UEFA qualifying group without defeat. Norway make their first World Cup appearance since 1998 and bring genuine attacking threat, while Senegal return as African champions looking to replicate or surpass their stunning 2002 debut. Iraq complete the group as rank outsiders, back on the biggest stage for the first time since 1986.

On paper this is one of the more straightforwardly structured groups in the tournament. France occupy a different tier to the rest, and the real drama centres on who joins them in the last 16. Norway’s perfect qualifying record makes them the logical second qualifier, but Senegal’s pace, organisation and tournament experience give them every reason for confidence in that race.

Iraq’s presence adds an element of unpredictability. Any points they accumulate could prove decisive in the battle between Norway and Senegal, and their match against Senegal on 26 June in Toronto takes on added importance if the group is still unsettled heading into the final round.

World Cup 2026 Group I Predictions: The Verdict

France to win Group I at 4/7 is the headline selection. Les Bleus qualified with five wins and a draw from six matches, scoring 16 and conceding four, and arrive as the clear class act in this pool. Their recent five-match form of four wins and a draw confirms they are in good shape. The price is short but it reflects reality: France losing the group would be a significant shock.

Norway to qualify from Group I at 3/1 for the group win offers genuine appeal for those who want more upside. Eight wins from eight qualifying matches, a goal difference of plus 32 from 37 goals scored, and a first World Cup in 28 years all point to a side arriving with momentum and hunger. If Norway perform anything close to their qualifying level, they should be secure in second place.

Group I Team Profiles

France

France are making their 17th World Cup appearance, having first featured in the inaugural 1930 tournament. They won the title in 1998 and 2018, reached the final again in 2006 and 2022, and have rarely been absent from the business end of the competition in the modern era. Their record at this tournament is as strong as any nation in world football.

They qualified for 2026 by winning UEFA Group D, seeding themselves into pot 1 for the draw. Their qualifying campaign of five wins and one draw from six games, with 16 goals scored and four conceded, was efficient rather than spectacular. That is consistent with a squad that manages energy and rotation carefully during qualification, saving peak performances for the finals themselves.

France face Senegal first on 16 June at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, before meeting Iraq in Philadelphia on 22 June and closing the group against Norway at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on 26 June. The fixture order is kind: a potentially tricky opener against Senegal, then a more comfortable assignment against Iraq, before a group decider that may already be settled.

Norway

Norway return to the World Cup for the first time since 1998, when they reached the round of 16 in France – still their best performance at the tournament. This is only their fourth World Cup appearance, and there is a sense of a generation finally delivering on years of promise, with a squad built around one of the most prolific strikers in European football.

Their qualifying campaign was remarkable. Eight games, eight wins, 37 goals scored and only five conceded for a goal difference of plus 32. They topped UEFA Group I, clinching their place on 16 November 2025. No side in Group I comes close to matching that attacking output across qualifying, and it earned them a pot 3 seeding for the draw.

Norway open against Iraq at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on 16 June before facing Senegal at MetLife Stadium on 22 June. Their group closes against France on 26 June, also at Foxborough. That final fixture against France is the game that will likely settle first place, assuming both sides progress through their opening two matches as expected.

Senegal

Senegal contest their fourth World Cup and carry the prestige of being reigning African champions into Group I. Their 2002 debut remains the high watermark: they beat defending champions France in the opening game and reached the quarter-finals, a performance that still defines the nation’s relationship with the tournament. Subsequent campaigns have not matched that peak, but the squad arriving in 2026 is competitive and well-organised.

They qualified by winning CAF Group B, clinching their place on 14 October 2025. A qualifying record of five wins and one draw from six games, with 16 goals scored and just two conceded, underlines their defensive solidity in particular. That goal difference of plus 14 and a clean sheet record places them among the more defensively disciplined sides in the group outside France.

Senegal’s recent five-match form reads four wins and one defeat, which adds a note of caution for those looking to price them as certain second-place finishers. Their opening fixture against France on 16 June in East Rutherford is immediately the most significant match of their campaign. A point or a win there would transform the arithmetic of the group entirely.

Iraq

Iraq are back at the World Cup for only the second time in their history, having last appeared in 1986 where they exited at the group stage. That remains their best result, and few would expect them to dramatically surpass it in Group I. Nonetheless, their presence is a genuine story: they reached 2026 via the inter-confederation playoff, winning Path 2 on 31 March 2026 to secure qualification.

Their qualifying record of four wins, three draws and two defeats from nine games, with 10 goals scored and nine conceded, reflects a side that ground out results in a competitive Asian confederation. Their recent five-match form of three wins and two defeats adds some variance, and they will need to be at their best to trouble the other three teams in Group I.

Iraq play all three group matches in North America: against Norway in Foxborough on 16 June, against France in Philadelphia on 22 June, and against Senegal in Toronto on 26 June. Their best realistic hope of advancing would come via third-place qualification, and maximum points against Senegal on the final matchday would be the scenario to target.

Group I Fixtures Schedule

Matchday 6 – 16 June 2026

France vs Senegal – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford (New York/New Jersey) – 15:00 UTC-4

Iraq vs Norway – Gillette Stadium, Boston (Foxborough) – 18:00 UTC-4

Matchday 12 – 22 June 2026

France vs Iraq – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia – 17:00 UTC-4

Norway vs Senegal – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford (New York/New Jersey) – 20:00 UTC-4

Matchday 16 – 26 June 2026

Norway vs France – Gillette Stadium, Boston (Foxborough) – 15:00 UTC-4

Senegal vs Iraq – BMO Field, Toronto – 15:00 UTC-4

Head-to-Head History

The most celebrated prior meeting in this group is Senegal’s 1-0 victory over France in the opening game of the 2002 World Cup, one of the competition’s most iconic upsets. France arrived in South Korea/Japan as defending world champions, yet Senegal won through a Papa Bouba Diop goal and went on to reach the quarter-finals. That result carries more historical weight than tactical relevance at a distance of 24 years, but it feeds into the narrative around the Group I opener on 16 June.

Norway and France have met 16 times across their history, with the most recent encounter a 4-0 French win in a 2014 friendly. That result illustrates the gulf between the sides when France are operating at full strength. Norway and Senegal have one previous meeting on record, a 2006 friendly that Senegal won 2-1.

Iraq have no previous recorded encounters against France, Norway or Senegal, meaning all three of their group matches will be first-time meetings. That lack of head-to-head data makes it harder to identify patterns, though their qualifying form and the broader quality gap to the other three nations provide sufficient context for expectations.

Key Game in Group I

Norway vs France on 26 June at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough is the match most likely to settle the group. Both sides are expected to have qualified comfortably by the final matchday, which means the game could function as a direct contest for top spot. Norway’s perfect qualifying record and France’s pedigree make this the standout fixture of the group stage.

The Norway-Senegal match on 22 June in East Rutherford also carries significant weight. If Senegal take something from France in the opening round, a victory over Norway in matchday 12 would put them in contention for first place and effectively eliminate Norway’s cushion. Conversely, a Norway win there would almost certainly confirm their progression and set up a genuine group decider against France.

World Cup 2026 Group I Best Bets

Group I Winner: France – 4/7

France’s qualifying campaign, their tournament pedigree and the relative weakness of the opposition make them a near-certainty to top this group. Five wins and a draw from six qualifying games, 16 goals scored, and a run to the World Cup final as recently as 2022 confirm they are operating at the highest level. The 4/7 price is the market correctly pricing a heavy favourite.

Also to Qualify (Top 2): Norway – available at leading operators

Norway’s qualifying record is the strongest of any side in Group I outside France. Eight wins from eight, 37 goals scored, and a goal difference of plus 32 represents dominant form across their UEFA group. Their recent five-match form of two wins, two draws and one defeat introduces a degree of uncertainty, but the gap between Norway and Iraq in particular makes second place look secure barring a significant collapse. Senegal are the one side capable of challenging them for that berth, which is why the Norway vs Senegal fixture on 22 June is so important to monitor.

How to Watch and How to Bet on Group I

How to Watch

All Group I fixtures at the 2026 World Cup are available to watch in the UK on BBC iPlayer and ITVX, with coverage shared across both broadcasters throughout the tournament.

How to Bet

Group I outright markets are available now at leading operators ahead of the 16 June opener. Follow these steps to place a bet:

Open an account with a licensed and regulated betting operator Complete identity verification as required Make a deposit using your preferred payment method Navigate to the football or World Cup 2026 section Select “Group I Winner” or “Group I – To Qualify” markets Choose your selection (France, Norway, Senegal or Iraq) Enter your stake and review the potential return Confirm the bet and keep a record of your selection

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