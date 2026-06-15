Mexico vs South Korea | Group A, Matchday 8 | Friday 19 June 2026, 01:00 BST | Estadio Akron, Guadalajara (Zapopan) | Where to watch Mexico vs South Korea: BBC / iPlayer

Group A Standings: Mexico 1st (3pts, +2 GD) | South Korea 2nd (3pts, +1 GD) | Czech Republic 3rd (0pts) | South Africa 4th (0pts)

What’s at Stake

Both sides arrive at Estadio Akron with three points from their opening fixtures, meaning this Group A clash is effectively a contest for top spot and a potentially favourable knockout draw. Mexico beat South Africa 2-0 in their opener, while South Korea came from a goal down to defeat Czech Republic 2-1. The winners here will advance to the Round of 16 as group leaders with a game to spare, while the loser faces a nervy decider knowing even a second-place finish keeps hopes alive. With Czech Republic and South Africa already playing catch-up, a win for either side here all but secures qualification.

Verdict

Mexico are expected to take advantage of home support and superior tournament experience to edge this Group A top-of-the-table meeting, with the hosts looking the value option at 1/1. A tight, competitive match is likely given both sides have attacking quality and something real to play for, making Mexico to win the headline pick at an even-money price that reflects genuine uncertainty.

Mexico vs South Korea Match Preview

Mexico enter this fixture carrying the weight of a host nation’s expectations and the memory of a frustrating group-stage exit at the 2022 World Cup. Under Javier Aguirre, who guided the side to a 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup triumph, El Tri have rebuilt steadily and their 2-0 opening win over South Africa demonstrated defensive solidity and the cutting edge of a side motivated to go deep in a home tournament. With Raul Jimenez and Santiago Gimenez available up front, Mexico have genuine attacking threat against a South Korea defence that was breached in the opener.

South Korea’s tactical identity under Hong Myung-bo is built on organisation and the ability to absorb pressure before hitting on the counter. Their comeback victory over Czech Republic illustrated exactly that quality, with Hwang In-beom and Oh Hyeon-gyu both netting after falling behind. Son Heung-min remains the creative focal point, and Lee Kang-in’s ability to unlock defences from midfield means South Korea are not simply a reactive side. They pose a genuine threat to any team that affords them space on the break.

The contest is likely to hinge on whether Mexico can impose themselves in front of what will be a passionate home crowd or whether South Korea’s defensive discipline holds long enough to frustrate the hosts and create space for their own attacks. Mexico’s World Cup record at home has historically been strong, and the atmosphere at Estadio Akron will be a significant factor in a fixture with a first-place finish in Group A as the prize.

Team Form

Mexico – Last 5 Results

South Africa (H): Won 2-0 (FIFA World Cup)

Serbia (H): Won 5-1 (Friendly)

Australia (N): Won 1-0 (Friendly)

Ghana (H): Won 2-0 (Friendly)

Belgium (N): Drew 1-1 (Friendly)

Mexico have won four of their last five matches, with only a draw against Belgium interrupting that run. The competitive 2-0 World Cup win over South Africa was the most telling result, with Jimenez and Julian Quinones both scoring, and the defensive clean sheet suggesting Aguirre’s side are well-organised going into this critical match.

South Korea – Last 5 Results

Czech Republic (H): Won 2-1 (FIFA World Cup)

El Salvador (N): Won 1-0 (Friendly)

Trinidad and Tobago (N): Won 5-0 (Friendly)

Austria (A): Lost 0-1 (Friendly)

Ivory Coast (N): Lost 0-4 (Friendly)

South Korea’s form picture is mixed but improving. The heavy defeat to Ivory Coast in March was a concern, yet Hong Myung-bo’s side responded with three wins in their next three matches, culminating in the World Cup opener victory. The Czech Republic result, coming from behind, demonstrated a resilience that makes South Korea a difficult proposition for any side expecting a comfortable afternoon.

Mexico vs South Korea Head to Head

Mexico and South Korea have met on 14 occasions across all competitions, with the most recent encounter a 2-2 friendly draw in September 2025 that underlines just how closely matched these sides are at present. The most significant fixture in their shared history came at the 2018 World Cup, where Mexico won 2-1 when South Korea hosted that group match, meaning Mexico have a 100% record against South Korea in World Cup competition. Earlier meetings include a 4-0 Mexico win in a 2014 friendly and a 3-2 Mexico victory in 2020, though South Korea did win a 2006 friendly 1-0 and took a 2001 Confederations Cup match 2-1.

The mexico vs south korea head to head record across World Cup matches alone favours the hosts, and Mexico will draw confidence from having never lost to South Korea at a major tournament. South Korea, for their part, will be motivated to end that record, having already demonstrated this tournament that they are capable of coming from behind to win on the big stage.

Team News

Mexico have no significant injury concerns reported in the build-up to this fixture, and Aguirre is expected to name a strong starting lineup. The squad contains several veterans for whom this home World Cup represents a landmark occasion, and the experienced core including Raul Jimenez, Guillermo Ochoa, Edson Alvarez, and Jesus Gallardo are all fit and available. Youngsters like Obed Vargas of Atletico Madrid and 17-year-old midfielder Gilberto Mora add depth, but the starting XI is expected to be built around established internationals.

South Korea have Son Heung-min available and fit, a significant boost given his status as the side’s all-time leading scorer and most experienced player. Kim Min-jae, the Bayern Munich centre-back, anchors the defence and his aerial presence and composure in possession make South Korea considerably harder to break down when he is on the pitch. Hwang Hee-chan of Wolverhampton Wanderers provides energy in attack, while Lee Kang-in of Paris Saint-Germain is expected to play a key creative role. No major absences have been flagged for Hong Myung-bo’s squad heading into this fixture.

Mexico vs South Korea Predicted Lineups

Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ochoa; Sanchez, Montes, J. Vasquez, Gallardo; Alvarez, L. Romo, Orbelín Pineda; R. Alvarado, Jimenez, Gimenez

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jo Hyeon-woo; Seol Young-woo, Kim Min-jae, Lee Tae-seok, Kim Moon-hwan; Hwang In-beom, Paik Seung-ho; Lee Kang-in (c), Son Heung-min, Hwang Hee-chan; Oh Hyeon-gyu

Predicted lineups based on available squad information – squads to be confirmed.

Key Tactical Matchup

The most compelling on-field duel is likely to be Edson Alvarez versus Son Heung-min. Alvarez, operating as a deep-lying midfielder for Mexico, will be tasked with screening the back four and limiting the space in which Son can operate centrally. Son, now at Los Angeles FC but still performing at the highest international level with 56 international goals from 144 caps, tends to drift inside from the left flank to find pockets between the lines. If Alvarez can win that midfield battle and force South Korea’s danger man to work in wide, less threatening positions, Mexico’s defensive structure should hold. If Son finds space in central areas, South Korea’s counter-attacking threat becomes considerably more dangerous.

Best Bets

Main Pick: Mexico to Win @ 1/1

Mexico are the home side at a tournament they are co-hosting, have won their opening World Cup fixture cleanly, and carry a perfect World Cup record against South Korea. At evens, the price reflects genuine uncertainty given South Korea’s quality, but Mexico’s home advantage, superior World Cup experience, and attacking depth with Jimenez and Gimenez available makes this the strongest single selection in the match.

Goals Market: Under 2.5 Goals @ 11/10

The total line is set at 2, with under-2 goals priced at 11/10. Both sides have shown defensive solidity in their respective openers – Mexico kept a clean sheet against South Africa, and South Korea, despite conceding, only let in one goal against Czech Republic. A tight, cagey encounter between two well-organised sides with so much at stake in terms of group positioning lends itself to a low-scoring affair. The under is a credible option at a price just above even money.

Scorer Market: Raul Jimenez to Score Anytime

Jimenez netted in Mexico’s opening World Cup win over South Africa and has been among Mexico’s most productive players in recent matches, scoring four times across the last five outings. At 35, this is likely his final World Cup on home soil, and Aguirre is expected to give him every opportunity to lead the line. As Mexico’s most experienced striker with 45 international goals from 124 caps, he is the natural first choice to provide a goal threat.

Bet Builder Pick: Mexico to Win and Under 3.5 Goals

Combining a Mexico win with a low-scoring game reflects the likely pattern of play. Mexico are expected to control possession on home soil while South Korea look to manage the match and hit on the break. A narrow home win fits both the historical pattern of this fixture – including Mexico’s 2-1 World Cup win in 2018 – and the current form of two sides that have both demonstrated defensive discipline as a primary characteristic.

Mexico vs South Korea Odds

The following prices represent the best available odds across leading operators at time of writing.

Mexico Win – 1/1

Draw – 5/2

South Korea Win – 10/3

Over 2 Goals – 5/6

Under 2 Goals – 11/10

Odds correct at time of publication and subject to change. Always check the best available price before placing a bet.

How to Watch and How to Bet

How to Watch Mexico vs South Korea

Mexico vs South Korea kicks off at 01:00 BST on Friday 19 June 2026. The match is broadcast live in the UK on BBC / iPlayer. UK viewers can watch free-to-air via BBC, with coverage also available to stream on BBC iPlayer. This is one of the standout Group A fixtures of the early tournament, and full coverage including pre-match analysis is expected from the BBC team.

How to Bet on Mexico vs South Korea

For those looking to place a bet on this World Cup Group A clash, here is a straightforward guide to getting started with a leading operator.

Choose a licensed and regulated betting operator available in your region. Register for an account, providing your name, date of birth, and contact details. Complete any identity verification steps required by the operator. Make a deposit using a payment method accepted by the site, such as a debit card or e-wallet. Navigate to the football or World Cup 2026 section of the sportsbook. Find the Mexico vs South Korea match and browse the available markets. Select your preferred bet, check the odds, and add it to your bet slip. Enter your stake, review your bet, and confirm the placement.

Responsible Gambling

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