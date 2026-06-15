Switzerland vs Bosnia & Herzegovina | Group B, Matchday 8 | Thursday, 18 June 2026, 8:00pm BST

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles (Inglewood), USA

TV/Streaming (UK): ITV / ITVX

Group B Standings

1. Bosnia And Herzegovina — P1 W0 D1 L0 GD 0 Pts 1

2. Canada — P1 W0 D1 L0 GD 0 Pts 1

3. Qatar — P1 W0 D1 L0 GD 0 Pts 1

4. Switzerland — P1 W0 D1 L0 GD 0 Pts 1

What’s At Stake

All four teams sit level on one point after Matchday 1, so Matchday 2 is already a pivotal juncture in Group B. Switzerland drew 1-1 with Qatar in their opener, while Bosnia And Herzegovina held Canada to the same scoreline. A win here would put either side firmly in control of their qualification destiny, whereas another draw keeps both vulnerable going into the final round of group games. Switzerland, the stronger side on paper, will be anxious to avoid falling further behind; Bosnia, back at a World Cup for only the second time, know a victory would be among the greatest results in their short tournament history.

Verdict

Switzerland are expected to control large portions of this match and find a way through a Bosnia And Herzegovina side that has drawn five of its last ten competitive fixtures. A Switzerland win at 8/13 carries minimal value, but the Under 2.5 Goals market at 4/5 suits a contest likely to be tight and cautious given both sides’ need to avoid defeat.

Switzerland vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Match Preview

Switzerland arrive at SoFi Stadium as the more experienced World Cup nation, making their 12th appearance at the tournament. Murat Yakin’s side qualified automatically by topping their UEFA group, conceding just two goals in six qualifying matches. That defensive solidity is their defining quality, though the 1-1 draw with Qatar highlighted a familiar limitation: Switzerland can frustrate opponents but rarely dominate them.

Bosnia And Herzegovina’s route to this tournament was dramatic, requiring playoff penalty shoot-out wins to reach these finals. Sergej Barbarez’s side are only the second time they have appeared at a World Cup, and their campaign is built around a collective resilience rather than individual flair. Their 1-1 draw with Canada in the opener showed they are well-organised and difficult to break down, even against more favoured opponents.

The game hinges on whether Switzerland’s more technically gifted midfield can impose itself on a Bosnia And Herzegovina side that has shown a willingness to absorb pressure and hit on the counter. With Granit Xhaka pulling the strings and Breel Embolo already on the scoresheet in this tournament, Switzerland have the tools to unlock this defence. Bosnia’s best hope lies in staying compact and using Edin Džeko’s hold-up play to relieve pressure and create openings in transition.

Team Form

Switzerland — Last 5

Qatar (N, World Cup): Drew 1-1

Australia (N, Friendly): Drew 1-1

Jordan (H, Friendly): Won 4-1

Norway (A, Friendly): Drew 0-0

Germany (H, Friendly): Lost 3-4

Switzerland’s pre-tournament friendlies were mixed, with a narrow defeat to Germany offset by a comfortable win over Jordan. Their opening World Cup point against Qatar was hard-earned rather than convincing, and Yakin’s side will need to be sharper in front of goal against a defensively organised Bosnia And Herzegovina.

Bosnia And Herzegovina — Last 5

Canada (A, World Cup): Drew 1-1

Panama (N, Friendly): Drew 1-1

North Macedonia (H, Friendly): Drew 0-0

Italy (H, World Cup Qualifying): Drew 1-1

Wales (A, World Cup Qualifying): Drew 1-1

Bosnia And Herzegovina have drawn five consecutive matches across all competitions, a run that underlines their capacity to stay in games without necessarily winning them. Draws against Italy and Wales in the playoff rounds showed real grit, but it also reflects a side that has struggled to find a decisive edge against comparable opposition.

Switzerland vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Head To Head

These two sides have met just once in recorded history: a friendly in March 2016 in which Bosnia And Herzegovina won 2-0 in Switzerland. That single data point tells us relatively little about how a competitive World Cup encounter will unfold, so current form and tactical context carry more weight in assessing this fixture.

Team News

Switzerland head coach Murat Yakin has a largely healthy squad to select from. Granit Xhaka, the 146-cap captain and midfield anchor, is central to everything Switzerland do in possession and out of it. Breel Embolo leads the attacking line and has already scored at this tournament, while Dan Ndoye and Zeki Amdouni provide pace and creativity in wider areas. Remo Freuler and Denis Zakaria offer defensive cover in midfield, and Manuel Akanji anchors the back line from his Inter Milan experience.

Bosnia And Herzegovina captain Edin Džeko remains the talisman at 40 years of age, and his ability to bring others into play will be crucial against a well-organised Swiss defence. Ermedin Demirović provides energy alongside him in attack, while Sead Kolašinac offers experience at left back. Amar Dedić, who plays his club football at Benfica, gives Bosnia an attacking outlet from right back. Nikola Vasilj is expected to start in goal.

Switzerland vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Lineups

Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kobel; Widmer, Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez (c); Freuler, Xhaka, Zakaria; Ndoye, Embolo, Vargas

Predicted XI — squads to be confirmed.

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Vasilj; Dedic, Katic, Hadzikadunic, Kolasinac; Tahirovic, Hadziahmetovic; Bajraktarevic, Gigovic, Demirovic; Dzeko (c)

Predicted XI — squads to be confirmed.

Key Tactical Matchup

The central battle between Granit Xhaka and Bosnia And Herzegovina’s double pivot of Benjamin Tahirović and Amir Hadžiahmetović is likely to define the tempo of this game. Xhaka, with 146 caps, reads the game as well as anyone at this tournament and his ability to break up play and immediately distribute forward is Switzerland’s primary mechanism for switching from defence to attack. Tahirović and Hadžiahmetović will look to press high and disrupt that rhythm. If Xhaka is given space, Switzerland will control proceedings; if Bosnia’s midfield can crowd him out, they have a real chance of making this competitive and winning the ball in dangerous positions for Džeko.

Best Bets

Main Pick: Switzerland Win @ 8/13

Switzerland have the superior squad depth, a more settled tactical system, and a qualifying record of four wins and two draws without defeat. Against a Bosnia And Herzegovina side that has drawn each of their last five matches, the Swiss are expected to edge a tight contest. The price is short but reflects the genuine gap in quality between the two sides.

Goals Market: Under 2.5 Goals @ 4/5

Bosnia And Herzegovina have kept five consecutive matches to two goals or fewer across all competitions, and Switzerland’s 1-1 draw with Qatar suggests they are not functioning at full attacking efficiency. Both teams are likely to be cautious given the group dynamics, making Under 2.5 Goals the most reliable angle in this fixture.

Scorer Market: Breel Embolo To Score Anytime

Embolo has already found the net in this World Cup and leads Switzerland’s attack with 24 international goals to his name. He is the focal point of Yakin’s forward line and the most likely Swiss player to profit if Bosnia’s defence is opened up. He is worth backing to get on the scoresheet again at SoFi Stadium.

Bet Builder: Switzerland Win + Under 2.5 Goals

Combining a Switzerland win with Under 2.5 Goals reflects the most likely shape of this match: a narrow, controlled Swiss victory in a low-scoring, attritional Group B encounter. Both legs of this combination are supported by Bosnia’s draw-heavy form and Switzerland’s defensive solidity throughout qualifying, where they conceded just two goals in six matches.

Odds Across Operators

The best available prices for Switzerland vs Bosnia & Herzegovina are sourced from leading operators. Switzerland are favourites at 8/13, the draw is available at 10/3, and Bosnia And Herzegovina can be backed at 5/1.

Switzerland vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Odds

Switzerland Win — 8/13

Draw — 10/3

Bosnia And Herzegovina Win — 5/1

Over 2.5 Goals — 11/10

Under 2.5 Goals — 4/5

Odds correct at time of publication and subject to change. 18+ only. Please gamble responsibly.

How To Watch And How To Bet

How To Watch

Switzerland vs Bosnia & Herzegovina kicks off at 8:00pm BST on Thursday, 18 June 2026, and is broadcast live in the UK on ITV and available to stream free of charge on ITVX. No subscription is required to watch on ITVX; registration is free.

How To Bet

To place a bet on Switzerland vs Bosnia & Herzegovina, follow these steps:

Choose a licensed and regulated betting operator available in your jurisdiction. Create an account or log in if you already have one. Navigate to the Football or World Cup 2026 section. Search for Switzerland vs Bosnia & Herzegovina under Group B fixtures. Select your market, such as Match Result, Under 2.5 Goals, or Anytime Scorer. Enter your stake in the bet slip. Review your selection and confirm the odds before placing the bet. Check your account for confirmation once the bet has been placed.

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